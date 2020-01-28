advertisement

HAVANA (AP) – The US Geological Survey announced on Tuesday that a powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake had struck southern Cuba and northwest Jamaica.

It was centered 139 kilometers (86 miles) northwest of Montego Bay, Jamaica, and 140 kilometers (87 miles) west-southwest of Niquero, Cuba. It struck at 2:10 p.m. (1910 GMT) and the epicenter was relatively shallow 10 kilometers (6 miles) below the surface.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injury.

advertisement

The earthquake could be strongly felt in Santiago, the largest Cuban city in the Far East, said Belkis Guerrero, who works in a Catholic cultural center in the center of Santiago.

“We were all seated and we felt the chairs move,” she said. “We heard the sound of everything moving.”

She said there was no apparent damage to the heart of the colonial city.

“It was very strong, but it doesn’t seem like something has happened,” she told The Associated Press.

The earthquake also hit the Cayman Islands, leaving cracked roads and what appeared to be sewage leaking from cracked pipes. There have been no immediate reports of death, injury or more serious damage, said Kevin Morales, editor of the Cayman Compass newspaper.

The islands see so few earthquakes that newsroom staff were stumped when it struck, he said.

“It was like a big dump truck tipping over,” said Morales. “Then it continued and became more intense.”

The USGS initially reported the magnitude at 7.3.

advertisement