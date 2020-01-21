advertisement

Now is just about any time to make an acquisition. Even if the economy slows down in the next 12 months, business activity is expected to continue.

“Although we are on the outer edge of one of the most productive M&A markets in history, M&A remains a strategic growth driver for many companies. So I think for 2020 we’re going to focus more on leveling activities rather than on a boom or bust of mergers and acquisitions, ”said Russell Thomson, managing partner of Deloitte’s US merger and acquisition practice. “This could be a good year in which companies focus on the art of transactions and find ways to add value, including research into pre-deal diligence technologies and involving increasingly involved board members to drive accountability and propose business success. “

connected

Deloitte’s latest survey on the status of the transaction to measure M&A trends in 2020 surveyed 1,000 U.S. dealmakers and private equity experts. Almost two thirds of the respondents, 63%, expect business volume to increase in the next 12 months. More than half [56%] expect transaction values ​​to increase in the coming year.

advertisement

Domestic business increases as trade wars and collective bargaining affect the operations of the portfolio companies that make private equity investments. Global economic uncertainty is an obstacle to mergers and acquisitions for many companies when it comes to doing business internationally, Thomson said.

And all the talk about a possible economic slowdown? This could actually help increase mergers and acquisitions throughout the year.

If a downturn dampens the economy over the next 12 months, 42% of those surveyed in the Deloitte study said that their companies would increasingly seek acquisitions over the next two years. This is because the acquisition of a company, especially if the asset is undervalued and could be acquired at a lower price, is seen as a way for companies to maintain their competitive position.

“An economic downturn is likely to affect the frequency and size of transactions, particularly mega deals north of $ 10 billion. However, many companies will continue to see M&A as a key lever to gain competitive advantage and achieve strategic goals.” said Thomson.

Companies on the hunt could find additional takeover candidates in the event of an economic slowdown or a total recession. Three quarters, or 75%, of companies’ dealmakers expect to sell in the next twelve months, especially if companies with financial burdens decide to sell unnecessary assets. Business opportunities are supported by portfolio exits from the mass of private equity investors as soon as they reach their planned investment period.

The Deloitte survey found a gap between business valuations and return on investment. 46 percent of respondents indicated that less than half of their deals have achieved the expected return on investment in the past two years.

Editor’s Note: This article was published by FN’s sister magazine Sourcing Journal. Visit Sourcingjournal.com for more information.

Want more?

From 2020, 97% of CFOs expect an economic slowdown

advertisement