January 2, 2020 against Zachary Shahan

When we published the “Pravduh About Tesla” reports, it became clear that CNBC was the media outlet that published the most about Tesla. We followed the coverage of Tesla and Elon Musk in the 22 largest media outlets and CNBC regularly published most stories on Tesla or Musk every week. (Bloomberg became 2nd, Business Insider 3rd and Fox News 4th).

While working on an article I published last night about false balance in the media and then about our coverage of Tesla from 2011 onwards, I came up with a closer look at the Tesla coverage of CNBC. There are several ways to do this, including browsing through thousands of articles and trying to categorize them or get something out of it, but what I decided was to search Google for “Tesla CNBC” for each of the last 6 years and to see what the top stories were. Here were the results and some thoughts about some of the stories:

January 1 – December 31, 2014

CNBC’s front page search results for 2014 showed a variety of stories that only reported on simple news.

About the story “Tesla predicts a big 2014”, to my surprise, the report was almost entirely positive and focused on Tesla’s expectations for itself, not negative comments from outsiders.

On the other hand, a very negative video analysis, “The Profit takes problem with Tesla,” was also in the top search results. The summary: “Marcus Lemonis, star of the CNBC series” The Profit “, gives a taste of tonight’s premiere, in which he tries to help a struggling car industry make a comeback. Lemonis also explains why he does not like Tesla’s business model. “

Scroll down a bit and you’ll come across a very negative item, “Tesla stock is falling in prospects, price target savings.” It starts with this rule: “Is the clock ticking for these Cinderella shares?” Told Cole Cox of Long Lomborg Asset Management CNBC, “In three years it would not surprise me if it is lower than it is today, because the valuations and economic reality of this company are catching up with market capitalization.” time. It is ~ $ 430 as I type this.

The story “Is Tesla the ultimate growth stock?” Can appear positive at first glance, but it is a mix of positive and negative, probably more the latter. In retrospect, Tesla was of course one of the best growth stocks of the decade. A ‘balanced’ picture of the situation in 2014 – with positive and negative opinions – was therefore half wrong. Over time, the negative half was considered as a bunk bed.

All the other stories in the above screenshots were positive or neutral and were in fact a simple report of the news and comments from Tesla or Elon Musk.

January 1 – December 31, 2015

In the following year, CNBC’s top results in Google started with positive news, but then also included the video “Cramer: Tesla is not a real company.” A headline of the related article read: “Clean up your act, Musk – Tesla is a total disaster! “

There was also a warning about upcoming Porsche and Audi electric vehicles. The big boys came to town. And Tesla was doomed. “It is burning money like crazy. It spends money like crazy. In no way can the balance support the investment required,” the host said “Mad Money.”

January 1 – December 31, 2016

The best Tesla stories in 2016 were a mix of very positive (Ron Baron’s vision of Tesla) and very negative (“Time to short Tesla.”). There was also positive and negative reporting about Tesla’s plan and then the decision to swallow SolarCity.

January 1 – December 31, 2017

In 2017 it was a big rage to worry about Tesla’s campfires, or something like that. That was the only “problem” Jim Cramer had with the stock. Well-known short seller Jim Chanos, who might have only become interested in the company because it took SolarCity, claimed that Tesla was worth $ 0. That is a claim that we have often seen or heard since then, both from Chanos and from others. In short vendor circles in Tesla, it is probably repeated dozens of times a day.

Very funny in this year’s Google results is that “How Tesla can be worth more than Apple” right above “Jim Chanos: we think Tesla is worth zero.” Similarly you have in the video section “Ron Baron: Tesla” Could get $ 1000 by 2020 “in addition” Former Deputy Chairman General Motors: I think Tesla is doomed … “Well, I think we are somewhere in this case stand in the middle!

The most entertaining result in this year, however, was the piece in which a CNBC columnist gave Musk advice on what to do to “keep Tesla on track.” The 6 tips include hiring a COO (which Musk did not), namely “more transparent about the things that matter” (ah, I could visit so many places here, but I’ll just leave it alone) “Be less transparent about things that don’t matter and make Tesla profitable. Well, to be honest, the whole list and column afterwards is interesting to read, so I’ll actually link to this.”

January 1 – December 31, 2018

Popular 2018 articles were heavily negative. They focused on ‘the tweet’. This despite the fact that Tesla surprised critics with two quarterly profits at the end of the year. Unfortunately, there was no headline on the front page of Google search results that showed that Tesla had achieved record-breaking sales or the fact that the Model 3 was the # 1 selling car in the US in the second half of the year.

January 1 – December 31, 2019

As you can see in the screenshots above, the best CNBC stories of the year were a roller coaster mix of negative predictions and bullish predictions about the stock. Perhaps instead of just speculating about the stock price, CNBC can dive into the company and try to reveal more about the fundamentals and why Tesla products are so hugely popular today. Man, if I had the CNBC budget to dive into this …

