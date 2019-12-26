advertisement

Export contact to XLS PDF VCF

Normally $ 0.99.

Export contacts to XLSX, PDF, VCF and HTML. Very easy to use by clicking on Export now.

Supported format

Excel XLSX, PDF, VCF and HTML

Export fields

* XLSX. All fields. First Name, Last Name, Full Name, Telephones, Emails, Instant Messages, Social Profiles, Birthday, Organization, Department, Job Title, Addresses, Dates, URLs, Comment, Middle Name, Nickname, Prefix Name, Suffix Name, Last Last Name, Phonetic First Name, Phonetic surname, Phonetic second name

* PDF. Due to A4 paper size, you only export Full Name, Telephones, Emails, Instant Messages, Birthday and Addresses.

* VCF. All fields.

* HTML. All fields.

Send files

Send exported file using iMessage, email, iCloud, Slack, AirDop, Dropbox, Google Drive and others.

Data Privacy

All processes are executed on iPhone. No external server.

Supported languages

English, Danish, Dutch, Suomalainen, français, Deutsche, Ελληνικά, bahasa Indonesia, italiano, 日本語, 한국어, Melayu, Norsk bokmål, Português, русский, 简体 中文, Español, svenska, 繁體 中文, Türk

Sprite pencil

Normally $ 0.99.

Sprite Pencil is the fastest and easiest way to create and edit sprites and pixel art on the go. Sprite Pencil is easy to learn and allows you to open and edit pixel art image files that you may already have on your device.

CHARACTERISTICS:

• Choose pixel images on your device or iCloud.

• Create new pixel art quickly.

• Support for Apple Pencil.

• Manage your pixel art with folders.

• Choose from different color palettes.

• Per pixel pencil and eraser.

• Move, rotate, rotate and fill sprites.

• Some colors and automatic color contours.

• Add shade to your sprite without ever having to choose colors.

• Share your pixel art and choose the scale.

• Create pixel art stickers in the iMessage app.

International time converter

Normally $ 0.99.

What time is it now in Tokyo, Moscow and Lisbon?

What time should I call my friend in Turkey if it is there at 9:00 PM?

Can you remind me to call my brother at 3 p.m. in Cairo?

World Time Traveler is a simple world clock with a time shift and a unique global perspective. It’s a great way to simultaneously visualize times in different locations around the world and see how times change as you go into the future or the past. It now has a notification function, so that you can receive a notification at a different location at a certain time.

Global view – See different times in multiple locations around the world, all on one easy-to-read display.

Time Machine – Turn around the world to see the times at any time in the future or in the past.

Notifications – receive a notification when the local time for a location reaches the time you specify.

Ways to use it:

• See what time it is now at a different location. Add locations to the clock to display the time in multiple places at the same time.

• See what time it will be at another location in the future. For example, if you are in New York at 10:00 am, turn the dial forward to see what time it will be in London in 3 hours in the future.

• Set a warning to remind you when the time reaches a certain hour in a different location.

• Find the time when you are local when another location has reached some time in the future. For example, when is it in London at 8 a.m., what time is it here in New York? Just turn the world forward until London is at 8 a.m. and the display shows the time of New York.

• See what the local time will be when you arrive on a flight from a different time zone. For example, if you are flying from New York to Paris, turn the wheel forward to the start time in New York and then turn the number of hours of the flight ahead, and the display shows both the time you arrive in Paris and the time in New York.

Sleep sounds: relaxing sounds

Normally $ 1.99.

Sounds were recorded in the most beautiful places in the world.

All sounds recorded with high-quality stereo condensation microphones and preamps. (in addition to generated sounds: white-pink-brown sounds and binaural beats)

Extra functions:

Automatically switch off timer

Reliable alarm clock

Sounds:

white noise

pink noise

unicorn music box

teddy bear music box

ballerina music box

cat spinning

morning forest

creek in the forest

Forest

tropical jungle with tree frogs

loro park

bonfire

heavy rain

heavy thunder

distant thunder

rain under umbrella

rain near window

light rain on the street

rain on city street with traffic

sea ​​with gull

sandy beach

Baltic Sea beach

underwater volcano

night sea

wind in open window

wind to the door

London train station

Australian metro

Moscow metro

Chinese bus

highway

New York Silent Street

highway bridge

fan

3D printer

old radio tuning

old english clock

vacuum cleaner at work

wind chimes

Gong 40 ″

Gong 38 ″

binaural beat 1Hz lethargic

binaural beat 2Hz deep sleep

binaural beat 3Hz seamless

binaural beat 4Hz sleepy

binaural beat 6Hz fantasy

binaural beat 8Hz relaxed

binaural beat 12Hz consciously

binaural beat 16Hz focus

binaural beat 24Hz active

Roscoff port

Amazon rainforest at night

Pazin, Istria (Croatia) at night

Eidar river (Iceland)

dB meter – noise measure

Normally $ 1.99.

dBA meter app properly calibrated with professional noise meter tool OKTAVA 110A-PRO.

Measure noise SPL level / noise:

– Current average SPL level

-Peak SPL level

– Average maximum SPL level

Absolute maximum SPL level

Graph histogram for (change in settings):

– Current average SPL level

-Peak SPL level

Extra functions:

-Save with measurements

– Upside down orientation for easy use.

To reset the maximum or average maximum, tap on it.

You can calibrate it yourself in settings (range from -20.0dB to + 20.0dB SPL)

Farm Games Animal Puzzles for Kids

Normally $ 2.99.

Recommended top app for children and families in 151 countries! More than 600,000 satisfied customers. Thank you!

Puzzle Farm takes children of all ages on an adventure through their imagination!

“Great images, sounds and control! One of the most thoroughly polished and enjoyable apps I have ever downloaded. All children will love this cute puzzle game! “- User Review

Amazing feedback! Star explosions and talking animals!

Ever-changing scenes reveal new hidden surprises with every right move!

Easy to use for any age! No ads! No confusing buttons or menus!

Touchable characters wiggle, bounce, spin and play real animal sounds!

Shapes vary from squares and circles to traditional puzzle shapes to animal shapes!

Nice farm chores! Plant tasty corn in the garden! See what comes out in the chicken coop!

When you have completed a level, you can play with the characters, play again or close and select a new dream.

