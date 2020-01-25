advertisement

One thing that differentiates commercial real estate professionals from our residential counterparts is leasing. Sure, real estate agents can lease houses, but most focus on the higher fees associated with house sales. After all, we do get a trade-off fee – a fancy description of the total dollar amount of the transaction.

Leasing fees are a percentage of the rental amount that a user pays over the term of their leasing contract. The variables are simply rate and number of years. Commercial leases usually have a term of three to ten years, whereas a lease for a home is concluded monthly or annually. In the short term, a small amount arises from which a fee can be earned.

Now you understand why home sales are more profitable and real estate agents avoid rental contracts.

In a given year, part of a sales representative’s income is derived from the conclusion of leasing contracts. There are two variants: new leases and renewals. Yes! In many cases our customers ask us to help with the extension. Today I’m going to focus on some suggestions for everyone who wants to move or renew – similar to “Love It” or “List It” at HGTV.

Understand the position of your owner. Is the rent you pay enough to cover the owner’s mortgage? Is the building free and freely accessible? Is this the only building owned? Can the owner afford a vacancy? What is the type of property – sophisticated or mom and pop? What does the owner plan for the building – hold or sell? All of these variables will affect your ability to make an acceptable contract extension.

For example, if your rent barely exceeds the owner’s cost, they may not be willing to negotiate. Conversely, a builder can be more flexible without debt.

Understand your position. In many cases, you know the building better than its owner. After all, your company lived there for a while and there were weathered roof leaks, air conditioner failures, a lack of parking spaces, burglaries and access to trucks. They live despite the “warts”.

However, if you are free and another tenant needs to be found, will the discount be granted for these defects? What possible extension rights are included in your rental contract? Do you have an option to renew? How is the option rent calculated? Has your company exceeded the capacity of the property or are you swimming excessively?

Know where you stand in relation to the market. Lease rates have grown exponentially in the past five years. If you made your agreement before 2015, your odds are likely to be dramatically below the current level. In addition, the percentage of inventory – the number of buildings available on the market – is at an all-time low. If you are not prepared for this knowledge, you can experience a shock!

Calculate your moving costs. Moving companies like to visit your website and give you a free estimate for moving your company. However, do not forget other moving variables such as power supplies, special permits, downtime and the main travel times of the employees. An owner will trust in the interruption and cost of relocating your business when negotiating, so you know your way around.

Do some math. On your side of the aisle, you have moving costs, rent in the new facility and the extras that come with a new lease, such as: B. free rent, fresh paint and new floors. However, you pay a market price for these amenities.

The owner’s ledger lists the cost of replacing your building – building renovation, lost rent from vacancy, free rent for a new tenant, possibly some special things like a new office or two, and transaction fees. Most of these allocations will be “lost forever” – as in, the owner will never bring them back in. In many cases, the cost of the exchange can be 15 to 25% of the rental price – the total amount of rent you pay for the term.

Start early. I cannot stress this enough! Your bargaining power depends on it. Best timeline? 12-18 months before their validity expires.

Allen C. Buchanan, SIOR, is a principal at Lee & Associates Commercial Real Estate Services in Orange. He can be reached at abuchanan@lee-associates.com or 714.564.7104.

