Relax Alarm-Voice time clock

Normally $ 0.99.

【Application scenario】

– Although the alarm clock function is small, it is indispensable in life.

– The alarm goes off on the morning of each working day until you press the stop button.

– Then I struggled with the irritated emotions and my sleepy eyes to see the time.

– Which music is used as an alarm, which music becomes the music that you hate the most?

– I’ll get up, but I don’t have to worry if I wake up in the morning.

– It’s time to change the way of the alarm reminder!

– Ding-dong ~ It is 6:30 now …

– The Relax Alarm app uses a short prompt tone and spoken broadcast of the current time to remind you, then accompanied by relaxing music to wake you up. All sounds stop after 30 seconds, you don’t have to do anything.

– You can freely set the prompt tone, the combination of voice time and music.

– Remove the music part from the ring tone, it is a voice timer.

– Eat breakfast at 7:30 a.m., go out at 8 a.m., okay, remove the music, just broadcast the time

– Lying in bed to see the phone invested, set an alarm clock at 11 o’clock to remind you of the time, don’t miss the best time to sleep.

– Relax alarm clock is such a simple application.

– Relax alarm, just want to be an alarm clock that is not annoying.

【Characteristics】

– Focus on the alarm clock, no other complex functions, simple interface, easy to set up

– Adjust ring tones that are composed of a combination of prompt tone, voice time and music

– The ringing tone is stopped after 30 seconds of playback, no action is required

– Snooze time can be set from 5 minutes to 30 minutes

Marvin The Cube

Normally $ 1.99.

Meet Marvin, a small cube looking for its place in the universe.

Help him solve the puzzles he has encountered and find the perfect look!

Enjoy original gameplay, supplemented with pleasant music and beautiful graphics.

Let go of your inner cube!

Marvin The Cube offers:

* Marvin’s unique character

* Billions of different looks from Marvin

* Intriguing story

* More than 170 puzzles with different levels of difficulty

* The encyclopedia with a description of all tiles that you can find in the game

* Climate music

* Very simple operation

* Performance

Gravity – Light Particles Manipulation App

Normally $ 1.99.

Gravity combines music, art and science in one relaxing experience. Use all your fingers to guide the star stream. You can create 10 different animations, depending on the number of fingers that touch the screen:

1 – Rocket, 2 – Sparkle, 3 – Energy flow, 4 – Atom, 5 – 3D freeze, 6 – Circularium, 7 – Fish, 8 – Vortex, 9 – Lasers, 10 – Lightning.

Unleash your creativity and create unique masterpieces!

Characteristics:

* Multitouch (up to 10 touch points iPad, 5 on iPhone)

* Thousands of particles animated at 60 frames per second

* Changing / manual colors

* Play / pause the animation

* Save snapshots in your photo library

* Multiple animation options (eg Speed, tail, size, coverage, etc.)

* Option to save and load option presets

* Multiple play modes: standard, drawing, rest and user defined

* No ads

Monitor system activity

Normally $ 0.99.

The app monitors iOS activity such as memory usage, battery life, space used and device information. Fantastic visuals such as speedometer display, LED indicator, 3D bar charts, battery charging animation, LED flashlight charger, offer you a rich visual image of the inside of your iOS device, like you’ve never seen before.

$$ More than a million satisfied users of our apps $$

## Few of our users TESTIMONIALS ##

$ Very cool

This is a great system tracker.

– Macquest

$ Get this app for sure.!

I love the cool dashboard. Tells you what’s going on in Apple’s brain on your iPad or iPhone. This app rules.

– Battyguy

$ Simple app!

Great tool! Helps keep your standby time ridiculously long and the device running smoothly.

– Spader1969.

$ I have tried many of these products and I am still coming back to this.

– Markeith3000

The System Activity Monitor is the most comprehensive all-in-one health check app. in the App Store, which monitors memory usage, battery performance, device information such as IP address and hardware address, battery tips, all system information and space used on the iOS device.

You can use this app to accurately check the life of your battery, the used memory and the used and free space. By properly charging the battery with this app, you can get a good battery life.

MOST IMPORTANT FEATURES:

1. Battery tips are shown to save the battery while using the iPhone.

2. Tap battery to view the battery capacity for your favorite apps.

3. Shows the used and free space on your iPhone / iPod.

4. Shows the obtained IP address and the hardware address of your device.

5. Displays a long list of device information, such as physical specifications, hardware information, and more.

These are the different views in the app.

Memory View:

Shows the used and free iPhone memory available as used by other apps. This is shown in an excellent display of the speedometer animation. Double-tap the start button and view other apps that are in use. Close the other apps and see the memory being recovered in this app when the speedometer displays the increase in available memory.

This has an LED indicator with blue, green, yellow and red colors that indicate the amount of memory used.

Double-tap the speedometer to see a 3D bar display of the different distribution of the memory used. Such as, free, wired, active and inactive memory of your iOS device.

Battery display:

This display shows the available battery for discharge, how much time to charge to make it full, and when fully charged, an indication is displayed as “FULLY CHARGED” as opposed to fast charging. It has shiny panels on the top to let you know how much battery is available.

Tap the battery while filling to view the detailed distribution of battery availability for 3G talk time, browsing, videos, games, etc.

Animated battery charging with current flashes in the battery.

View used space:

This is displayed as a pie chart that shows the used and free space available on your iOS device.

Info display:

Now it displays much more device information such as system information, camera information, display, hardware and physical characteristics. It shows whether your device is connected to Wi-Fi or mobile and the IP address.

Night web browser

Normally $ 0.99.

Night Web Browser from Alex is THE ONLY web browser that allows you to DIMEN 100% of your screen, including the keyboard, status bar, web videos such as YOUTUBE and INSTAGRAM, Facebook etc.

Do you think the screen of your iPhone / iPad is too bright when you look at it in the dark?

With Night Web Browser you can surf the Internet in the dark without disturbing the person next to you and without straining your eyes.

Perfect for those who like browsing before going to sleep without the risk of waking the person next to you because of the bright iPhone screen.

With the night web browser you can dim the screen including the keyboard to even less brightness than the minimum standard iPhone / iPad setting. You can easily access the brightness control whenever you want with just one tap in the browser.

PLEASE NOTE THAT ONLY CONTENT IN THE WEB BROWSER CAN BE DIMMED, NOT THE WHOLE iOS!

Characteristics:

– Brightness control / Darkness increase

– Night mode with warmer color temperature

– Search directly in the address field and choose from search results that immediately appear as you type

-Select your Google language in the settings

– Swipe for backward / forward navigation as in Safari

– Tabs

– Bookmarks

– Modern minimal design

– 64-bit support

If you want more features, don’t write a bad review. It does what it was intended for and exceptionally well. Instead, send me a tweet at https://twitter.com/NightWebBrowser with your suggestions and I will consider them for the next update 🙂 Thank you for your support and we hope you enjoy Alex’s Night Web Browser.

Bomb: A Modern Missile Command

Normally $ 0.99.

A simplified and modern version of the retro cult classic: Missile Command.

Defend your city against an endless hail of falling bombs with the help of guided missiles. Create a chain of explosions with the help of a single rocket to destroy multiple bombs.

Single tap gameplay.

You can never win this game, only survive as long as possible, because in war everything is ultimately lost.

Healium AR

Normally $ 4.99.

Healium is controlled by the biometric information that comes from you via your wearables for consumers. Use your brain patterns and heart rate to illuminate the planets or hatch butterflies with augmented reality.

Healium works with an optional Muse 1 brain-sensing headband from 2016 or later (not yet a Muse 2) or an optional Apple watch to feed your heartbeat experiences. If you do not use a wearable, select ‘you do not use a wearable’ and the experiences will be played automatically. There are three input options. You can feed the AR experiences with brain patterns that belong to a calm mind or an open heart through a Muse headband. Or you can enhance the experience by lowering your heart rate via an Apple watch. The fuel that drives Healium is your memory of a time when you felt a calm mind or an open heart.

If you have a flat line, that can be forehead tension. Take a deep breath a few times and relax. Adjust the difficulty by selecting the settings wheel. If this is your first Healium experience, set the difficulty completely to EASY. For heart rate with Apple Watch, use your breathing to lower your heart rate and see the planets light up. Try more Healium including our virtual reality app by sending an email to hello@story-up.com or view our FAQs here: https://www.tryhealium.com/faq

Healium stories are metaphors that have your thoughts and feelings * power * not only in the virtual world but also in the real world. This AR self-awareness experience is not a treatment or diagnostic tool for any form of mental health or physical disorder. This app integrates with the health app.

