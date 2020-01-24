advertisement

January 24, 2020 against Zachary Shahan

WeShare is an electric car sharing service under the arms of Volkswagen and ŠKODA that was launched in Berlin in July 2019 with the rollout of 1,500 electric vehicles.

In 2020, WeShare will move to another 7 European cities, where it will bring 6,900 electric vehicles to the streets, bringing the WeShare total to 8,400.

The first cities to be added to the network will join in the spring. These are Prague (Czech Republic) and Hamburg (Germany).

Later this year, Paris (France), Madrid (Spain), Budapest (Hungary), Munich (Germany) and Milan (Italy) will participate.

As mentioned above, WeShare is a 100% electric car sharing system. Vehicles used in the fleets are the Volkswagen ID.3, Volkswagen e-Golf and Volkswagen e-up! (The e-up! – Name has that exclamation mark – I was not only overly dizzy about the models. Just say … can we also leave exclamation marks from names?) Berlin currently only uses e-Golfs.

WeShare already has 50,000 registered users in Berlin.

“For us, 2020 will be a year of dramatic growth,” said Philipp Reth, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of WeShare, before adding. “We are convinced that fully electrically floating car parts will be a significant, scalable transition element in the field of sustainable, shared mobility for a considerable time en route to automated transport systems.”

The biggest problem with the network is the lack of charging infrastructure. It is now working to solve the problem in a partnership with Schwarz Group, in which Schwarz “installs a total of 140 public charging stations at 60 Lidl and 10 Kaufland locations in Berlin.” WeShare may only use the stations while the stores are closed and anyone can use them while the stores are open. This is a good, efficient system for maximizing the use and return of investments on the charging infrastructure.

The company also calls for more government support for the company. “We therefore hope that the support of the cities will be received, for example in the area of ​​parking fees for car sharing or the designation of new car sharing in public spaces to stimulate potential users and make car sharing even more interesting and relevant,” says Reth. Good luck with that.

Have all our readers already used WeShare? We would love to hear from real people about their experiences with the car sharing network.

All images courtesy of WeShare

About the author

Zachary Shahan tries to help society to help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here at CleanTechnica as director, editor-in-chief and CEO. Zach is recognized worldwide as an expert in the field of electric vehicles, solar energy and energy storage. He has presented on cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the US, Canada and Curaçao.

Zach has long-term investments in Tesla (TSLA) – after years of coverage of solar energy and EVs, he simply has great confidence in this company and feels like a good cleantech company to invest in. But he does not (explicitly or implicitly) offer investment advice of any kind about Tesla or another company.









