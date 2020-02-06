advertisement

Do you have an iPhone or maybe an iPad? Maybe you even have an iPod touch. Anyway, stop what you are doing and start scrolling, because we have collected the best-paid iOS apps of the day that are currently for sale for free. There are a total of six apps on today’s list and they cover a wide range of genres, so there would be something for everyone. Hurry and grab them now, because these deals are over before you know it.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free by their developers for a limited time. BGR is not affiliated with app developers. There is no way to say how long they will be free. These sales can end in an hour or now in a week – the only thing we can guarantee is of course that they were free at the time this message was written. If you click on a link and see a price next to an app instead of the word ‘get’, it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you do download the app, Apple will charge you. Some apps may have additional functions that require in-app purchases. Subscribe to our RSS feed or use that feed to create an e-mail alert so that you will be notified as soon as these messages are published and you do not miss any sales.

Tower of fortune

Normally $ 0.99.

===== Tower of Fortune is chosen as one of the “Best iPhone and iPad games of 2012: Arcade” by Toucharcade =====

People say

– A surprising gem from RPG – by Missattha

– Excellent Slot / RPG game with unique art and addictive gameplay – by BazookaTime

– Fun, addictive and stylish – by Anne Packrat

– Classic retro game – by Shaolean

– Great RPG hybrid – by Retr0spective

– Amazingly addictive – by Won’tgetfooledagainson

– Old school with a twist – by Ricepirate Mick Lauer

– I’m addicted – by Monster Party

– Deeply engaging game – by David Magallon

– Very pleasant – by Pyong

Review

– A good time for RPG fans – by Toucharcade, 4/5

– … it is a difficult game to put down once you have mastered its secrets – by AppSpy, 4/5

– … it’s just very addictive and smart – through 148Apps, 4/5

Appstore Customer Reviews

Average rating for all versions: 4.5 / 5

——————–

Tower of Fortune is a retro-style slot machine / RPG. You play as a retired hero and you lived peacefully with your daughter. Until one day an unknown force of the mystical tower took her away. This forces the hero to draw the sword again and to fight for his daughter.

Characteristics

– Gameplay with one button, easy to learn and no tutorial needed

– Retro pixel images and funny animation

– RPG mechanics such as combat, powerful equipment of defeated boss, level-up and skill upgrade system, hero transformation and much more …

– 4 slot machine game: fight in the tower, treasure in the chest, fight against the scum family and rest in the tavern

– Customize your camp with various options such as dungeon scene, cauldron and mystical mascot

– 39 kind of enemies want to stop you from finding the truth

– 37 powerful equipment of the ancient god to collect

– 39 random combat quest and 12 random inn quest to challenge

– 3 different games to discover

– Endless spin and fun!

Download Tower of Fortune

Tiny Runner

Normally $ 0.99.

An endless running game. Tap the screen to jump and avoid all obstacles along the way. How far can you run?!

Let’s start an adventurous and exciting journey!

To enjoy!

Characteristics:

– Fun, challenging, random and endless numbers.

– Easy operation.

– More roles available.

– A universal app with HD optimized for retina resolution.

Download Tiny Runner

Zen Habits by Leo Babauta

Normally $ 1.99.

Zen Habits is about finding simplicity in the daily chaos of our lives. It’s about cleaning up the mess so that we can focus on what’s important, create something great, and find happiness.

It contains a few powerful articles per week about: simplicity, health and fitness, motivation and inspiration, austerity, family life, happiness, goals, getting great things done and living in the moment.

Leo Babauta is the maker and writer. He is married and has six children and lives in San Francisco. He is a writer, runner and vegan.

–

reviews:

“I have been a Zen Habits follower for a few years now and have tried many ways to read the messages – on my Kindle, via email, website, etc. But this app for iPhone is by far my favorite way to post! It is aesthetically pleasing; every message is simple but elegant and the layout is always set for a pleasant reading experience. Easy access to all other blog posts in reverse chronological order. Strongly recommended! KLD505

“Beautifully written, useful advice.” AkshaThrawn

“The beautiful minimalist design is a tribute to the principles of Zen Habits!” Marcus Aurelius Seneca

“I had never heard of Zen Habits, but as soon as I started reading the short but powerful mentions, I stopped looking for additional self-help apps.” Pegah P

“Simple and stylish. A well-made app that I will certainly use regularly. “Nicknoo

“There is a lot of interesting information in this app. People who are willing to change something in their lives will find it useful! Jesus2011

Download Zen Habits from Leo Babauta

Weekly Calendar Widget Pro

Normally $ 1.99.

Check your past, current and future calendar events from the widget without unlocking your device !!!

Get full calendar event details such as Location, Participants, Notes and more from the widget. Skip to unlock your device and navigate to your calendar to see your future or previous meetings.

A weekly calendar view is supported and fully adaptable to your needs.

The widget contains:

. Full calendar event details (title, date, time, participants, notes, location)

. Day timeline

. Week view timeline

. Scroll through 24 hours

. navigate through past or future days and weeks

. Tap event to open event details in widget or in device calendar

. Handles complicated overlapping events

. Assigns colors to events

. Choose to show / hide every day of the week

. Choose the first day of the week

. Choose the number of days you want to display in the widget

. Determine the height of the widget from the setting

Download the weekly agenda Widget Pro

HappyTruck

Normally $ 1.99.

HappyTruck – Deliver fruit to the market with your truck.

You have to go from one place to another without dropping too much of your truck. You get an exact number of pieces that you have with you and an exact number of pieces that you need. The more you take, the more score you get.

Game instructions:

– Drive by pressing on the right or left side of the screen.

– Tilt the device to control the truck in the air. Be careful not to drop too much.

– Support for game control with joystick.

– There are 27 levels to go, so don’t waste any more time and get started.

Characteristics:

1. Different levels, 27 unique cards.

2. 28 models truck and wheel, 12 kinds of useful loads.

3. Great physics, with bouncing, crashing, flying, exploding and more!

4. Tilt operation, assisted accelerometer.

5. Also supports game control with joystick.

6. Game Center supported.

Download HappyTruck

Stop the hassle

Normally $ 0.99.

Put your reflexes to the test in this fast-paced arcade adventure!

Tap the buttons to activate the lasers, destroy the fuzz balls, but make sure all the gems get through. Go up one level to unlock new gems, enemies and power-ups! All you have to do is Stop the Fuzz!

Place your top scores on the global rankings and see how you score. Don’t be afraid to brag about your high score on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Tumblr or wherever you want!

I hope you enjoyed playing, consider leaving a review or watching one of my other games! If you want to contact me, my contact information is on the settings page in the game.

Download Stop the Fuzz

myDream Universe – Build solar energy

Normally $ 0.99.

myDream Universe is a sandbox space simulation game.

Start with a small asteroid that absorbs other asteroids to form a solar system.

Roaming universe of sandbox and discover roaming planets or solars, your solar system can earn GP and mass. GP is important to build your system. It is very easy to earn, just roam the universe and you will receive a GP near other planets.

Mass is everything in the universe. The largest mass planet can always destroy other smaller mass planets. So, find smaller mass planets and pick them up, and away from the heavy mass planet is the rule of survival in the universe.

Mass is also available everywhere that runs through the universe. It is easy to find asteroids, to incorporate them to develop your planets.

This game is primarily focused on developing and growing the solar system. Absorbent mass is slow and long-term. Once your sun has sufficient mass, it can be converted to a neutron star or black hole.

To allow you to build your dream solar system freely, we offer a 100 storage space. You can therefore build up to 100 different solar systems.

Download myDream Universe – Build Solar

