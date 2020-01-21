advertisement

We shared a great collection of paid iPhone and iPad apps yesterday that were all for free for a while. Interestingly, several of them are still available as free downloads, so if you’ve missed that message, hurry and grab them. When you’re done with that, go back to Tuesday’s roundup and find six new freebies. However, these are all temporary deals, so hurry up and download them before it’s too late.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free by their developers for a limited time. BGR is not affiliated with app developers. There is no way to say how long they will be free. These sales can end in an hour or now in a week – the only thing we can guarantee is of course that they were free at the time this message was written. If you click on a link and see a price next to an app instead of the word ‘get’, it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you do download the app, Apple will charge you. Some apps may have additional functions that require in-app purchases. Subscribe to our RSS feed or use that feed to create an e-mail alert so that you will be notified as soon as these messages are published and you do not miss any sales.

Zombie soccer!

advertisement

Normally $ 0.99.

As the last player alive, it’s up to you to lead your team to glory against hordes of zombified rivals. Use your skills and reflexes to navigate through a dangerous turf filled with obstacles, brain-hungry zombies, and slippery mud pools. Compete with your friends to see who scores the fastest. Can you reach the end zone?

From a small zombie horde to scoring a touchdown with your last breath, this game is guaranteed to keep you on the edge of your seat. However, beware – it is very addictive!

CHARACTERISTICS:

– Dodge more than 34+ challenging levels with good for zombies

– New sets of levels regularly come out for FREE

– 2 types of zombies, 3 power-ups and an endless amount of fun

– Adjustable controls with joystick and tilt options

– Playable offline

– Small download size

– No ads or in-app purchases

Download Zombie Football!

IQ test – What is my IQ?

Normally $ 2.99.

IQ Test ™ with solutions! Like a job interview

Available for iPad and iPhone.

Two tests …

– 39 questions to get your IQ! With solutions!

– 33 questions to get your IQ! With solutions!

NOTE: This test is intended for entertainment purposes only.

Try it.

Download IQ test – What is my IQ?

Teleprompter Premium

Normally $ 12.99.

50,000+ satisfied customers and hundreds of five-star ratings. Teleprompter Premium is used by television and film studios including ABC, CBS, BBC, Fox, ITV, Channel 4, UKTV and many more.

Teleprompter Premium is the most versatile and professional teleprompter app for your iPad and iPhone.

Upgrade to Premium for access to additional functions:

• Import PDF, Word, Powerpoint, txt and rtf files directly from your favorite apps

• Switch on “Mirroring” to reflect / invert the text for use in professional teleprompter platforms

• Use the camera of your device to record your scripts

• Manage scrolling and speed of your scripts remotely with a keyboard, handheld remote control or game controller

• Compatible with PlayStation DUALSHOCK®4 wireless controller and Xbox wireless controller

• Use a different iOS device monitor and remotely control the scrolling and speed of your scripts

• Use IKAN Elite Remote to control the scrolling and speed of your scripts

• Mirror / reverse your script full screen on a connected display or AirPlay TV

• Export your scripts as Rich Text files (.rtf) for editing on any computer, tablet or smartphone

• Auto subtitles: automatically generate “.srt” subtitles and subtitles for your videos. (additional in-app purchase subscription required)

Other functions available without upgrade:

• Scripts scroll smoothly and clearly on the display

• Display your scripts in full screen by hiding the buttons while scrolling

• Operate the Teleprompter from any web browser on the same WiFi network

• Control your script in full screen on a connected display or AirPlay TV

• Prepare and manage unlimited scripts

• Adjust the text size and color of your scripts

• Adjust the background color behind your script

• Adjustable side margins

• Select between “Continuous” or “Paging” scrolling modes

• Add action points to your scripts

• Arrange your scripts by title, date or arrange them in a custom order

• AirDrop your saved scripts to nearby devices

• Export and share your scripts quickly with others

• Use Timed Scrolling to scroll your script from start to finish within a set time

• Easily export all your scripts and settings to share with others or as a backup file

• Use Apple Watch to control the scrolling of your script on your connected iPhone

… and much more!

New feature: Auto Captions

With Auto subtitles you can automatically generate “.srt” subtitles and subtitles for your videos.

Auto Captions is an optional premium feature that is available as an in-app purchase subscription, starting with a free 7-day trial period. You can cancel at any time in the app or from your iTunes account settings. After your free 7-day trial period ends, your subscription will automatically renew for $ 99.99 a year unless you cancel at least 24 hours before the end of the current period. The payment will be charged to your iTunes account with your purchase confirmation. Your account will be charged for a $ 99.99 renewal within 24 hours prior to the end of the current period. Every unused part of a free trial period is forfeited when you purchase a subscription. Terms of service are available at: https://joeallenpro.com/legal/

Customer reviews:

5 stars:

“The price versus performance is hard to beat. I own several software that is many times more expensive than this. This does the job well. “

5 stars:

“We use the Teleprompter Premium app as our Teleprompter. It has taken us from an average of 5/8 to 2! It reduces studio time and eliminates editing and merging takes everything together! Thanks for a great resource! “

5 stars:

“As a keynote speaker at various events every year, I am VERY AWESOME!”

5 stars:

“With the life of international broadcasts I can assure you that Teleprompter Premium is easy to install, user-friendly and 100% professional”

Teleprompter is designed for presentations, lectures, broadcasters, filmmakers, YouTubers, musicians and singers, business professionals or anyone who speaks in public!

Download Teleprompter Premium

Pre K Preschool learning games

Normally $ 4.99.

This preschool game contains 36 different categories of more than 850 things (objects) that a toddler needs to learn his name at Preschool. These categories include alphabets, numbers, colors, shapes, body parts, clothing, furniture, electronics, vehicles, food, fruit, flowers, all kinds of animals, and more.

Here are the categories of different things that your children should learn at Preschool:

# BASIC GUIDE FOR TODDLES – Things to know for 3-4 year old toddlers

Lowercase (26), Uppercase (26), ABC alphabets (26), ABC animals (26), Numbers (1 to 20), Colors (19) and Shapes & Patterns (19)

# KIDS BASIC LEARNING – Things to know for 4-5 year old Kid

Body parts (30), Family (19), Educational items (37), Clothing (41) and Professional names (36)

# HOUSEHOLD – Things found in the house

Furniture name (17), Electronics items (32), Tools (43), Living room objects (20), Kitchen appliances (36), Bathroom articles (26)

# OUTDOORS – Things found outside

Vehicles (20), Food and drink (36), Fruit (30), Vegetables (30), Flowers (16) and Nature (30)

# LEATHER ANIMALS – Most popular and cute animals around the world

Pets (15), Farm animals (13), Wild animals (32), Sea animals (14), Birds (20) and Insects (14)

Notes: (the number in parentheses contains how many things a category has)

FUNCTIONS IN BRIEF

——————

# Flashcards – 876 Interactive flash cards

# Matching Games – 146 matching levels

# Photo Quiz – 876 Photo Quiz

# Super Quiz Game – Random quiz

# 6 Main categories at the highest level

# 36 Categories of things for preschool children

# 4 Captivating game modes

# Efficient learning path & learning path for parents

# All high-quality images (HD)

# Professional voice-overs and interactive sound effects for children

# Comfortable and simple interface for 3-5 year old toddler

# Development of basic skills – Logic, attention, memory, imagination and thinking

# No third-party ads

The brain of a toddler needs a stimulating environment in which it can develop. Toddlers satisfy their curiosity through their daily activities and explorations. Toddlers have the most dynamic curiosity that helps them learn about the new things. Parents must create a healthy and engaging environment so that toddlers can develop their cognitive skills.

As most toddlers learn by playing, our teachers and educational experts have designed these preschool games for children to learn new things quickly and efficiently. You can teach your toddlers in the game. Convince your toddler to unlock the locked levels by playing more. After completing your learning, you can measure your toddler’s memory development, attention, and imagination by playing the Picture Quiz and Super Picture Quiz games. Please participate in the quiz games with your toddler so that he / she becomes more interested in playing the game.

WHAT PARENTS SAY ABOUT THIS GAME

——————

“My grandchildren, 4 and 18 months old, love the flashcard collection. My grandsons have often played the matching game. He shows more concentration and starts to gauge the letters, numbers, vehicles, fruit, flowers, animals. best collection. Love it!”

– by Anna Burges

“My 3-year-old daughter only plays with this game. This game designer really gets it. The right amount of time and attention for a 3 or 4 year old. They learn a lot and without frustration! This is the best preschool learning app I think. “

– by Kayleigh Howarth

Give your children constructive screen time by playing the parent-recommended preschool games. Happy parenthood!

Download Pre K preschool learning games

Small square

Normally $ 0.99.

A very simple and minimalist game where you are a small square that moves along a straight line and crosses many other shapes along the way.

You must survive between geometric shapes and objects.

An endless journey in an abstract world with scenarios that change over time based on the objects you encounter in your way.

Download Small square

PhotoMapper: GPS EXIF ​​Editor

Normally $ 1.99.

“PhotoMapper: GPS EXIF ​​Editor” is an essential app for anyone who wants to keep their iOS photo library organized in places where photos were taken. All photographers who store photos in their iOS photo library and use geo tags for systemization can be angry with lost geo tag information by using DSLRs or getting these photos from friends. Add this info with our app and keep your geo-tag system in a consistent state.

“PhotoMapper: GPS EXIF ​​Editor” is also useful for people who want to protect their personal privacy. When you share your photos on social networks or send them via e-mail, the geolocation information – where the photo was taken – is also shared. If you are concerned about your personal privacy and want to share photos without any location in EXIF ​​metadata, PhotoMapper can delete them.

No in-app purchases, it is a universal app that you buy once and that you can use on all your iOS devices (iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch).

Thanks for all the feedback! Please leave a 5-star rating if you are satisfied with PhotoMapper 🙂

** CHARACTERISTICS: **

– Location information of your photos is always correct and is never missed –

Easily add photo location information to your iOS photo library or change it with a simple pin on the map. Never miss this information if you use DSLR or for any other reason.

– Prepare photos for social sharing with clear location information –

Save the original photo for you and make a copy without any marking of the GPS location information (Geotagging) in EXIF ​​metadata for sharing while enhancing your privacy.

– Batch photo edition –

Edit multiple photos quickly and easily with a few clicks. Forget some selection.

– Find all photos with missed location information –

Easily find all photos without location in one click.

– Copy location information from one photo to another –

A long press in the gallery opens a large preview of the selected photo and the “Copy location” action. Now you can copy the location to as many other photos as you want.

HOW TO ADD OR CHANGE LOCATION INFO

This promotion adds a new location that will be available in the iOS photo library.

1. Select the “Edit location” action on the first screen.

2. Select one or more photos (videos) on the second screen.

3. Set the desired location by placing the pin on the map.

4. Confirm action.

DELETE LOCATION INFO

With this promotion you keep the original photo and make a copy without GPS location information, which you can share. The EXIF ​​metadata is clean in this case. There is no location information of this photo in an app.

1. Select the “Delete location” action on the first screen.

2. Select one or more photos on the second screen.

3. Confirm action.

Download PhotoMapper: GPS EXIF ​​Editor

. (TagsToTranslate) appsale

advertisement