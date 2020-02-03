advertisement

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) – Turkey hit targets in northern Syria when it responded to Syrian government forces shelling that killed at least six Turkish soldiers, the Turkish president said on Monday. A Syrian war monitor said 13 Syrian troops were also killed.

Syrian activists also said airstrikes in the region held by rebels in the north of the country killed at least nine civilians on Monday.

The exchange between Ankara and Damascus took place hours after a large Turkish military convoy invaded the northwest province of Idlib, the last stronghold of the rebels in Syria. Tensions between the two neighboring countries are likely to increase as such direct clashes have been rare and could also lead to tensions between Moscow and Ankara trying to coordinate their actions in Syria.

The Turkish Ministry of Defense previously announced that the Turkish armed forces had been sent to Idlib for reinforcement and attacked there, although the local authorities had previously been informed of their coordinates. The Turkish armed forces reacted to the attack and destroyed targets. Four Turkish soldiers died at the scene, two more died later in the hospital. Seven Turkish troops were wounded.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke to reporters before going on a visit to Ukraine. He said the Turkish artillery had hit about 46 targets in Syria. Erdogan said Turkish fighter planes were also involved and claimed that there were between 30 and 35 victims on the Syrian side, but offered no evidence.

“Those who test Turkey’s resolve with such heinous attacks will understand their mistake,” Erdogan said. He said Russia was told that Ankara would not advocate a “situation in which we are prevented” from responding to Syrian attacks.

“We cannot remain silent if our soldiers are martyred,” said Erdogan.

The exchange took place near the Syrian flashpoint city of Saraqeb, according to the British war monitoring group Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. It added that Turkish troops fired at Syrian army positions in three provinces, killing eight soldiers in Idlib, three in Latakia province, and two in the Hama region.

However, the Syrian state news agency SANA announced that government troops captured two new villages en route to Saraqeb. When Syrian troops pursued insurgents, four Turkish soldiers were killed and nine wounded, which triggered Turkish retaliation. However, there were no victims among the Syrian troops.

The Russian Defense Ministry said Turkey had failed to inform the Russian military overnight of troop movements in Idlib, and that Turkish troops had been hit by Syrian fire targeting “terrorists” – an indication of al-Qaida-related Fighters – west of Saraqeb.

The Russian military, which controls the airspace over Idlib province, said Turkish planes never entered Syrian airspace during Monday’s attack. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Russian military is still in “constant contact” with Turkish counterparts in Syria.

The escalation takes place amid a Syrian government offensive in the country’s last rebel stronghold in Idlib and in parts of the nearby Aleppo region. In some of these rebel-held areas, Turkish troops are deployed to monitor an earlier ceasefire that was agreed but has since collapsed.

Relations between Turkey and Syria have deteriorated dramatically since the beginning of the Syrian civil war in 2011. Syria accuses Turkey of undermining its security by allowing thousands of foreign fighters to fight the Syrian army. The province of Idlib is currently dominated by al-Qaida fighters.

With Russian support, the Syrian government has been on the offensive since December to take and reopen a strategic highway held by the rebels since 2012. The offensive ignored a ceasefire agreement signed between Russia and Turkey at the end of last year. The deal has collapsed since then.

The Syrian government troops captured the important city of Maaret al-Numan in Idlib from the rebels last Wednesday and are now targeting Saraqeb. The strategic highway runs through both cities.

Opposition activists did not say who was behind the air strikes that killed nine civilians in rebel-held parts of northern Syria. The nine were in a minibus that carried people who fled the violence near the village of Kfar Naha in Aleppo province, an activist collective said, according to Observatory and Baladi. According to paramedics, four children, three women and two men were killed.

Around 3 million people live in the province of Idlib, many of whom have been displaced from other parts of Syria due to past violence. The United Nations has estimated that around 390,000 Syrians have been displaced there in the past two months – 315,000 in December and 75,000 in January.

Turkey has already received 3.5 million Syrian refugees, and the current wave of violence in Idlib has raised concerns about a renewed rise in displaced civilians fleeing to the Turkish border.

