We have a new overview for you on Thursday, with the six best iPhone and iPad apps of the day for free for a limited time. If for some reason that is not enough, you will also find a few remaining freebies in yesterday’s post. One or more of these deals can end any time, so hurry up and watch them while there is still time.
This post relates to paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free by their developers for a limited time. BGR is not affiliated with app developers. There is no way to say how long they will be free. These sales can end in an hour or now in a week – the only thing we can guarantee is of course that they were free at the time this message was written. If you click on a link and see a price next to an app instead of the word ‘get’, it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app, Apple will charge you for it. Some apps may have additional functions that require in-app purchases. Subscribe to our RSS feed or use that feed to create an e-mail alert so that you will be notified as soon as these messages are published and you do not miss any sales.
Export contact to XLS PDF VCF
Normally $ 0.99.
Export contacts to XLSX, PDF, VCF and HTML. Very easy to use by clicking on Export now.
Supported format
Excel XLSX, PDF, VCF and HTML
Export fields
* XLSX. All fields. First Name, Last Name, Full Name, Telephones, Emails, Instant Messages, Social Profiles, Birthday, Organization, Department, Job Title, Addresses, Dates, URLs, Comment, Middle Name, Nickname, Prefix Name, Suffix Name, Last Last Name, Phonetic First Name, Phonetic surname, Phonetic second name
* PDF. Due to A4 paper size, you only export Full Name, Telephones, Emails, Instant Messages, Birthday and Addresses.
* VCF. All fields.
* HTML. All fields.
Send files
Send exported file using iMessage, email, iCloud, Slack, AirDop, Dropbox, Google Drive and others.
Data Privacy
All processes are executed on iPhone. No external server.
Supported languages
English, Danish, Dutch, Suomalainen, français, Deutsche, Ελληνικά, bahasa Indonesia, italiano, 日本語, 한국어, Melayu, Norsk bokmål, Português, русский, 简体 中文, Español, svenska, 繁體 中文, Türk
Download Export Contact to XLS PDF VCF
Sprite pencil
Normally $ 0.99.
Sprite Pencil is the fastest and easiest way to create and edit sprites and pixel art on the go. Sprite Pencil is easy to learn and allows you to open and edit pixel art image files that you may already have on your device.
CHARACTERISTICS:
• Choose pixel images on your device or iCloud.
• Create new pixel art quickly.
• Support for Apple Pencil.
• Manage your pixel art with folders.
• Choose from different color palettes.
• Per pixel pencil and eraser.
• Move, rotate, rotate and fill sprites.
• Some colors and automatic color contours.
• Add shade to your sprite without ever having to choose colors.
• Share your pixel art and choose the scale.
• Create pixel art stickers in the iMessage app.
Download Sprite pencil
International time converter
Normally $ 0.99.
What time is it now in Tokyo, Moscow and Lisbon?
What time should I call my friend in Turkey if it is there at 9:00 PM?
Can you remind me to call my brother at 3 p.m. in Cairo?
World Time Traveler is a simple world clock with a time shift and a unique global perspective. It’s a great way to simultaneously visualize times in different locations around the world and see how times change as you go into the future or the past. It now has a notification function, so that you can receive a notification at a different location at a certain time.
Global view – See different times in multiple locations around the world, all on one easy-to-read display.
Time Machine – Turn around the world to see the times at any time in the future or in the past.
Notifications – receive a notification when the local time for a location reaches the time you specify.
Ways to use it:
• See what time it is now at a different location. Add locations to the clock to display the time in multiple places at the same time.
• See what time it will be at another location in the future. For example, if you are in New York at 10:00 am, turn the dial forward to see what time it will be in London in 3 hours in the future.
• Set a warning to remind you when the time reaches a certain hour in a different location.
• Find the time when you are local when another location has reached some time in the future. For example, when is it in London at 8 a.m., what time is it here in New York? Just turn the world forward until London is at 8 a.m. and the display shows the time of New York.
• See what the local time will be when you arrive on a flight from a different time zone. For example, if you are flying from New York to Paris, turn the wheel forward to the start time in New York and then turn the number of hours of the flight ahead, and the display shows both the time you arrive in Paris and the time in New York.
Download International Time Converter
Sleep sounds: relaxing sounds
Normally $ 1.99.
Sounds were recorded in the most beautiful places in the world.
All sounds recorded with high-quality stereo condensation microphones and preamps. (in addition to generated sounds: white-pink-brown sounds and binaural beats)
Extra functions:
Automatically switch off timer
Reliable alarm clock
Sounds:
white noise
pink noise
unicorn music box
teddy bear music box
ballerina music box
cat spinning
morning forest
creek in the forest
Forest
tropical jungle with tree frogs
loro park
bonfire
heavy rain
heavy thunder
distant thunder
rain under umbrella
rain near window
light rain on the street
rain on city street with traffic
sea with gull
sandy beach
Baltic Sea beach
underwater volcano
night sea
wind in open window
wind to the door
London train station
Australian metro
Moscow metro
Chinese bus
highway
New York Silent Street
highway bridge
fan
3D printer
old radio tuning
old english clock
vacuum cleaner at work
wind chimes
Gong 40 ″
Gong 38 ″
binaural beat 1Hz lethargic
binaural beat 2Hz deep sleep
binaural beat 3Hz seamless
binaural beat 4Hz sleepy
binaural beat 6Hz fantasy
binaural beat 8Hz relaxed
binaural beat 12Hz consciously
binaural beat 16Hz focus
binaural beat 24Hz active
Roscoff port
Amazon rainforest at night
Pazin, Istria (Croatia) at night
Eidar river (Iceland)
Download sleep sounds: relaxing sounds
dB meter – noise measure
Normally $ 1.99.
dBA meter app properly calibrated with professional noise meter tool OKTAVA 110A-PRO.
Measure noise SPL level / noise:
– Current average SPL level
-Peak SPL level
– Average maximum SPL level
Absolute maximum SPL level
Graph histogram for (change in settings):
– Current average SPL level
-Peak SPL level
Extra functions:
-Save with measurements
– Upside down orientation for easy use.
To reset the maximum or average maximum, tap on it.
You can calibrate it yourself in settings (range from -20.0dB to + 20.0dB SPL)
Download dB meter – noise measurement
Farm Games Animal Puzzles for Kids
Normally $ 2.99.
Recommended top app for children and families in 151 countries! More than 600,000 satisfied customers. Thank you!
Puzzle Farm takes children of all ages on an adventure through their imagination!
“Great images, sounds and control! One of the most thoroughly polished and enjoyable apps I have ever downloaded. All children will love this cute puzzle game! “- User Review
Amazing feedback! Star explosions and talking animals!
Ever-changing scenes reveal new hidden surprises with every right move!
Easy to use for any age! No ads! No confusing buttons or menus!
Touchable characters wiggle, bounce, spin and play real animal sounds!
Shapes vary from squares and circles to traditional puzzle shapes to animal shapes!
Nice farm chores! Plant tasty corn in the garden! See what comes out in the chicken coop!
When you have completed a level, you can play with the characters, play again or close and select a new dream.
Farm Games Download Animal Puzzles for Kids