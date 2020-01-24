advertisement

Customers can look forward to something new at Taco Bell restaurants, and it’s not the latest version of Nacho Fries.

The Irvine-based chain will have recycling bins, compost bins, and packaging without certain harmful industrial chemicals.

The promise to be more environmentally friendly is high on Taco Bell’s agenda in 2020, and that’s not surprising.

Eco-friendly packaging is one of the trends that the National Restaurant Association and industry observers such as Technomic, Forbes and QSR Magazine considered important in 2020.

The National Restaurant Association’s What’s Hot 2020 Culinary Survey and other reports summarize some of the ideas restaurants will explore in the coming year. These include environmentally friendly packaging, meatless proteins, a focus on ordering and delivery of mobile devices, ghost kitchens and filled bowls with mostly healthy ingredients. “]

1. Rethink packaging

Look for chains like Taco Bell to use less plastic and compostable containers. Not only does it keep them up to date with what consumers want, it also keeps them in front of regulators.

According to industry experts like the National Restaurant Association, diners are becoming increasingly aware of what foods they consume and how they consume them.

Although people run their business in fast food restaurants that use a lot of disposable boxes, cups, lids, straws and plastic bags, they are also thinking about the effects on the planet.

Cities like Berkeley charged a 25 cent fee for one-way cups on January 1st. Santa Monica gradually requires food to be biodegradable, and plastic bags and polystyrene foam regulations apply nationwide.

In addition to Taco Bell, Chick-fil-A has launched a new bowl for soups and side dishes that aims to reduce plastic consumption by £ 8.5 million annually. And Pizza Hut developed a round box that required less packaging than the traditional square box and was made of compostable materials.

The Cheesecake Factory, a full-service restaurant, has been working on the packaging for three years, not just for recycling but also for eating at home, said chef Donald Moore.

“You take off the lid and feel like you’re in a restaurant.”

2. Delivery and collection friendly

Restaurants strive to deliver home and have the same experience as eating in the kitchen. This means that they serve foods that travel well and find better ways to carry starters, side dishes, and drinks.

Juice It Up! has created a carrying box that can hold 12 small or 6 medium drinks.

Chipotle Mexican Grill adjusted its menu a year ago to offer lifestyle bowls specifically for delivery and online customers. This year will explore how the company can adapt its restaurants to accelerate deliveries and pickup orders while improving the customer experience.

It tests restaurant designs at four new locations in Chicago, Cincinnati and Phoenix, and retrofits several others, including one at The Bluffs mall in Newport Beach.

“It’s a very straightforward design,” said development manager Tabassum Zalotrawala in a telephone interview.

Features include walk-in windows, pick-up points separate from order items, and serving drinks in bottles so customers can serve themselves instead of storing them in refrigerators behind the cash registers.

Some prototypes are “chipotlanes” for standalone restaurants or those that are end caps, and restaurants with drive-thrus that are at the end of a strip. However, Chipotlanes are more for picking up mobile orders than for placing new ones.

The retrofit in Newport Beach includes a counter overlooking an exposed kitchen, which according to Zalotrawala improves the dine-in experience.

3. The rise of the ghost kitchen

Ghost kitchens are facilities that are wholly or predominantly set up for the delivery of food. They are not necessarily equipped to deal directly with guests. They have other names, including virtual kitchen and cloud kitchen.

The chains that research ghost kitchens include Famous Dave’s and Dog Haus, which opened their first virtual kitchen in Chicago last fall and are planning to open 10 this year.

Northern California-based company Man vs. Fries has recently served Cali Burritos via DoorDash in Fontana, Chino Hills and Upland. But a Chilli’s Grill & Bar in Upland has made its kitchen available to the startup, and guests can pick up their orders there.

4. Dine-in alternatives

Restaurants will complement their delivery and acceptance strategies by giving guests reasons for dinner, according to the research firm Technomic. Incentives can be time-limited “over-the-top” offers or purchase one-get-one offers.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse currently offers $ 6 for main courses for people who spend $ 9.95 or more on dinner purchases. The selection includes grilled chicken alfredo, spaghetti and meatballs.

California Pizza Kitchen has introduced home-baked pizza in its restaurants, separate from frozen CPK pizzas in supermarkets. According to a press release, there are 20 take-away and bake pizzas that are made to order with a hand-thrown crust.

5. Expansion of the innovation kitchens

Forbes said the restaurants would make their experiments available to customers. Even 7-Eleven opened a “laboratory shop” in Dallas, where people could bake smoothies and croissants on order.

The Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa in Palm Desert offers a so-called “T & T” innovation kitchen for time and temperature with a “constantly changing five-course tasting menu” on Fridays and Saturdays.

Panda Express has an innovation kitchen in Pasadena, where packaging and handheld devices are tested, among other things. The chain is currently testing Golden Chicken Dumplings at some locations in Southern California after trying them out in the Innovation Kitchen. It includes fried chicken cabbage dumplings tossed in soy garlic sauce with red peppers, spring onions, dried chili peppers, rice wine, and Asian basil oil.

6. Vegetable proteins expand

Products like Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat got going in 2019 with their meatless beef patties.

Now they’re pushing pork.

This month Impossible Foods presented its new Impossible Pork at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, where it made a big impression last year with its Impossible Burger 2.0.

Pork is the main source of meat in many cultures around the world, and Impossible Foods must offer a pork product to make an impact in these markets, CEO Pat Brown said in a promotional video.

Burger King, who recently launched an Impossible Whopper nationwide, is testing the Impossible Foods sausage in a breakfast sandwich called Impossible Croissan’wich. It is available in five cities.

In the meantime, Beyond Meat Snoop Dogg has been promoting its products. In November, he worked behind the counter in a Dunkin ‘restaurant on Crenshaw Boulevard in Los Angeles and promoted the Beyond Sausage Sandwich. For a week in January, there was a limited-time “DO Double G” version of the sandwich with a glazed donut instead of bread.

Although vegetable proteins are marketed to people who like meat but want to reduce their meat consumption, vegetable products appear in menus in other ways. Yogurtland offers a vegan yogurt flavor called Salted Chocolate Souffle. Dunkin’s serves oat milk lattes and Starbucks has added coconut milk lattes and flat white with almond milk to its menu.

7. Be healthy in a bowl

It looks like Chipotle has the edge with its lifestyle bowls. This year, El Pollo Loco is busy advertising its new limited-time Pollo Fit bowls, and full-service restaurants have also added them to their menus for New Year’s resolutions.

Bowls typically contain meat or other protein, rice or other cereals and vegetables.

Slaters 50/50, known for the beef-bacon mix of its burgers, has four bowls with different levels of health. The Power Bowl includes quinoa and vegetable patties with edamame, blueberries, mixed vegetables, carrots, pumpkin seeds, tomatoes, quinoa, avocado and wildflower honey vinaigrette. The cheeseburger bowl is a mixture of green Angus beef, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions and bacon jam.

The Superfood Grain Bowl by Punch Bowl Social contains a poached egg, farro, quinoa, kale, radishes, sprouts, shiitake mushrooms and a miso-ginger vinaigrette.

Guests like bowls because they can see what they’re consuming, according to Sheamus Feeley, chef and restaurant chef at Punch Bowl Social.

Bowls are also adaptable to common diets such as keto, which highlights high-fat and low-carb products. Paleo, which promotes lean meat, nuts and plants; and Whole30, which dispenses with sugar, dairy products and alcohol for 30 days.

“There’s no secret; it’s all for you,” Feeley wrote in an email, “You can consume more of what you want and need and less of what you don’t want.”

