Today marks the 25th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s Day of Service to honor the life and legacy of the icon of civil rights.

Today, less than two weeks before Black History Month, we should not only create an important reminder of volunteering and philanthropy, but also think about how we can advance King’s gender equality mission throughout the year.

As fashion takes on a new diversity and inclusion mandate, those in charge of the MLK Day may remind that they must once again devote themselves to the larger mission of ensuring justice at all levels in their respective companies.

On the FN website you will find seven meaningful quotes from black designers and executives on inclusion, diversity and creating access.

When creating the access:

“Basically, if I’m the first in my business (as) and don’t deal with the problems that made it so difficult for me to get here, I’m basically closing the door behind me.” I don’t make it easier for anyone to come and be next or bigger than me. What my goal is: To see a whole generation of artists and designers who speak and look and feel like this. Kerby Jean-Raymond, founder of Pyer Moss, creative director of Reebok Studies, (FN December 2019)

Kerby Jean-Raymond at the Kings Theater in Brooklyn, NY Photographed for FN.

CREDIT: Andy Boyle

“I think it’s good with (brands that try to be inclusive) because it’s an invitation for us to hold them accountable because they – in their minds – have focused on doing something of which i assume it is good for them (the black community). That means we can now ask them what else they want to do for what they think is good (for our community) – and continue to hold them accountable (for these goals). “D’Wayne Edwards, founder of the Pensole Footwear Design Academy (FN October) 2019)

Recognize and overcome setbacks:

“Imagine you are in a team: we are all – in most cases – the only black person in this room. (What if you said) your pure white colleague:” I want you all out of the Throw room “and (you replace) with black people? It’s impossible.) I don’t work in an American company, but it is a challenge. We always have to make sure that people feel comfortable with us. We always have to be careful That we are not saying the wrong thing, that we are not too aggressive, that we are not making them too nervous – if you do, you may be thrown out of the room, but you still have to try to open a door for others as much as possible, however it’s just difficult. ”James Whitner, owner of the Whitaker Group (social status, A Ma Maniere) (FN June 2018)

James Whitner, owner of the Whitaker Group.

CREDIT: George Chinsee

Looking for real solutions:

“What generally rules out design talents from black communities being uncovered and then adopted by the industry is the lack of funding to develop, market, and promote their designs. Competitions that attracted attention and financial rewards to talented design teams were effective. Access to industry conferences and events where design talents can network with experienced specialists and influencers is an advantage. Incubators like those used in the technology industry could also be effective if the focus can be on design talent from underserved communities. “Kendall Reynolds, Founder, Kendall Miles (FN February 2018)

Kendall Reynolds

CREDIT: Courtesy Image

“When we look at the industry as a whole – be it at college, industry or leadership level – we don’t see that the representation comes from schools to actually keep up with the demand that is actually required for (the industry) is representative of consumers. This means that, from a recruitment perspective, we have to move away from this idea of ​​demand-side recruitment, or simply put, to expose a role that a recruiter procures, and ultimately hire a person. (We are now tapping) more of a supply side recruitment where we start to investigate where there are very different (candidates) on the market and (then figure out) how we can find opportunities for them in the company. Jarvis Sam, Sr., Director of Sourcing and Diversity Recruitment Programs at Nike (FN August 2019)

About the value of diversity:

“It’s not about getting involved in the fact that (black executives) don’t (at certain companies). It’s what (their absence) means for business. Without different insights about a product, the consumer ( and) the brand (means) the brand suffers. The challenge for me when I hear brands say that they want to win and beat their competition. The first is to create an inclusive environment in which you have the ups and downs and understand the ups and downs of all of your consumers. “ Coltrane Curtis, founder and managing partner of Team Epiphany (FN June 2018)

Coltrane Curtis

CREDIT: Courtesy

“To move the needle, we have to break the needle: (managers) have to understand that diversity is not only a good thing, but is also crucial for the end result. If you can make an argument for (inclusion) and leaders begin to understand the importance of diversity, they will start putting some goals and metrics behind it. It won’t be fuzz (and) it won’t be “I’m just going to hire this diversity manager”. Resources and time are tied up and (key performance indicators) associated with them. Darla DeGrace, founder and strategist for diversity, justice and integration at DeGrace Group (FN August 2019)

In 1983, President Ronald Reagan signed a bill to mark the third Monday in January as Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which is expected to begin in 1986. In 1994, Congress designated the National Day of Service National and Community Service Day.

