A 64-year-old man was injured in a racist incident at McDonald’s restaurant in Leicester city center.

The victim, who is white, was “victim of racial abuse” inside the shop on Market Street and then punched in the face outside, police in Leicestershire said.

He suffered a black eye and bruising in the incident, which occurred on Thursday, January 2.

In an appeal today, he said: “The 64-year-old white victim was subjected to racial violence inside McDonald’s at Market Place between 8:30 am and 9 am.

“The victim was then punched in the face outside the premises.

“He kept a black eye and bruises on his face.

“The suspect was black, just over 6 feet tall, with black dreadlocks.

“He has been described as having a blotchy complexion.

“The officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have information about the identity of the suspect.”

Contact Detective Constable Katie Burn on 101.

