We started our week by searching hundreds of paid iPhone and iPad apps that were for sale. Do you want to know why? You don’t have to do that. We’ve done all the hard work for you and came up with a list of the seven best premium iOS apps that are all free to download for a limited time. However, these deals can be done at any time, so hurry up and download them while they are still free.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free by their developers for a limited time. BGR is not affiliated with app developers. There is no way to say how long they will be free. These sales can end in an hour or now in a week – the only thing we can guarantee is of course that they were free at the time this message was written. If you click on a link and see a price next to an app instead of the word ‘get’, it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you do download the app, Apple will charge you. Some apps may have additional functions that require in-app purchases. Subscribe to our RSS feed or use that feed to create an e-mail alert so that you will be notified as soon as these messages are published and you do not miss any sales.

Scelta: Follow my weight

The ‘Scelta Pro’ in-app purchase of $ 5.99 is currently free.

Your weight fluctuates daily. Unlike other apps, Scelta compares weekly averages and shows your actual weight progress!

If you have ever used a scale, you know this problem:

Your weight fluctuates from day to day and it’s hard to tell if you’ve arrived, lost weight or just had a tough day. Salt food, hydration status, sleep, stress and hormonal fluctuations are just a few of the many factors that can greatly affect your weight in the short term.

To know what’s really going on, you have to compare averages. – for example, the average of the last 14 days to the average of the 14 days before. The difference, also known as delta, between these time periods is a very informative indicator of what really happens to your body weight.

Scelta calculates this ‘shell delta’ for you and makes weight measurement approachable, meaningful, very fun and incredibly motivating.

Data visualization of the next generation:

• Your actual progress: Scelta compares your average weight for the selected period with the previous period, eg 7 days versus 7 days before

• Linear regression instead of peaks and troughs: a line with the best fit graphically shows your actual weight trend

• Reach your own goal: for example, select “- 1 pound per week” (or “- 0.5 kg per week” depending on your local unit) and see at a glance how well you are doing by viewing your compliance rate

• Hear your weight: swipe the graph to see the exact value of a data point and its linear regression, hear and feel (on Taptic Engine devices) the value of your weight input (you have never seen, heard or seen your weight) felt weight this way!)

• Scelta shows your total progress and how far you have come since you started your goal

• After setting a new goal (eg A lean phase after losing fat) you can still go back to older goals to see your previous progress

• View a graph of the goals achieved every day since you first set your goal. If you swipe it, you’ll see your weekly rate of weight change and how well you’ve achieved your goal in the 7, 14 or 30-day average comparison on that day. There has never been such a thing.

And because everything is more fun than a game:

• The RPG where you are the main character: collect Scelta points by achieving your own goal and level

• Prolific story: unlock many different achievements for your compliance with your weight adventure

• Online rankings: compete against your friends or users around the world to see who best achieves their personal weight goals

Lose weight with a fat loss diet, control your fat-free phase or if you are just trying to maintain your current weight:

Tracking weight has never been so much fun!

What position do you achieve with your personal progress in the rankings?

Download Scelta now and try it today!

Download Scelta: keep track of my weight

Wanderer of lives

Normally $ 4.99.

Wanderer of Lifetimes is a role play set in an Eastern-inspired country where the rules of life and death are governed by the cycle of karma. The player will pursue a mission for many lifetimes that will ultimately determine the destiny of the world.

The game contains a story in text adventure style with 2D exploration and stamina-based fights. The game takes place primarily in the living world, but also offers unique mechanics in the afterlife. Only in the hereafter can the player build up karma in life for various adjustments to his avatar, such as gaining permanent power-ups / skills and applying temporary favors to improve the chances of success in the next life. Through the karma system, the game tries to encourage players to find new ways to face challenges after they have experienced a failure.

Download Wanderer or Lifetimes

Phocus: Editor for portrait mode

Normally $ 3.99.

Phocus is a perfect photo editing app for creating depth effects and portrait exposure effects on any device.

TRUSTED BY MORE THAN 250K USERS

************************************

WHAT OUR USERS SAY

– “Makes your telephone up to date. I wanted to trade in my SE so that I could have the camera functions of a 7 Plus and newer, but this app really does exactly what the XS does. Just as well too. So I decided to upgrade to 8. The camera is good. This app makes the phone as an XS or XS Max. It’s all about software !!! “

Written by Stung68, United States.

“It is a great app. It is just as good as the portrait mode app of the 7+ camera. The person who created this app has done very well !!! You should definitely get this app. Great app !! !! ”

Written by Unicorn awesome276, United States.

“I love editing black and white portraits. They look professional. “

Written Rozzimuch, Australia.

************************************

Simple design combined with the advanced technology for person recognition that we use in the background

gives you what you are looking for. Phocus is not only an editor for portrait mode, but also has many unique photo editing tools and applies it professionally in just a few seconds with minimal effort. Some of these perfect tools are portrait mode, portrait lighting, color splashes and many other effects. All you have to do is enjoy making quick, amazing portraits with Phocus.

PORTRAIT MODE

All you have to do is choose your photo from your phone’s gallery or take it with the built-in Phocus camera and then tap the magic wand for the automatic background blur process. It detects the person in the photo and separates it from the background. You can then adjust the amount of blur on the photo or edit any area.

Phocus simply works perfectly for foreground detection. #phocusportraitmode

PORTRAIT LIGHTING

With the portrait lighting function you can take beautiful portrait photos, just like a studio work. The portrait lighting mode gives a special light to the face while the background gets darker. At the same time, there are also two options for this feature that you can try and use quickly. Stage lighting brings you to the foreground with your own colors of choice, and with mono lighting you get very cool black-and-white photos.

These tools offer you professional studio options without having to spend time and effort choosing a place to take your photos.

#phocusportraitlighting

COLOR EXPLOSION

Do you want to add a more aesthetic feel to your photos? Then color splash is for you. Take cool photos with grayscale background using color splash.

#phocuscolorsplash

MANUAL EDITING MODE

To edit the photo and focus on the details of your portrait, use the brush tools and the

zoom. You can also use the blur amount adjustment tool. Take more professional photos with the manual editing mode!

Download Phocus: portrait mode editor

Idle Rent Tycoon

Normally $ 2.99.

Build your own business by renting out great properties and become an idyll in this cool game! Automate your workflow with rental managers and collect your income even when you are offline!

Become a tenant by managing and letting your property to make a huge profit!

CHARACTERISTICS:

• Automate your workflow with rental managers

• Collect income even when you are offline

• Free to play

• Addictive gameplay

• No internet connection required

Download Idle Rent Tycoon

Hollycool – Pro video editing

Normally $ 1.99.

Hollycool is a powerful and user-friendly video editor and filmmaker. It offers high-quality video editing functions that allow you to create excellent videos.

Video editing

· Editing tools: crop, split, rotate, flip, invert, delete, duplicate.

· Compositing: merge videos, photos, live photos.

· Reorder video clips.

Color correction

· Adjustment tools: exposure, brightness, contrast, shadows, highlights, brighten, temperature, hue, saturation, vividness, hue, fade.

· Sorting aids: HSL, CMY, Split-Toning, Toning, Color accent.

· Video filters

· Curve adjustments.

Text slide template

· Creative Text Slide Animation Collections, Low Third, subtitles

· Edit unlimited text tracks, flexible animations

· Text style: Text color, Line, Text shadow, Background color, Paragraph

Edit music and audio effects

· Music editing tools: Trimming, Fade-In & Fade-Out, Echo, Feedback, Pitch, Rate, Speed, Equalizer, Distortion, Reverb.

· Perfect soundtracks.

· Record audio with effects.

Details improvements

· Enhancement Tools: HDR, Beautify, Bloom, Ambient, Clarity, Grain, Sharpen, Fringing, Vignette.

Non-linear speed ramp

· Curve adjustment for video speed ramp.

· Video speed ramp curve presets.

Video transitions

· Beautiful video transitions.

· Transitional duration adjustable.

LUT Color correction

· Import your LUT files from other devices made with Davinci solution, AE, PR, Photoshop and Lightroom.

· Save your color correction as a LUT preset

· Provide a set of LUT

Fashion backgrounds

· Flexible canvas settings.

· Video background: photos, colors, patterns, gradients blur.

Download Hollycool – Pro video editing

Fine – Photo editor

Normally $ 1.99.

Fine is a well-designed and professional photo editor.

Take stunning photos with great features from Fine:

Bokeh effects

• You get DSLR-like photography with beautiful bokeh effects, usually only possible with a professional camera with a large aperture.

• Lens blur effects, including bokeh blur, depth blur, chromatic aberration blur, edge blur, motion blur, radial blur, matte blur, fog blur, easy blur.

• Brush tool for bokeh blur effects.

• AI-powered brush for bokeh blur effects, with advanced AI technology to separate person, cat, and other objects from the background and then apply blur.

• Re-focus portrait photos with depth information.

Extensive adjustment tools

• Color adjustments: temperature, hue, saturation, vividness, blur, channels, hue.

• Light adjustments: brightness, exposure, contrast, shadows, highlights, blacks, white.

• Advanced adjustments: fine-tuning with curves, levels (histogram). Apply Tone, Shadows Tone and Highlights Tone with preset colors or record custom colors.

• Color Accent – convert your photo to black and white while preserving selective colors or making selective colors more vivid.

• HSL – Selectively adjust hue, saturation, and brightness for 18 preset colors or try a random color from your photos.

• Split tone and color balance.

• Other tools – vignette, edges, grain.

Include local adjustments

• Depth mask: adjust the photo based on depth using the dual camera.

• Brush mask: draw your mask with an easy-to-use brush.

• Color mask: selective adjustment with color.

• Radial mask: circular adjustment over your photo.

• Linear mask: adjust photo over a linear.

• Mirror mask: adjust photo over a linear mirror.

Details improvement

• Bring out lost details of your photos with the Dehaze, Clarity, Denoise tools.

• Add great detail to your photos with Ambiance, Bloom, Grain tools.

High-quality filters

• High-quality filters made by professional photographers.

• Easily apply multiple filters to your photos with a simple tap, mix more filters together to make your photos more attractive.

Photo mixer

• Double exposure: merge photos seamlessly with different blending modes.

• Light leaks: emulate 1990 ′ film camera with light leaks texture overlays.

• Gradients: apply gradients to your photos with different blending modes.

• Grunge: apply edgy look textures to your photos with different blending modes.

• Vintage: the style of a color film photo from the 50s, 60s or 70s.

Photorealistic effects

• Light and shadow: creative stickers emulate light through a window and prism effects. you can change the blend mode and coverage, mirror it horizontally, mirror it vertically, duplicate, delete, and lock.

• Emulate clouds, rainbow and other nature effects with creative stickers, just like light and shadow stickers, you can freely rotate, translate, zoom, enlarge or reduce.

Perspective correction

• Flow out: warping, bulging, pinching, narrow

• Trimming: trimming to standard sizes or free.

• Rotate: rotate with 90, rotate horizontally or straighten.

• Mirror: adjustable vertical symmetry, horizontal symmetrical mirror effects.

• Perspective: fish eye, wide angle, distortion and macro.

• Skew: Skew vertically and horizontally.

• Stretch: stretch vertically and horizontally.

Text & poster & effects

• Text: add and adjust text with different blending modes.

• Poster: with various poster templates you can easily create a vintage look for your photos.

• Frames: add borders, frames with different shapes.

• Effects: easily convert your photos into artistic masterpieces. Retro effects, glitch effects, flashing, low-poly and more.

Brushes & Drawing

• Draw with layers and blending modes.

Actions and presets

• Undo / Redo and remove unwanted steps from your edits.

• Copy edits, paste edits, apply last edits and return to original.

• Save your favorite edits as presets.

• Delete presets, Rename presets.

• Buit-in presets, apply built-in presets for a retro feel.

Fine download – Photo editor

Great Conqueror: Rome

Normally $ 0.99.

Commander! The Roman Republic is on the rise and many powerful nations around it will fight against you for supremacy. A war is coming.

Rome needs the power of everyone! Great commanders including Caesar, Pompey, Antony, Octavian and Spartacus will fight with you. Let us witness the birth of the Great Conqueror!

【Campaign mode】

Restore the scenes of hundreds of historical battles in Rome and fully see how Rome develops into a large empire that stretches across Africa, Europe, and Asia.

** Lead legions to participate in the Punic Wars, the Spartacus Revolt, the Conquest of Gaul, the Civil War of Caesar, the Civil War of Antony, the Conquest of the East, the Conquest of Germany and experience the rise and glory of Rome.

** Build cities, recruit soldiers, create war material, form powerful naval fleets. Everything is under your control.

** Choose the secondary story, command the surrounding nations and tribes to fight against the powerful Roman army and change their destiny to be conquered.

** New technologies bring new visions. Research into technologies increases the power and speeds up the conquest.

【Conquest mode】

From the Mediterranean to the British Isles, Rome, Egypt and Carthage, the Gallic tribes, the Germanic peoples, the empire of the East compete for hegemony. Will Rome conquer the world, or will it be conquered and a new empire built?

** Span hundreds of years from the Punic Wars of the Roman Republic, the Triumvirate to the era of the Roman Empire.

** Enemies or friends, declare wars or form an alliance, help allies or attract neutral countries. Choose the foreign policy that is in the best interest of your country and expand your territories.

** The tide of the war cannot be stopped. Expand cities, recruit legions, use strategies, research technologies and lead your empire to the final victory.

** There are many countries to choose from, and each has the ability to conquer the world. Change their future and lead them to greatness.

【Expedition mode】

Lead your legions to an expedition, use strategies and tactics smartly, deploy limited troops, play fully with your unlimited combat options and defeat powerful foreign troops!

** New challenge mode that brings you a new gaming experience.

** Every step of the expedition involves many difficulties and dangers. Keep adjusting your battle plans and you will reach the final victory.

** Get the best war trophies and put on your conqueror uniforms.

【The Senate】

Rome was not built in a day. Build the Triumphal Arch, the Colosseum, the Pantheon and restore the glory of the past!

** Complete the tasks of the Senate and win rich rewards.

** Train infantry, cavalry, archers and navy to improve their combat capabilities.

** Equip your generals with war flags and treasures to improve skills and improve skills.

【Characteristics】

*** Develop unique commanders, freely combine skills, be flexible and control the battlefield.

*** Support for cloud archives and your progress can be synchronized when changing the device. The security of your archives is protected.

*** Conquest mode supports rankings in the Game Center. Capture more areas with less time and generals.

Download Great Conqueror: Rome

