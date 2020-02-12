advertisement

The fashion month has only just begun, but there are already a handful of fashion and shoe trends that will determine fall season 20. This is determined by the numerous shows and presentations at New York Fashion Week last week:

Military Green

A range of olive green inspired by the military and hunting seems to drive many of the collections already on display. At the Rag & Bonequilted capes and parkas were an integral part of the brand message for American fashion Brandon Maxwell olive has worn with ball gowns as well as practical shirting for men and women. Also Rihanna’s current season Fifty Collection (which was released earlier in the week) has olive-colored quilted pants and skirts.

An olive parka at Rag & Bone Herbst ’20.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

Olive and denim fall at R13 ’20.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

An olive look from the new collection from Fenty.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Fenty

To buy: Fenty Trench-Inspired Parka, $ 1,660.

Line & Dot alder sweater.

To buy: Line & Dot Alder Sweater, $ 68

Mango square bag.

To buy: Mango Square Bag, $ 50

ankle jewelry

The trend of chain details, which comes from It shoes like Bottega Veneta, continues in the fall season 20. Metal chain links were discovered in anklets that were either part of the shoes, such as Ulla Johnson or Longchamp, or worn as separate pieces of jewelry next to boots, sandals and pumps, as shown at Rag & Bone, The details of the chain links can also be seen on numerous pockets as well as in earrings, bracelets and necklaces.

Chain link details on sandals at Ulla Johnson in the fall of ’20.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

An anklet and white pumps at Rag & Bone fall ‘20.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

Bottega Veneta’s ankle chain mesh pump that triggered the current ankle jewelry trend that continues in the fall of ’20.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Netaporter

Buy: Bottega Veneta chain embellished macrame and leather pumps, $ 970.

Tibi Nathan sandals.

CREDIT: 19-06-21 Accessories AM1 B2 alex

Buy: Tibi Nathan sandals, $ 263

Alighieri the character assassin anklet.

For Sale: Alighieri The Character Assassin 24kt gold-plated anklet, $ 212

Thanks to Dr. Martens

Jonathan Cohen Partnership with the British boot brand for a collection of statement boots decorated with upcycled Swarovski crystals. Other brands like R13 and Monse Simply a tribute to the brand’s iconic styles with combat boot hybrids with heavy rubber soles.

Dr. Martens x Jonathan Cohen boots, decorated with Swarovski crystals and pearls from the upcycling.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Jonathan Cohen

Combat boots with a platform sole at R13 drop to “20.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

A heavy rubber sole on sturdy work boots at Monse Herbst ’20.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

Dr. Martens Jadon platform boots.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Dr. Martens

To buy: Dr. Martens Jadon platform boots, $ 180.

Dr. Limited edition Martens x Undercover eye boots.

To buy: Dr. Martens x Undercover Limited Edition 1460 8-eye boots, $ 250

Dr. Martens Fenimore boots.

To Buy: Dr. Martens Fenimore Triple Buckle Boot, $ 180

“Crazy for Plaid”

That was the literal inspiration for Monsethat featured a collection of her signature remixed silhouettes with checked patterns between khaki, knitwear and androgynous suits. Elsewhere, Jonathan Cohen mixed plaid with flowers, Brock Collection took a nifty, Victorian approach to classic autumn printing and carpenter showed a check in the style of the 70s that matched suede loafers.

A checkered, matching look from Zimmermann Herbst ’20.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

A remix checked look by Monse Herbst ’20.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

A checkered look from the Brock Collection from autumn 20th.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

Monse checked asymmetrical top.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

For Sale: Monse Plaid Asymmetric Off-Shoulder Blazer, $ 1,750.

Checked skirt with Ganni coating.

To Buy: Ganni Coated Twill Skirt-Black & Yellow Plaid, $ 268

& Other Stories Checked dress in smocked look.

To buy: & other stories Smocked Plaid Midi Shirt Dress, $ 129

Brown and black

Brown has been discussed as the new black in fashion, but the latest statement seems to be that a combination of the two is the best. Brands like Sandy Liang. Longchamp and Tory Burch all mixed the two colors together for an updated neutral look.

A brown-black look by Sandy Liang from the 20th autumn.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

Longchamp’s browns and blacks fall ’20.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

A black-brown look from Zadig & Voltaire.

CREDIT: Shutterstocck

Sam Edelman Penny boots.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: Sam Edelman Penny Boot, $ 150.

Zara wool blend jacket.

To Buy: Zara Jewel Button Wool Blend Jacket, $ 50

SLVRLAKE high-rise denim.

To buy: SLVRLAKE London High-Rise Straight Leg Jeans, $ 260

Dark sparkle

Black is back, but with a little more. Modern gothic, slightly androgynous forms were designed with a more glamorous crystal finish Khaite, Veronica Bart, Monse, area and even Oscar de la Rentawhere a black version of Scarlett Johansson’s Oscars dress ran across the runway.

The autumn collection from Khaite with more than 5,500 Swarovski crystals.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

Veronica Beard fall ’20.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

Range fall ’20.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

Area crystal edge kitten heel.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

To buy: Area Crystal Fringe Kitten Heel, $ 460 (was $ 820).

Christopher Kane skirt with crystal embellishment.

To Buy: Christopher Kane Crystal Embellished Crepe Mini Skirt, $ 695

Topshop crystal-detailed heels.

To Buy: Topshop Sky Diamonte Ankle Strap Sandal, $ 68

Cozy knitwear

The pajama-like comfort of knitted skirts, dresses and other items was important for brands Rag & Bone. Ulla Johnson. Jonathan Simkhai and Gabriela Hearst.

A knitted look behind the scenes of Jonathan Simkhai in the fall of ’20.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

A knitted dress at Gabriela Hearst Fall ’20.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

A knitted dress and patterned boots at Ulla Johnson fall ’20.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

Nicholas knitted dress with belt.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

To buy: Nicholas Belted Knit Dress, $ 600.

H & M turtleneck sweater.

To buy: H & M Knit Turtleneck Sweater, $ 30

Topshop ribbed, knitwear.

To Buy: Topshop Ribbed Long Sleeve Midi Sweater Dress With Funnel Neck, $ 85

