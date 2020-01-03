advertisement

January 3, 2020 Zachary Shahan

Tesla is an innovative power station. As part of that, it publishes a good number of patents. We don’t get to publish stories about every interesting patent that we see, so here is a brief summary of Tesla patents that have been published in recent months and that we have not covered. For more information about one of them, click on the link in the subtitle.

advertisement

However, one thing about patents is that they are sometimes filed long before they are published. So, for a better consideration when Tesla came up with an idea, I include the date on which each patent was filed.

1. Thermal system with high aspect ratio Vent

Submission Date: March 3, 2016 (that’s almost a month before Model 3 was first shown to the public!)

“A thermal system with ventilation openings with a high aspect ratio for a vehicle. The thermal system comprises: at least one HVAC unit; a first ventilation opening with a first high aspect ratio, the first ventilation opening coupled to the HVAC unit and configured to generate a first air plane in a passenger compartment of the vehicle; and a second vent connected to the HVAC unit and configured to generate a second air plane in the passenger compartment, the second vent being positioned such that the second air plane crosses the first air plane. “

2. Autonomous driving control Parallel processor startup sequence

Submission date: April 18, 2019

“An autonomous row controller comprises a number of parallel processors that work on common input data. Each of the plurality of parallel processors includes a general processor, a security processor subsystem (SCS) and a security subsystem (SMS). The general processors, the SCSs and the SMS of the number of parallel processors are configured to first start the number of SCSs from ROM and then to start the number of SMSs from the number of parallel processors from RAM or ROM, and, third, boot the number of general processors from the number of parallel processors from RAM. Between the start-up of the SCSs and the SMSs, at least one of the multiple SCSs can load SMS start-up code into the RAM assigned to the multiple SMSs. “

3. Safe initial delivery of a system on a chip

Submission date: April 18, 2019

“The secure delivery of a System on a Chip (SoC) includes the generation of a pair of public / private keys with a public key and a private key, the secure storage of the private key outside the SoC, the embedding of the public key in Resistor Transistor Logic (RTL) of the SoC during the production of the SoC, encrypting the device data using the private key to create encrypted device data and programming the SoC using the encrypted device data. The secure facility may further include generating a secret shared key, embedding the secret shared key in the SoL RTL during manufacture of the SoC, and encrypting the resource data using the secret shared key. The RTL can be the start-up Read Only Memory (ROM) of the SoC. The secure provisioning technique can also be used for subsequent provisioning after the SoC has been implemented. “

4. Autonomous driving controller encrypted communication

Submission date: April 18, 2019

“An autonomous row controller includes a number of parallel processors that operate on common input data received from the number of autonomous row sensors. Each of the plurality of parallel processors includes communication circuits, a general processor, a security processor subsystem (SCS) and a security subsystem (SMS). The communication circuit supports communication between the number of parallel processors, including communication between the general processors of the number of parallel processors, communication between the SCSs of the number of parallel processors using SCS cryptography and communication between the SMSs of the number of parallel processors that send SMS use cryptography, where the SMS cryptography is different from the SCS cryptography. The SCS and / or the SMS can each contain specific hardware and / or memory to support the communication. “

5. Hinged building Integrated photovoltaic roof tile modules

Submission date: 7 May 2019

“Building integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) systems provides solar panel series that can be aesthetically appealing to an observer. BIPV systems can be incorporated as part of roof surfaces as built into the structure of the roof, particularly as multi-region roofing modules with photovoltaic elements embedded or incorporated into the body of the module, in individual tile-sized areas. Such multi-region photovoltaic modules can mimic the appearance of individual roof tiles or shingles. In addition, multi-region photovoltaic modules may include hinged support structures along the upper edge of the modules, allowing lifting of parts of an installed module, giving access to the underlying roof terrace for more efficient installation, maintenance or removal of roof structures downwards – roof of the installed module. “

6. Travel planning with energy limitation

Submission date: 10 May 2019

“A method comprises: determining, based on, at least in part, a predicted driver characteristic, a first energy versus distance measure for a planned driving route of a vehicle, the first energy versus distance measure determined using an energy model; presenting the first energy versus distance measure on a user interface associated with the vehicle; identify an already driven part of the planned driving route; determining, based on information associated with the already driven part of the planned driving route, a model error associated with the energy model; determining a second energy versus distance measure by modifying the first energy versus distance measure to account for the model error; and presenting the second energy versus distance measure on the user interface of the vehicle. “

7. Energy storage system

Submission date: 27 June 2019

“An energy storage system comprises a module housing and several battery cells with insulating material and discharge-directing material that is located in the module housing. Each of the battery cells has a first end and a second end. Furthermore, each of the battery cells has a positive pole and a negative pole. The energy storage system comprises a first connection and a second connection which is placed over the battery cells. Multiple first cell connectors connect the positive terminals of the battery cells with the first interconnect. Multiple second cell connectors connect the negative terminals of the battery cells with the second interconnect. An upper plate with an inner side and an outer side is positioned over the first connection and the second connection. The top plate contains one or more weak areas of reduced integrity that are placed above one or more battery cells. “

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

Zachary Shahan tries to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here at CleanTechnica as director and editor-in-chief. He is also the CEO of major media. Zach is recognized worldwide as an expert in the field of electric vehicles, solar energy and energy storage. He has presented on cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the US, Canada and Curacao.

Zach has long-term investments in Tesla (TSLA) – after years of coverage of solar energy and EVs, he simply has a lot of confidence in this company and feels like a good cleantech company to invest in. But he does not offer investment advice and does not recommend investing in Tesla or another company.









advertisement