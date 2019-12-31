advertisement

Among the hundreds of iPhone and iPad apps discounted by their developers yesterday, we’ve found the seven best options and shared with you in this post. Definitely go back and try if you missed it, because there are still a few freebies left. However, on Tuesday we have a new list of six new apps that have been made available as free downloads for a limited time. You can find them all below.

This post relates to paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free by their developers for a limited time. BGR is not affiliated with app developers. There is no way to say how long they will be free. These sales can end in an hour or now in a week – the only thing we can guarantee is of course that they were free at the time this message was written. If you click on a link and see a price next to an app instead of the word ‘get’, it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app, Apple will charge you for it. Some apps may have additional functions that require in-app purchases. Subscribe to our RSS feed or use that feed to create an e-mail alert so that you will be notified as soon as these messages are published and you do not miss any sales.

Spite & Malice HD

Normally $ 4.99.

Spite & Malice HD, the devilishly addictive father of Skip-Bo ™

The competition is growing with online multiplayer! Play against friends or strangers in real time and show them how cunning you can be!

Race with your opponent to play cards from your deck. Block your opponent when you can. Play now and release your inner resentment!

_____________________________________________

Great functions:

-Play online against friends or strangers

– Show that you are a professional by achieving all 34 achievements

– Compete for the top position in the rankings

– One player has four levels of cunning (easy, medium, hard and SPITEFUL)

– Personalize your cards and background

-Universal! Designed for iPhone and iPad.

_____________________________________________

Customer reviews:

“This game is addictive. I removed it twice because my eyes were bothering me, but I keep reinstalling it ”

“I can’t put it down, and it’s about a week …”

“Super addictive and just fun.”

Download Spite & Malice HD

Life Hacks – Tips and tricks

Normally $ 1.99.

We live in the age of life hacking. The concept, which represents a kind of cheerful, engineer-like approach to maximizing one’s personal productivity, first came into the regular lexicon in the mid-2000s, through tech journalists, the blogosphere and trends that headlines such articles as “Meet spotting the Life Hackers. “Since then, the term has become omnipresent in popular culture – only part of the atmosphere, buzzing with buzzwords, from the internet age.

Lifehacks offers you thousands of useful tips for hacking life that are deeply focused on improving your productivity and bringing peace to your life – an attempt to reclaim some free time and autonomy from the heavy demands of our busy lifestyle.

Categories cover a broad spectrum to appeal to everyone in different situations. We invite you to improve your productivity with a daily dose of great hacks and tips.

– Save life hacks by favoring them.

– Share life hacks with friends and family.

– New life hacks are added regularly.

Download Life Hacks – Tips & Tricks

Cosmic Atlas

Normally $ 1.99.

Visit 2,550+ lifelike exoplanets and navigate 180 trillion square light years of the universe past our solar system. With 6 modes of interstellar travel and research, Cosmic Atlas is an app for exploring space in the open world for those who look up into the night sky and wonder what we can find in the infinite boundary of the universe.

CHARACTERISTICS

• 120,000+ unique stars, individually colored to reflect their true appearance

• 2500+ exoplanets with stunning 3D views of artists based on real-world data

• More than 180 trillion square light years of the Milky Way ready for full-scale exploration

• Scientifically accurate star positions and clarity to see the night sky from alien worlds

• Pilot mode with first-person flight control and 5 speed levels

• Orbit mode to easily navigate and rotate through systems or zoom in to explore planets

• Navigator to find nearby systems and planets

• Database to easily find new exoplanets, planetary systems and stars

• Data rich information panel to find out more about the characteristics, the parent system, the detection method and the research program of a certain planet

• Marker function to add stars and planets to your private favorite list

• Large collection of planets, moons and dwarf planets to explore in our own solar system

DATA SOURCES

Using the latest exoplanet data from programs from NASA and the European Space Agency, Cosmic Atlas is a true 3D environment where users can freely explore our small Milky Way section and explore thousands of newly discovered stars and exoplanets.

The latest planetary system data is collected from a number of public research programs, including the University of Puerto Rico’s Planetary Habitability Laboratory and the NASA Exoplanet Archive, which is managed by the California Institute of Technology, commissioned by NASA as part of the Exoplanet Exploration Program.

Download Cosmic Atlas

ParrotBall

Normally $ 0.99.

ParrotBalls roll over. Connect with peers, attack enemies by jumping and head towards lower steps.

It is a cute action game that everyone can enjoy.

Different types of beautiful ParrotBalls appear modeled after real parrots. Parrot lovers must watch!

Try to connect a lot! Can you collect 100 ParrotBalls?

———————

Basic rules

* Tilt left or right to jump on the screen.

* You can go down by swinging and rolling the ball.

* You can defeat enemies and get items by jumping with one tap.

* Approaching to peer ParrotBalls, you can connect to them.

Be careful!

* In NORMAL mode, pay attention to holes for right and left and be careful not to fall in!

* Snakes, hedgehogs and spirits are enemies. Avoid or climb on it from above. If you touch them, the game is over!

* Hearts continue to decrease. Collect more so you don’t lose everything.

And more

* You can add points with apples or shamrocks. When it’s hard to get them, jump around to hit the wall and tie.

* You can make a pause by touching the clock at the top right. The game is interrupted.

* In NORMAL mode, the number of types of ParrotBalls is 44.

* In EASY mode, the number of ParrotBalls types is 5.

Download ParrotBall

grateful

Normally $ 0.99.

what are you grateful for?

More than 50,000 people feel more happy every day with the help of * Grateful *!

+ Oprah Winfrey has saved a complete decades book without fail – and urges all of you to do the same!

+ Arianna Huffington writes about how gratitude exercises can have tangible benefits: “According to a study by researchers from the University of Minnesota and the University of Florida, at the end of a day, participants wrote down a list of positive events – and why the events made them happy – lowered their self-reported stress levels and gave them a greater sense of calm at night. “

* Grateful * is the most wonderful way to record privately and easily everything that you are grateful for in your daily life. Numerous studies have linked the counting of one’s blessings to healthy and improved mental and physical health. So … start counting and appreciating your blessings and change your life! By saving your personal grateful list and reviewing it later, you are reminded of what makes you happy and healthy.

MOST IMPORTANT FEATURES

+ Count your blessings … literally (with reminders to remind you to practice gratitude as often as you want, whenever you want)!

+ Save your reasons for being grateful in your private diary / diary / list of photos and favorites!

+ Get inspired and share more than 400 grateful inspirations, 2,000 free inspirational quotes (and buy more), and even more #thankable inspiration from people around the world from Twitter, Tumblr and Flickr!

+ Big Data statistics! See how many reasons you have to be thankful per day, month, how many favorites and more historical data!

+ The Thankful app is available for iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Apple Watch to quickly add reasons to be thankful!

THE STORY

“The seven-year fight against cancer by one man yielded gratitude, a” grateful app “despite the hardships”

– Deseret News, November 25, 2013

The story behind “Grateful” is very personal to our family and friends. We created “Grateful” with our brother before his 7-year cancer war ended. During his fight, he and his family wanted everyone to be reminded to be thankful for what’s good in the world, and to count all the blessings we all have.

“Everyone has trials. Everyone has tragedies, “says his wife. “That is why we come to this earth, and we came to a place where we realized that we were not caught, that this was just the deal. … And so we found something that worked for us, and that was because of our counting blessings and noticing what was good… It helped us to enjoy each other instead of being burdened by fear, it helped us to uplift us. “

We hope that “Thankful” reminds you to be #thankable and also helps you to remember all the many blessings in your life – no matter how small.

Download gratefully

Env 3D: Augmented Worlds

Normally $ 0.99.

Establish the world around you. Change the background by choosing from the collection. Add snow, leaves and other particles. Enable Augmented Reality to combine the virtual world and the camera image of the device. Add photos to the world. Take photos and make videos of the resulting composition and share them.

Download Env 3D: Augmented Worlds

