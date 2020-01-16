advertisement

A big week full of fixtures, we came up with some tips for the Fantasy Premier League for the 23rd week of the game.

There are a few big games on the game board and some games that are very difficult to predict. Here’s what we came up with.

Fantasy Premier League tips

James Maddison (Leicester City) – £ 7.7m

Leicester will be back on their feet after last week’s shock defeat in Southampton. The trip to Burnley is the perfect opportunity for that. Turf Moor is no longer the fortress it used to be when the home team lost their last four league games.

Jamie Vardy may be the obvious choice, but Maddison will be the key to destroying a likely deep Burnley defense. He has had no support since the 16th week of the game, so he is certainly a great achievement.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) – £ 7.5m

Much of Manchester United’s plan this weekend will affect Alexander-Arnold’s creativity. Whether they have the staff to do this is a completely different matter.

Liverpool are determined to win this game. United is the only team left in the Premier League this season. Alexander-Arnold will be the key to a stubborn defense’s collapse, and since Rashford is likely to miss the game, chances of a zero at the other end are pretty good.

Teemu Pukki (Norwich City) – £ 6.5m

Bournemouth is currently in free fall. They have collected four points from their last eleven games and look like relegation food. Norwich desperately needs a win this week, and since Pukki is returning after his recent injury problems, you would not return against him and score a goal.

Reece James (Chelsea) – £ 5.0m

Reece James has established himself as a key player for Chelsea this season. Although his playing time was not as constant as he hoped, he has played 90 minutes each in the last two games.

A trip to Newcastle might be difficult, but the home team doesn’t score too many goals, even in their current decent form. A clean sheet will be Frank Lampard’s goal, with Reece also having the option of hitting the other end.

Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) – £ 11.8m

Sterling will be well rested after not appearing in Aston Villa’s City Drubbing for the last time. Crystal Palace will bear the brunt of it on Saturday afternoon.

Roy Hodgson’s team took a shock victory in this feature last season, of which Pep Guardiola doesn’t want to see a repeat. The city needs a victory here to keep the title, and you want them to do another great feat.

Neal Maupay (Brighton) – £ 5.9m

Maupay finally took shape again after moving from Brentford in the summer, even if the goals have not yet been scored. This weekend is the ideal opportunity to end his goalless run as Aston Villa comes into town.

Villa is in bad shape right now, and the 1-6 loss to Manchester City probably hasn’t done much for her confidence.

Felipe Anderson (West Ham) – £ 6.6m

It’s hard to know what you get from West Ham every week, but the same goes for Everton. This is a difficult game, but Moyes’ team needs a victory to counter the threat of relegation.

Felipe Anderson is a player the new manager will expect the best from, as the Brazilian has only scored one goal this season so far. If West Ham is to turn his fortune over, he will likely be the key.

