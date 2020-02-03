advertisement

LOS ANGELES – A man shot six people early Monday morning on board a greyhound bus that drove to Los Angeles from Bay Area to Freeway 5, the authorities said.

The shootout was reported at 1:27 a.m. on Freeway 5 near Fort Tejon Road in Kern County, according to Steve Loftus, spokesman for the California Highway Patrol. The bus stopped at the Grapevine Road exit.

“Numerous” passengers on the bus called 911 to report the situation of the active shooters, said Loftus.

There were 40 passengers on the bus and six sustained moderate to severe gunshot wounds, he said. They were brought to hospitals. Their age, gender and condition were not immediately available.

“The suspect is in custody,” said Loftus. The CHP spokesman didn’t know how the suspect was arrested.

The exits and exits of Grapevine Road on the 5 freeway were closed at 3:02 a.m., according to the CHP website.

Investigators from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office and CHP have secured a Valero gas station in Lebec with security tape, and the bus was seen in the background, according to KBAK Fox58, in Bakersfield.

