No, you are not looking at a rogue chilli pepper that has gotten mixed up in your fridge drawer salad bag.

Indeed, this Pink Critter is a very rare species of snail that can only be found on the summit of Mount Kaputar, an extinct volcano in New South Wales, Australia.

This powerful scorcher – or to give it its real title, the Triboniophorus aff. graeffei – is an absolute beast under the snails and can be up to 20 centimeters long. And they seem pretty indestructible.

Although most of their alpine habitat was destroyed during the devastating Kaputar fire that blazed for six weeks, these sizzling survivors prevailed.

About 60 of these lively-looking guys were seen alive after surviving the flames that surrounded their beautiful mountain top.

As reported by The Independent, the snails were discovered after rainfall – as is common with such creatures. However, these snails are anything but ordinary.

Mount Kaputar is home to several species of extremely rare snails and snails that cannot be found anywhere else on Earth. Unfortunately, it can be assumed that around 90% of the general snail population died during the bush fires.

During an interview with Warmly a few years ago, the Australian National Park and Wildlife Ranger Michael Murphy spoke about these surprisingly beautiful creatures and the “magical” living space they call home.

This is just one of those magical places, especially if you’re up there on a cool, foggy morning. It is a tiny island in the Alpine forest, hundreds of kilometers away from something else.

(…) For example, the snails are buried in the leaf mold during the day, but sometimes hundreds come out at night and feed on mold and moss on the trees. They are amazing, unreal looking creatures.

There is an idea that the pink color will camouflage them against the color of the fallen snow chewing gum leaves on the forest floor.

But on the other hand, they spend much of their time in the canopy somewhere near the floor. So if you’re a giant snail on an isolated mountain top, you can have any color you like.

These striking snails are timely and vivid reminders of the unique diversity of Australia’s natural habitat and the urgent need to protect it.

