Climate change

January 23, 2020 against World Resources Institute

Originally published on WRI’s Resource Institute blog.

from Eric Mackres

It is essential to achieve a net carbon-free energy system. It will be a major effort, one that requires significant investments in new low-carbon infrastructure, from renewable energy plants to electric vehicles, efficient appliances and better-built buildings. Although very few countries are on schedule, China, Costa Rica, Denmark, Ethiopia and the United Kingdom are further than many others.

These countries are located at all levels of development around the world. Some arrived deliberately; others were helped by geography or history. Yet they all reveal lessons about the net zero emission transition that is needed in all countries to prevent the worst effects of climate change.

How can countries achieve low-carbon energy?

Energy production and use accounts for around three-quarters of global greenhouse gas emissions, making it the most important element of a net zero emissions strategy for many countries. Three main strategies can help countries to meet energy needs with CO2 emissions: optimizing, electrifying and carbon-free. In essence, all countries must:

Reduce energy consumption through improved efficiency (optimization); Move the energy demand to electricity and away from burning fossil fuels (electrify); and Switch completely to low-carbon technologies to generate electricity (carbon-free).

These strategies are needed in all major energy-using sectors – buildings, transport and industry – as well as in the power system.

Some countries follow these three strategies further than others, as demonstrated by their improvements in energy intensity, degree of electrification of energy consumption and part of their electricity that comes from carbon-free sources. China, Costa Rica, Denmark, Ethiopia and the United Kingdom have some of the best scores on these indicators in the latest available data, or have made significant progress on two or more indicators in recent decades.

* Limited to consumption by industry, transport and construction – excluding agriculture, fuel consumption and other diverse uses.

** Nuclear, hydro, geothermal, solar PV, solar thermal, wind, tide.

Sources: energy intensity – https://trackingsdg7.esmap.org/; by sector, electricity sources – https://www.iea.org/statistics/

These indicators do not only tell the whole story of a low-carbon path and the needs of a country, but because comparable data is available to all countries through the IEA and the World Bank, they make it possible to assess all countries in a consistent way. And because these are relative (percentage) indicators instead of direct measurements of absolute emissions, energy-related emissions from countries can still rise, even if they improve these statistics. This is currently the case for most fast-growing economies – where energy demand is growing considerably – but not for many developed economies, where economic growth, energy consumption and emissions are decoupling. To achieve net zero emissions, the improvements in these statistics must be large enough in all countries to overcome the growing demand for energy services.

How low-carbon do countries make their energy systems?

There are at least six important factors behind the low-carbon economy of these countries:

1. Investments in energy efficiency: China, Denmark, Ethiopia and the UK have all reduced their energy intensity by 4% or better in recent years, a percentage well above the global average of 2.3%. This indicates that they improve the energy efficiency of their economies and reduce energy demand. China, Denmark and the UK have all set energy efficiency goals and implemented a comprehensive package of policies and investment programs to increase energy efficiency.

2. Hydropower: In Costa Rica and Ethiopia, where almost all of their electricity is extracted from clean sources, hydropower is the largest part of the generation from 1990 to the present. These initial investments in hydropower were made before there was great concern about reducing CO2 emissions, so the decisions were probably based primarily on the economic benefits of using cheap, locally available resources. But these are not just older systems; both countries have invested in additional hydropower capacity as the demand for electricity has increased. Hydropower is equally important in electricity systems in Brazil, Colombia and Kenya, which are also almost carbon-free. Meanwhile, developing countries as a whole only obtain on average 28% of their electricity from carbon-free sources.

3. Investment in non-hydro-renewable energy sources: The progress of electricity decarbonization in many countries is driven by investments in wind, photovoltaic solar energy and geothermal energy. Costa Rica, Demark and the UK all went from getting virtually none of their electricity from non-hydro-renewable energy sources in 1990 to 20% or more in 2017. Kenya has also significantly expanded its capacity, particularly geothermal. The growth of renewable energy in China is small as a percentage of its electricity needs, but absolutely huge, because it is now the largest solar and wind energy market in the world. carbon sources have remained virtually at 30-35% since 1990. compared to the urgency to come to zero.

4. Growing wealth and economic modernization are related to electrification of the energy sector: China is one of the countries with the strongest growth and the highest share of electricity consumption compared to total energy consumption. Nearly a quarter of its energy consumption is now electricity, unlike other forms of energy such as direct consumption of fossil fuels such as natural gas or oil, compared to only 6% in 1990. Growth in the electricity share of energy can be seen in other countries experiencing rapid economic growth and modernization, including India, Indonesia, Mexico, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates. In general, electrification levels in other countries are changing very slowly, with the global average rising from 15% to 20% since 1990, driven primarily by developing countries. Tackling this slow pace and ensuring that electrification reaches all end-uses within each sector is essential for low carbon.

5. Building electrification has been considerable; transport has been left behind: Electrification varies considerably per sector. By far the largest market share and the largest growth in electricity is in the buildings sector, in both residential and service buildings. Electricity worldwide increased its market share from 19% of all energy consumption in buildings in 1990 to 31% in 2017. Growth was greatest in emerging economies (Brazil, China, Costa Rica, India and Indonesia), while lower-income countries and developed economies generally experienced less change. This is related to the growth of consumer classes in emerging economies and the purchase of more electrical equipment and devices, such as lighting, fans and air conditioners, and a smaller proportion of households using firewood or other traditional biomass fuels. The service sector – which is generally more electrified – also grew in these economies. In contrast, in most countries, transport is only electrified at around 0-1% and has changed little over the past three decades. China is the only notable exception and bumps up to 3.4% from 1.6% in this period. This makes sense because China is also for electric vehicles, but even it still has a long way to go to a fully electrified transport sector. Although the pace of changes in transportation is now accelerating, this is only partially reflected in the most recent data from 2017.

Immediate commitments for clean, efficient energy and carbon-free: Costa Rica, Denmark and the UK have all set economy-wide net zero emission targets for 2050. These commitments for full low-carbon construction build on the decades of efforts already made by these countries for energy efficiency, renewable energy and sustainable development. More countries should follow their lead in setting explicit targets for low carbon.

Towards a carbon-free process

Some countries are particularly well positioned for carbon-free. But that does not mean that other countries cannot lead, even if they have not been built so strongly by previous actions. By learning from the leaders, all countries can set a course for a carbon-free future.

Explore related data

Explore time series data for all countries in the maps below to compare progress with “optimizing, electrifying, and low carbon.” The maps present open-source datasets available on Resource Watch that are similar to the IEA data referred to above (but because the sources, methods and statistics differ, the figures do not exactly match). The code that was used to process these datasets is available here.

About the author

World Resources Institute is a global research organization with more than 50 countries, with offices in Brazil, China, Europe, India, Indonesia and the United States. Our more than 450 experts and employees work closely with leaders to turn great ideas into action to conserve our natural resources – the basis of economic opportunity and human well-being. More information at www.wri.org









