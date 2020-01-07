advertisement

PUERTO RICO – An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 on a large scale shook Puerto Rico early in the morning on Tuesday morning, just one day after an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 on the island, according to the earthquake map of the United States.

The 6.4 earthquake struck at 3.24 a.m. local time about 10 kilometers south of Indios, Puerto Rico USGS said.

The Authority of Electric Energy, the energy company for Puerto Rico, said that power plants have activated an automatic protective mechanism and are out of service after the earthquake.

advertisement

On Twitter, Governor Wanda Vazquez Garced in Puerto Rico told citizens to stay calm while the government responded to the most recent earthquake.

“I hope everything goes well. We get our information from @NMEADpr and @DSPnoticias, “said the tweet. “The entire government is active and in action. I ask our people to remain calm and urge you to stay safe. “

No tsunami is expected after the earthquake, the US National Tsunami Warning Center said.

There were no immediate reports of damage after Tuesday’s earthquake. The magnitude of the earthquake was slightly lowered in the hours after the beating, after it was initially registered as a 6.6.

Puerto Rico has experienced a flurry of earthquakes since December 28, according to data from the USGS, ranging in size from 4.7 to Sunday 5.8.

All earthquakes seem to have been predictions of the most recent earthquake, CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri said.

Geologists warned that more earthquakes, known as aftershocks and tremors, would follow the Monday earthquake.

“When there are more earthquakes, the chance of a major earthquake is greater, which means that the chance of damage is greater,” the USGS said.

On Monday, the early morning quake in the same area caused some damage, including a house collapse in Guayanilla, Puerto Rico, said director of Emergency Management Carlos Acevedo.

Acevedo also said rock slides along Route 2 were reported.

18.220833

-66.590149

.

advertisement