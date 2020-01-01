advertisement

Happy New Year! To celebrate the beginning of 2020, we have downloaded a whole range of paid apps for free on iPhone or iPad. Here is another year with hundreds of free apps!

Tree Land

Normally $ 0.99.

In this game you have the role of a demolition man. You have different types of bombs to demolish different buildings. Your goal is to destroy as much of the building as possible.

* Great looking graphic images

* Realistic and entertaining destruction

* Interesting puzzles

* 72 levels in three worlds

Download Boom Land

Cardzilla

Normally $ 0.99.

A quick and easy way to display your messages in large text.

Communicate about distances. Silently forward messages. Get attention when sound is not an option!

CARDZILLA Functions

• Large and clear text, easy to read.

• No scroll design, text is automatically adjusted as you type!

• All cards are saved automatically, never lose anything.

• Save favorite messages for quick access.

• Fast navigation with sweeping interface.

• Shake to quickly save and delete!

CARDZILLA is built for speed and ease of use. Just start typing as soon as an empty card appears. Text is reduced as you type, you never have to scroll again!

Download Cardzilla

Dead Rain: New Zombie Virus

Normally $ 0.99.

a story of survivors in a zombified world

This is one of the best platform games you will ever forget!

[Story]

“The world is infected with an unknown virus and plagued by endless rain.

Infected people behave like zombies and trees grow out of their bodies.

It seems that these trees sprouting from zombies are growing fast due to the endless rain. You must find your daughter who was lost during the hasty escape. “

– A story of survivors in a zombified world infected by an unknown virus.

[Features of the game]

– You can enjoy the game and the story without dialogue.

– Numerous stages with different zombies.

– Customize your own fighting style with a combination of different items.

– Action game with great control and interactive experiences.

Download Dead Rain: New Zombie Virus

Instant Sketch Pro

Normally $ 0.99.

Now supports Apple Pencil and 3D touch in Crayon Mode!

Instant Sketch has been completely rewritten in Swift and supports all iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch devices in all directions.

Download Instant Sketch Pro

Kintsugi

Normally $ 19.99.

The purpose of therapy is self-knowledge. Whether you are new to cognitive behavioral therapy or an expert, Kintsugi is personalized talk therapy software that uses AI and the collective knowledge of our community to unearth new insights about you. Simply speak in the app and let us do the rest. Kintsugi promotes clinically proven techniques to deal with daily stress, anxiety and depression.

Look to grow, be alert and promote self-peace with Kintsugi.

Download Kintsugi

Padlock – Password Builder

Normally $ 4.99.

Padlock makes increasing the security of your iPhone or other devices easy. Instead of giving you a misleading percentage, Padlock gives you a rating of 1 to 10 and three tips you can follow to improve the security of your password. Padlock supports four and six digit passwords.

Download Padlock – Password Builder

Phraseaholic Phrase of the Day

Normally $ 1.99.

Phraseaholic makes expanding your vocabulary in French, Spanish and Russian easy and fun. Every day there will be a new, interesting sentence available for you to learn with phonetics and audio.

Perfect for people who love to travel or have to travel.

Recent additions:

• Profiles for easily saving favorites in different versions and Apple devices

• Added Russian sentences

• Hundreds of everyday sentences arranged by subject in the Phrasebook

• Search options so that you can find the sentences you need

• Jumble, a word scramble game to learn while playing

You can easily switch languages ​​- and get the same sentence in French, Spanish and Russian, without changing the app. It is just like the traditional Phrase of the Day calendar, but more interactive and the ease of having on your iPhone and iPad.

Features include:

• French, Spanish and Russian sentences, a phonetic breakdown and a translation

• Audio from every sentence to help with pronunciation

• Daily notifications of every sentence

• Ability to save phrases in favorites so that you can view them at any time

• Take on your friends with the Jumble scramble game

The in-app Premium Upgrade includes:

• Access to even more sentences, categorized and searchable!

Download Phraseaholic Phrase of the Day

