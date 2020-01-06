advertisement

If there is one product category that many newcomers will see at CES 2020, it is the PC. Personal computers are becoming more powerful, efficient and sophisticated when it comes to functions, but that doesn’t mean they have to be boring. CES 2020 actually proves that notebook and desktop PC vendors want to add new tricks to their new devices to win over new customers in an age when CPU, memory, and storage increases may no longer be enough to convince people to upgrade.

Let’s face it: all 2020 devices come with the same combination of powerful 10th-generation Intel processors, support for more RAM, more affordable SSD storage and impressive theoretical battery life. No matter which machine you buy, you get a lot for your money, and some of those laptops and desktops are reasonably affordable. That is probably why laptop and desktop vendors have come up with all sorts of exciting new features that you would not see on these devices. Here are some of the best new technologies introduced at CES 2020.

5G connectivity

This would certainly happen. 5G is now something for laptops, so you’ll definitely want to view Dell’s Latitude 9510 (above) and HP’s Elite Dragonfly G2 (below).

Tracking

Keeping a lost or stolen laptop can be a huge problem, but HP is planning to resolve it. The same Elite Dragonfly above does not only have 5G connectivity on board. It also comes with a tracking function powered by Tile that should help you find the laptop with an app. It is the world’s first laptop that comes with a built-in Tile tracker, but it will certainly not be the last.

Modular designs

The NUC 9 concept from Intel (above) that is made for gaming looks great, because this is the kind of product that makes it easy to upgrade an aging gaming desktop. However, Lenovo has a different concept with a modular design for gaming.

The Chinese PC maker launched the Legion Y740S gaming laptop that requires an eGPU BoostStation for gaming. This is a stand-alone eGPU box that can contain a desktop GPU of your choice. Of course, gaming kills en route, but adding an eGPU can turn any 2020 laptop into a great gaming machine.

Wireless charging

Don’t get too excited about a laptop that charges wirelessly while you use it. That is perhaps the dream for a future in which wireless charging over long distances becomes possible. Also, don’t expect a notebook to be able to charge a phone wirelessly, but that can also happen quickly, as PC makers use the technology for desktops. But the new HP Envy 32 AiO that was unveiled at CES comes with a built-in wireless charging station and a sample of RTX 2080 GPU in it. The two are not related to each other, but the last is a sign that this all-in-one is a seriously powerful machine.

The ConceptD 700 desktop from Acer also comes with a built-in wireless charging station.

Portability

Laptops should be thinner and lighter than before, and various innovations will make that possible. For example, the new XPS 13 from Dell has even slimmer edges, which means that the total footprint is smaller than before. But if you want a really light laptop for your work, you might want to view the Dynabook Portege X30L, which weighs 1.92 pounds. It is still a 13-inch machine with 2020 specifications, but it is all packed in a magnesium alloy chassis. The Elite Dragonfly from HP also weighs less than 2.20 pounds.

Idiosyncratic designs

It is not the first year that we have seen strange laptop designs, but CES 2020 can further reinforce the idea that laptops should not all look the same. The Acer ConceptD 7 Ezel looks a lot like a laptop that thinks it’s a Surface Studio desktop. The display has a built-in stand that allows you to adjust the angle of the screen to your liking, and even tilt it on top of the keyboard to draw – or to view Netflix in a tablet-like mode.

In the meantime, Asus is making progress with its design with multiple screens for laptops. The ZenBook Duo is the successor to last year’s Pro Duo and has a 14-inch main display and a secondary 12.6-inch screen above the keyboard. Yes, it’s odd, but it can just work.

Premium build quality for everyone

The latest Windows 10 notebooks and desktops come in all shapes and sizes, but suppliers have steadily improved build quality to compete better than before with Apple’s MacBooks and Macs. So you’ll probably find a great Windows 10 device when it comes to design and durability, especially on the laptop side. But in recent years, a new type of device from PC suppliers has brought us the premium Chrome OS laptop.

The Chrome operating system itself is not the replacement of Windows 10 or macOS that you need. But if you can live and flourish in Chrome OS, there is nothing that should prevent you from getting a premium laptop on Google’s desktop OS. Asus and Samsung have covered you this year – that is respectively the Chromebook Flip C436 and the Galaxy Chromebook (below). The latter has a 4K AMOLED display and it is easily the most exciting of the two, but it will cost you a pretty penny at $ 999.99.

