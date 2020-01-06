advertisement

“1917” won two surprise prizes, Ellen DeGeneres and Tom Hanks made emotional and political speeches, among others, and Ricky Gervais couldn’t wait for the finish line, but the Golden Globes 2020 didn’t end there.

Here are 7 things you missed on the show.

Joaquin Phoenix thanks HFPA for the vegan dinner

Joaquin Phoenix hadn’t expected to be behind the scenes in the press room after winning his Golden Globe for “Joker”. Phoenix said he was “pissed off” and entered the room, and he seemed a little baffled that there was a room full of journalists waiting here all night.

“Did they even feed you?” He asked the gallery off the stage. “There is more space here than there, so I hope you’re okay.”

However, one of the stories of the night was the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s decision to make the dinner completely vegan and vegetable-based, both for the attendees and for the press room. Phoenix commended the HFPA for this move and urged the other award ceremonies, including the Critics ‘Choice Awards, the SAG Awards and the Governors’ Ball, to do the same.

“This is the first time I’ve eaten the food at this ceremony. I thought it was excellent,” he added, that the decision “moved” him. “I’ve never been so proud of an award ceremony like tonight. “

Ramy Youssef wanted to thank his god anyway

Ricky Gervais turned his head around with his crazy monologue joke and told Hollywood to “accept your award, thank your agent and your god and F-off,” and the night’s first winner was the Muslim star of “Ramy” Ramy Youssef quickly to do just that, thank his god and said, “Allahu Akbar.”

Even though he said backstage that he was going to do that regardless of Gervais’ joke. While Gervais is known to be an atheist, Youssef said he was a man of faith.

“I am very grateful to God and my show is about someone who believes in his belief,” said Youssef. “So of course I don’t always feel like I’m on one side with Ricky Gervais’ weird style in this area, although the thing with Epstein was really funny.” But yes, that was something that is sincere. “

Brian Cox met Elisabeth Murdoch’s husband

“Succession” star Brian Cox was very aware of one thing in the press room: he doesn’t play Rupert Murdoch.

“I play Logan Roy. Logan Roy is entirely our creation. Rupert Murdoch has everything to do with it, and you can quote me on that, ”he said backstage in the Globes press room.

However, that didn’t stop the Murdochs from sharing their opinions with Cox on the show. Cox announced that he had met a man in a café in London who said he “loves the show”. The man then announced that he was actually Elisabeth Murdoch’s husband, and he had a small request.

“Can you spare them next season,” he said to Cox. “We will do our best,” he replied.

Ellen DeGeneres continued her powerful words backstage



Everyone from Laura Dern to Phoebe Waller-Bridge praised Ellen DeGeneres’ acceptance speech for the Carol Burnett Award when they spoke to the press, but DeGeneres herself had a few words – and another call to her “husband” – in a short Behind the scenes.

“I think I’m very happy about everything that has happened in my life. I’m happy for the people who didn’t support me, ”said DeGeneres. “I am happy for the times that have been the most difficult of my life because I feel that you are what makes you special. If everything is easy, there is nothing to compare it with, so I really am grateful for all the hard times, all the things that didn’t work out the way I wanted them to, and I feel bad for people who always work with everything because it’s just not life. Life doesn’t work that way. I’m just thankful for my trip and of course for my husband Mark. “

Stellan Skarsgard would consider a “Mamma Mia 3”

Yes. Should there ever be a reason for you being asked. “I mean, I don’t think I think about making these films because we have so much fun together.” So I would consider it, yes, ”he replied.

Next, however, Skarsgard says he is making a small film with a Chinese director that he is not yet allowed to talk about.

Tom Hanks is sick, but still charming

“I’m not in power even though I have some. I’m not in the money for money, although man, I’m rich,” said Tom Hanks to the journalists in the press room, reminding them that he was still ill, but glad to be backstage with this group.

His performance as Mister Rogers has not earned him a competitive Golden Globe. Now everyone is thinking about what’s next for them. He would like to play “you” next, as in the person who asked him the question. But he teased his upcoming project with Baz Luhrmann, where he will play Elvis’ manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

“I will have answers to all of your questions about why I have never played a bad guy. I think I will do it in a moment,” said Hanks.

Dexter Fletcher “Heckled” Taron Egerton in the press room

At the parade of stars, which were filtered through the press room after the show ended, Dexter Fletcher, the director of “Rocketman”, managed to sneak into the gallery where all the reporters were sitting and yelling at his star Taron Egerton, ” It was fantastic “and” brilliant “Egerton while Egerton tried to answer questions on stage.

Egerton himself was a bit distracted when he took a moment before jumping on the stage to shake hands with Renée Zellweger and introduce himself when the two crossed.

