Fancy a river cruise in 2020? Here are 6 European gems you can expect on a cruise along the Danube this fall.

While the Danube may be blue, the surrounding landscapes and the picturesque towns on its banks shine in vibrant colors throughout September and October.

Not only is the scenery a glorious array of oranges, gold, copper and red, but at this time of year the tourist hotspots are quieter, allowing you to explore the cities on your cruise itinerary to their full potential.

The Danube is the second longest river in Europe, crossing 10 different countries and 4 capitals – more than any other river in the world! A cruise on this spectacular river is sure to delight, while you are sailing leisurely, stopping to meet some key European points of interest.

We have handpicked our 6 best moments of an autumn cruise itinerary on the Danube, starting with the emblematic Budapest.

1. Budapest

© Shutterstock

The famous Chain Bridge over the Danube – Budapest, Hungary.

Often called the “Pearl of the Danube”, Budapest is the dream of culture lovers. The city offers tourists a multitude of galleries and museums, as well as popular sights such as Castle Hill and the lavish Hungarian Parliament Building, which houses the Hungarian crown jewels.

September is the ideal month to explore the Hungarian capital on foot, with average temperatures of around 23 ° C. If you start to feel tired after a successful day of sightseeing, you can choose to relax in the thermal spa of the city, one of the largest in Europe.

2. Bratislava

© Shutterstock

Bratislava Castle perched above the Danube – Bratislava, Slovakia.

The Slovak capital, Bratislava, has a beautifully restored historic old town. Walking through the charming streets, there is much to see, including the old town hall and the Roland fountain.

The city’s most famous monument is its magnificent historic castle, situated on a hill overlooking the old town and directly above the Danube.

Bratislava also organizes grape harvest festivals in autumn, with events celebrating traditional winemaking. Or maybe you would prefer your trip to coincide with Oktoberfest, where you can taste the craft beers of the region?

3. Salzburg

© Shutterstock

View of the Salzach river – Salzburg, Austria.

Autumn is the ideal season to visit Salzburg, especially the birthplace of Mozart.

The weather in September is pleasant, with average temperatures around 20 ° C. Head towards the city in October and although it is colder, it is the month with the fewest rainy days.

Highlights of a guided tour of Salzburg include the Mirabell Palace with its French gardens, which will certainly be spectacular at this time of year, and the charming old town.

4. Vienna

© Shutterstock

Vienna State Opera – Vienna, Austria.

A visit to Vienna is, for many, a highlight of a river cruise. This captivating city is home to some key sites known for their impressive architecture, such as St. Stephen’s Cathedral, the Hofburg Palace, and the Vienna State Opera.

A stroll along the elegant boulevards of Vienna is pleasant all year round, but especially during the autumn months, especially if you have time to explore the botanical gardens or the park of Schönbrunn Palace.

5. Belgrade

© Shutterstock

Belgrade Fortress – Belgrade, Serbia.

Belgrade, the capital of Serbia, is a lively city with a rich history.

A highlight of the Budapest river cruise route to the Black Sea, the main sites to visit are the magnificent domed temple of Saint Sava, one of the largest Orthodox churches in the world, and the fortress of Belgrade, built at the confluence of the Danube and Sava Rivers.

6. Iron Gates Gorge

© Shutterstock

The last king of Dacia – Iron Gates Gorge, border between Romania and Serbia.

From Belgrade, the Danube flows east through the gates of the iron gates, one of the most picturesque sections of the river.

Passengers will see the last king of Dacia – a huge sculpture of a face on the side of a cliff. It is part of the spectacular limestone cliffs that make up the border between Romania and Serbia – a key location for breathtaking views.

