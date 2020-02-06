advertisement

Before the winter break here are our Fantasy Premier League tips for the 26th week of the game.

We’re in a strange situation this week in the Fantasy Premier League. After the staggered winter break, the ten games of the 26th game week will be divided over the next two weekends. That means less football, but less time to worry about which players you will use.

Fantasy Premier League tips

Enda Stevens (Sheffield United) – £ 5.1 million

Enda Stevens was omnipresent in the Premier League this season for Sheffield United and played every 90 minutes in each of the 25 games so far. This is a record with the Irish a key component in the league’s second best defense.

A home game against Bournemouth should be a good opportunity for another round of zero, and Stevens will likely always make a contribution at the other end.

Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – £ 12.2 million

Mane is not sure if he will be there, but it is likely that he will be there. He will also be well rested after missing the last league games in Liverpool and will be keen to return to the goal after a few skinny games.

Norwich’s defense is unlikely to keep Liverpool at bay, and you can imagine that Mane has a goal or an assist.

Pascal Gross (Brighton) – £ 6.1 million

Brighton recently struggled with a two point lead over the relegation zone after a pretty strong start to the season. If you want to avoid the fall, Pascal Gross will likely play a big role.

He has sometimes struggled for form this season, but his goal against West Ham could be a turning point. You are hosting Watford this weekend and are aiming for three points.

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) – £ 10.7 million

If Liverpool didn’t run away with the league, De Bruyne would be the big favorite for the PFA Player of the Year award. The fact that he is still fighting for the gong despite the relatively sketchy shape of City speaks volumes.

His club meets a lively West Ham on Sunday, who are expected to score the goals. De Bruyne is a must.

Yerry Mina (Everton) – £ 5.3 million

Carlo Ancelotti does an excellent job at Everton. The recovery of Yerry Mina was the key, even if Everton still conceded goals.

The Colombian had an unlikely duel last week and when Palace came to Goodison on Saturday a goal may have been scored.

Hugo Lloris (Spurs) – £ 5.3 million

Hugo Lloris took the points in the win against Manchester City, saved a penalty and secured the goal. After missing a few months due to injury, he is back in shape after two games.

Spurs travel this game week to Aston Villa, where they meet a team that doesn’t score too many goals. A faultless sheet may even be responsible for Spurs questionable record on the back.

Tammy Abraham (Chelsea) – £ 7.7 million

Manchester United face Chelsea in the last game of week 26 of the game. Tammy Abraham is ready for a big game. Guests have had a decent record against the London club lately, but Frank Lampard will appreciate his team’s chances in this game.

Tammy Abraham has overcome his fitness problems and hopes to get under the gates after a few bad games. At £ 7.7 million, it’s certainly worth a gamble.

