Some of the paid iPhone and iPad apps that we found free for sale yesterday are now still available as free downloads, so be sure to go back to that overview if you've missed it. Once you're done, go back to Thursday's post and see the six new freebies we've dug up today after browsing hundreds of different iOS apps that are for sale.

This post relates to paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free by their developers for a limited time. BGR is not affiliated with app developers. There is no way to say how long they will be free. These sales can end in an hour or now in a week – the only thing we can guarantee is of course that they were free at the time this message was written. If you click on a link and see a price next to an app instead of the word ‘get’, it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app, Apple will charge you for it. Some apps may have additional functions that require in-app purchases. Subscribe to our RSS feed or use that feed to create an e-mail alert so that you will be notified as soon as these messages are published and you do not miss any sales.

Network tools by KeepSolid

Normally $ 2.99.

Network Tools from KeepSolid – a smart solution for fast and accurate network analysis and control of server availability.

If you need to check your network settings, test server availability or scan Wi-Fi networks for neighbor’s devices, Network Tools has been developed especially for you! Our professional app is equipped with a wide range of tools such as ping, traceroute, DNS solution, simple TCP client, routes and interface list. With Network Tools from KeepSolid you can identify problems before they become serious ones.

We have developed the simplest and most intuitive interface. It will help you to immediately perform every possible type of test or check.

The variety of expert analysis tools includes:

Server check

– Add a custom domain for the availability of HTTP (S)

– Provides additional information about whether domain name cannot be resolved or not answered via HTTP protocol

WiFi device list

– Shows a list of all neighboring WiFi devices with their respective IP and MAC addresses

– Shows NetBIOS / Bonjour device names

– Allows ping / traceroute of the found devices to check connectivity

Ping

– Allows you to detect packet loss and network problems

– Configurable timeout, delay, package size, number of packages

traceroute

– Shows the complete route from your device to the target server

– Gives you all statistics about intermediate network shops

DNS resolving

– You can use DNS servers configured by the system or choose from the list of predefined servers

– Fast and accurate data with copyable results

– Supports both IPv4 (A) and IPv6 (AAAA) field types

– Additional advanced field type responses are available: MX, NS, SOA, SRV, TXT

TCP client

– Connect to any plain text that supports a TCP server

– Supports HTTP, SMTP, POP3 and Telnet protocols

– Good for students who investigate network protocols

Network routes

– Shows system routes on your device

– Similar to the “route” utility of your Mac, especially useful for developers

Network interfaces

– Shows all system network interfaces together with associated addresses

– Same as the “ifconfig” utility on your Mac.

Download Network Tools from KeepSolid

Celebrity Voice Changer: AI TV

Normally $ 6.99.

With voicechangertv.com you can immediately change your voice to the voice of a person:

– AI-based engine to change your voice.

– Add your own voice as a filter

– Choose from a list of filters

Download Celebrity Voice Changer: AI TV

LT – Long exposure

Normally $ 0.99.

Lightmatic is the application for taking photos with the Long exposure effect. Download and take stunning shots that reflect the dynamics of movement.

• Light trails

Capture light paths created by cars, trains, fire or other objects that emit light, “freeze” the movement of clouds or the stream of water and pull something into the air with the help of a light source.

• Unlimited long exposure time

Exposure in this application is not limited to specific time intervals.

Download LT – Long exposure

iSpellWord game

Normally $ 0.99.

Tap letters to make words, play against your friends and the world.

“Reminds me of a break at school when the weather was bad, the teacher would put a big word on the blackboard and the children had to find as many words as possible. Anyone could play everyone knows words ,,,,, very nice game ,,,,,, ”” – krazeeklown

“This is very addictive! I am not a game player and hate wasting time on games, but this is the exception to my rule! It’s more fun than I ever thought and I’ve been playing for almost 1.5 years now. “- SpecialK8odd

“I never get tired of this game. I have been playing for months now and have yet to notice if a combination of letters has been repeated. Beautiful and sleek design that comes out immediately. No exaggerated graphics or annoying pop-ups. “- Soteripolitano

“Can’t put the dam thing down” – Gav067

“I spend hours on it, improve my vocabulary and have a built-in dictionary to check words! I think it’s great ”- Spankie453

“Addictive. Must have it for all word lovers !!!” – aknnyc

Download iSpellWord Game

Phoenix: Cinemagraph Editor

Normally $ 3.99.

Private individuals, professionals and advertising agencies can create impressive visuals with Phoenix. Select motionless parts in your videos while keeping the rest flowing. Create visual content that has more meaning than a photo or a video. When you take a video with Phoenix, you also take a perfect photo at the same time.

In your cinemagraph, the area you select for the video remains motionless while the remaining parts move, and you create your own cinemagraph animation with this stunning combination. You can also add video effects to still images to create cinemagraphs.

Phoenix saves the video format that you use and supports MOV, MP4 formats, as well as the others.

Turn your videos into vivid photos in a fun and fast way with Phoenix. By following simple steps, you can easily create a cinemagraph and surprise your audience.

How to use Phoenix:

– Make a video with Phoenix or import it directly from your gallery. Make sure the video is not too jerky.

– Trim and cut the video and work in the area of ​​your interest.

– Select areas where you want to be motionless.

– Use the Still Image Tool to select the frame that you will use for brushing.

– Brush the parts that you want to make motionless using the brush.

– Now determine the video loop mode and speed settings.

– Your beautiful movie is ready. Save and share!

Where to use Phoenix:

– Note: create an impression that a photo is frozen in a streaming video.

-Focus the viewers on one area: use Phoenix if you want to aim the target at a specific area. For example, create a film in which a fill glass moves in the mirror.

– Make your content attractive: with Phoenix you can create impressive products by adjusting the movements in a normal video.

– Describe the stories: with Phoenix you can mark the region, person or object you want to highlight in your video. The most important part of the entire video will be the area you choose, and you tell a photographic story about those who see it.

– Bring your product to the forefront: If you run video ads for your business, you can promote your product with Phoenix. Throughout the entire video you can keep your product in the foreground and in this way you can increase your return rates and engagements.

Download Phoenix: Cinemagraph Editor

Superchill

Normally $ 0.99.

Superchill is a meditation app that helps you relax and relieve stress using the medically proven Progressive Muscle Relaxation technique, developed by the doctor who literally invented the word ‘relax’ (1).

Unlike other mediation apps, Superchill combines the mind and body and offers effective sessions shorter than 10 minutes.

Download Superchill

