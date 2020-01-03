advertisement

We have a final overview for you to view free paid iPhone and iPad apps this week. We searched all the different apps for sale on Friday to find the six best ones that are all free for a limited time. There is absolutely something for everyone on this list, including an app that can tell you the breeds of a dog just by analyzing a photo. You can find all apps below today, so check them out before these deals are closed.

This post relates to paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free by their developers for a limited time. BGR is not affiliated with app developers. There is no way to say how long they will be free. These sales can end in an hour or now in a week – the only thing we can guarantee is of course that they were free at the time this message was written. If you click on a link and see a price next to an app instead of the word ‘get’, it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app, Apple will charge you for it. Some apps may have additional functions that require in-app purchases. Subscribe to our RSS feed or use that feed to create an e-mail alert so that you will be notified as soon as these messages are published and you do not miss any sales.

DogDNA

advertisement

Normally $ 1.99.

Identify dog ​​breeds by uploading a photo from your camera or photo library. We use advanced computer vision identification for dog breeds to analyze the photos and give results about the possible breeds that your dog could be.

Download DogDNA

Call Level and Clinometer

Normally $ 0.99.

Herein the limited but therefore free version of Clinometer. It like all functions, but cannot be calibrated. This professional tool called Clinometer is the most precise (all you can get with some calculations) slope measuring instrument for the iPhone, iPod Touch and iPad. It can be used for simple applications such as aligning a frame and for more advanced areas of application where a random slope must be precisely measured. Read the reviews (and write your own) for all applications that you find! Thank you for all your positive feedback! Use our support link if you have questions and suggestions, we don’t read the iTunes reviews every day.

With this tool, the slope can be measured by all edges of the device in any direction. When the device is placed flat on the table, a bubble display fades. Current functions include:

◆ Five different unit modes: the device can display the slope in degrees (rounded or in tenth degrees), percentage, rise over run (usual for roof slope measurement in: 12) and 1V: H (usual in engineering)

◆ Rotate rotary knob: you can smoothly turn the background rotary knob to define which side of the device represents 0 ° and 90 ° degrees.

◆ Motion-sensitive lock function: In addition to the general, direct tap mechanism, you can activate the motion-sensitive lock. If activated, the device waits for the last lock until you keep your device stable for at least 2 seconds. You can set the lock sensitivity between 0.1 ° and 1.0 ° degrees.

◆ Volume button lock: use volume buttons to activate the lock.

◆ Peer Mode: use two devices to measure angles: one as a display, the other as the measuring device that can be attached to the hardware that you want to align.

◆ Full-screen mode: the full-screen mode can be switched by tapping the center of the screen and the top and bottom arrows in the center. This prevents you from making incorrect entries during the measurement.

◆ Different color schemes: press the S / C button to change color directly. The color can be selected differently for the bubble and clinometer mode. The predefined color sets include day and night color schemes (black on white, white on black and red).

◆ Adjustable Auto-Lock: you can prevent the device from going to sleep.

Download Call Level and Clinometer

Filter Candy

Normally $ 0.99.

Filter Candy is a collection of powerful presets for film emulation and editing tools. Edit your photos with our presets to transform them into something beautiful. Our extensive collection of presets has something that is ideal for almost every institution or subject. Improve your photos with editing tools (such as but not limited to vignette, grain, sharpness, exposure, contrast, saturation) and share them with loved ones.

Included preset packs:

Essential: this package consists of our most popular and versatile presets

Classic: vintage-inspired package reflects the appearance of the past

Instant: recreate the look of traditional instant film with this package

Slide: vivid colors and extreme contrast make this pack ideal for fashion and outdoors

Creative: redefine the color boundaries with this package

Black: create a stronger emotional bond with your subject by removing the color distraction

Download Filter Candy

DotPass passwords

Normally $ 1.99.

DotPass is an app for generating and retrieving passwords. You enter a graphic pattern in a dot grid and a text word without formatting (such as ‘facebook’, ‘business e-mail’ or whatever you want) and the app then generates a password based on this unique combination.

Tap the password to copy it and if you have set Continuity / Handoff between your devices, you can even paste the password on your mac via the universal clipboard.

The idea is that a graphic pattern and common keywords are much easier to remember than strong passwords. Every change in pattern or seed word results in a completely different password. So you can choose one pattern and reuse it with different start words for different accounts, and get good different passwords for each account.

As long as you remember the pattern you have chosen and the common words for your accounts, you can recover your passwords. But unlike other solutions, your passwords are never stored on your device or sent to the “cloud”, so there is no password information in the app that can be stolen or lost.

– All generated passwords contain numbers, uppercase and lowercase letters to meet general password criteria.

– Select 9 or 18 character passwords

– For security app, all copied passwords are reset and deleted after use.

A macOS version of DotPass is also available in the Mac App Store. So you also have easy access to the same passwords on your Mac.

To protect these passwords, you must of course keep your pattern and seed words secret, just as you would with your password. If you’re worried about someone looking over your shoulder, you can use the extra privacy features in the app to hide the pattern, seed, or password after entry. For added security, the app is automatically reset if it stays in the background for more than a minute.

Download DotPass passwords

PropFun Pro

Normally $ 0.99.

The most funny app in the world! Show the world your magic through stunning-looking collages you’ve never seen in other apps！

You look cooler than your friends and make your entire family laugh out loud. You only need one thing: grab your camera and take photos with PropFun Pro!

To be the hero, the villain, the monster, everything you ever wanted before!

SnapFun Pro contains:

– NO advertising, NO watermark and contain 6 FREE pose packages.

– Various chic collages such as Monster, Fantasy, Fun, Holiday, Magic, Beard, Animal, Travel, Wings, Demon, Headdress …

– New portfolios will be added soon.

– More filter functions make your photos cooler.

– Quick and easy selfie.

– Provide instructional poses and challenge your imagination.

– Let your friends see your creation on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Dropbox, Flickr, Tumblr …

You will not believe how amazing this camera app is until you use it!

Really worth every cent!

Download PropFun Pro

Dream-X

Normally $ 2.99.

Dream X – manage all your thoughts.

With the mind map app, Dream-X, you can easily and quickly record your ideas and visualize them to help you become more productive. Great and easy to use, watch the video and see how easy!

CrazyMikeApps.

Create and handle simple and complex mind maps in an elegant way.

Do you want to write down a few ideas during a brainstorm? Are you planning a vacation? Do you have a huge idea that needs a really detailed plan? You can work on a project of any size if you use Dream X. This app has everything you could need for an effective mind map.

It is easy to make your mind maps lively:

Color code different branches and individual ideas

Add images, labels and text to your ideas

Various Assign different icons to the ideas

Choose the color scheme of the app that suits you best

You can get things done with Dream X:

▹ set start and end dates for individual tasks and branches

▹ Indicate the current progress of an idea or the entire branch

Dream X has a smooth learning curve:

▹ the interface is simple and intuitive

▹ video tutorials help you understand Dream X controls

A few examples help mind map beginners in designing the first mind maps

Export mind maps if you have to share them:

Ave save a photo with the mind map on Camera Roll

Send your mind map to e-mail

Download Dream-X

. (TagsToTranslate) appsale

advertisement