If you are looking for some new apps and games to try on your iOS device, you are definitely at the right place. We searched hundreds of different iPhone and iPad apps that went on sale recently on Wednesday morning, and found the best of the couple that is for sale for free. However, these freebies are all temporary deals, so download them quickly before it’s too late.

This post relates to paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free by their developers for a limited time. BGR is not affiliated with app developers. There is no way to say how long they will be free. These sales can end in an hour or now in a week – the only thing we can guarantee is of course that they were free at the time this message was written. If you click on a link and see a price next to an app instead of the word ‘get’, it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app, Apple will charge you for it. Some apps may have additional functions that require in-app purchases. Subscribe to our RSS feed or use that feed to create an e-mail alert so that you will be notified as soon as these messages are published and you do not miss any sales.

Raven: Photo Scan & Colorize

Normally $ 3.99.

In a few seconds, ravens scan your valuable printed memories, color them in and add different template and filter combinations to your new digital photos.

Share your old memories with your friends or simply save it on your phone.

Raven turns your phone’s camera into a photo scanner that is the easiest way to meet old photos in new digital forms.

CHARACTERISTICS

Your printed photos do not have to be old and out of sight in albums. Raven offers very simple functions to scan them.

– Take your printed photo and Raven scans it with its AI-based technology in seconds.

– Edges are automatically detected and automatically edit the perspective of the photo.

– If you want to change some edges and details manually, use the smart rectangle tool and arrange the coordinates exactly.

STYLISH FILTERS AND TEMPLATES

Raven brings some simple and elegant filters to your unforgettable memories after the scanning process.

Filters have an effect on the photo with a unique presentation and the built-in templates of Raven make the photo different covered versions.

– 8 filters to create the desired feeling.

– 5 templates to present your style.

– Add their names, date, location and unforgettable stories to the template photo.

OLD STORAGE AND SHARE

Everyone is used to sharing recently taken photos. Do you want to save and share digital forms of your or family printed photos? It sounds like the real #tbt.

– Save your photos in high resolution to your phone gallery or export to the cloud.

– Easily share with your social accounts and surprise your friends with your scattered child

hair.

Raven PRO

Color black and white photos with AI.

Receive unique filters and templates.

Delete watermark.

Download Raven: Photo Scan & Colorize

High notes

Normally $ 1.99.

Never miss a meaningful moment again!

HighNotes is a journal app designed in a way that encourages you to take smaller notes more often, so that you don’t feel much for it. It makes it easier to build a regular journal habit. Adding photos to your notes makes them more attractive and pleasant to read.

Keeping a journal has many benefits such as improving memory muscles, increasing understanding, improving emotional health and communication skills. There are countless benefits you can count on with HighNotes.

Download HighNotes

Drop Flop!

Normally $ 0.99.

Test your finger reflex skills in this screen tap, ball drop good time!

The game is easy to learn, hard to put down

● Tap the screen to drop a ball

● Time you tap to catch every ball

● Play at your own pace

Fast and smooth, perfect for all kinds of occasions, you can drop a flop at school, on the toilet, in your bed, at work, there is no limit to where you can drop Flop!

Hope you enjoy playing!

Download Drop Flop!

AirSynth

Normally $ 0.99.

With AirSynth everyone can make cool musical sounds with their hands!

With the latest depth-sensitive camera technology in your device, you can synthesize music with AirSynth by simply keeping your hands in the air.

By combining new technology with vintage sounds, everyone can simulate a theremin for ghostly effects.

AirSynth looks great and has a clear, modern user interface. It offers a cool real-time visualization of the depth data that the camera sees.

Launch the app and place your hands above it to control the audio pitch and volume of a series of special voices.

AirSynth supports iPhone® X, XS, XR and iPad Pro. Manual input via depth camera is limited to devices with the TrueDepth ™ camera and FaceID ™ only.

Characteristics

– Control with the movement of your hands

– Futuristic visualization of camera input

– Record your performances on video (new!)

– Choose from different color themes (new!)

– Theremin style option

– More than 5 different voices to play

– Depth control works even in the dark!

Download AirSynth

Rhymes!

Normally $ 0.99.

Are you looking for good rhymes? Then you have the right rhyme dictionary! The rhymes! app helps you find rhymes for your poems, lyrics, rap texts and much more! This application is a perfect solution for beginners in the field of texts, such as starting rappers for raprijm or poem writers. This app is also most suitable for school exercises in the form of poems for the school. You don’t have to be a lyrical genius to get good rhymes.

The application has more than 130,000 words that work offline anytime, anywhere. It offers an extensive rhyme output divided by syllable count. There is also the possibility to save the required words in ‘Favorites’ for later use.

With the rhymes! app you always find the right rhyme and if not, then there is none!

Download Rhymes!

Numeric

Normally $ 2.99.

Change your iPhone or iPad to the wireless extension of your Mac / Windows PC keyboard. Add special numbers, arrows and other blocks to the keyboard of your Mac / Windows PC. Why buy extra hardware that you need to take with you when you can get it almost for free?

AT A GLANCE

– Numeric block for Numbers, Excel and your calculation needs;

– Arrow block for Keynote, Powerpoint and your other needs;

– Edit existing keypad keys & layout;

– Make your own keypad for every professional app you use;

– Use your iOS device as a Mac / Windows PC keyboard extension;

– Enjoy the ease of use in a slick user interface that you will love;

– Use your iOS device’s personal hotspot to control your Mac / Windows PC when you cannot access other networks;

– 3 steps, less than 30 seconds super easy installation.

WORKS WITH

– Numbers;

– Excel;

– Calc;

– Keynote;

– power point;

– Much more.

SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS

– Mac with macOS 10.10 or higher, Windows 7 or higher and the Helper app installed;

– iPhone, iPad or iPod touch with iOS 10 or higher;

– Shared wireless network connection between your computer and iOS device.

HELPER APP

Download the free helper app from https://cherpake.com/get

Download NumPad

Depello – color splash photos

Normally $ 2.99.

Color splash images!

It is super fast and super easy. Fingering is not necessary! All you have to do is tap the color that you want to highlight! Depello makes it possible to create stunning and effective grayscale images with just one tap. Depello is a photo editing tool that converts your images and photos into black and white, but preserves and highlights a color of your choice using advanced computer vision algorithms.

Make that red apple stand out among all the green ones!

The user interface is easy to use with minimal controls for smooth navigation and pinch to zoom, etc.

Do you want to take a fantastic looking photo with one finger? Look no further, Depello is the app for you! It is the best and easiest tool for color plastic / color pop / recolor in the App Store!

WHY DEPELLO:

• Color splash / color makes each image appear and start highlighting colors

• Pinch to zoom in and tap the color of your choice

• View and pop with full 3D touch support on app icon and in image album

• Stay creative on both iPhone and iPad, in portrait and landscape!

• Supports multitasking on iOS9 or higher

• Tell the world about your latest creations on Instagram and Facebook

PREMIUM FEATURES:

• Change the color of the highlighted color. Make that yellow

banana red!

• Draw with your fingers to manually black-and-white some parts of the photo.

Download Depello – color splash photos

