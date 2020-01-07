advertisement

GUANICA, PUR. (ABC News) – A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Puerto Rico in the early hours of Tuesday, according to the US Geological Survey.

The quake occurred near the city of Tallaboa on the south coast of the island at 4:24 a.m. local time (3:24 a.m. EST) at a depth of 10 kilometers.

The magnitude of the earthquake was originally given as 6.6, but has been corrected downwards.

The Electric Power Authority reported an island-wide power outage and announced on Twitter that power plants had activated their protective mechanisms and put them out of operation.

The authorities said damage to the Costa Sur power plant was reported, assessed the energy infrastructure, and urged residents to remain calm. The Electric Power Authority announced that it hoped to be able to restart the power supply later today.

Albert Rodríguez, who hails from the southwestern city of Guánica, told the Associated Press that there is widespread damage in his neighborhood.

“The street broke in the middle and rose,” he said.

In addition to the 6.4 magnitude quake, the USGS registered at least three other earthquakes in the early morning as noticeable in Puerto Rico.

According to the National Tsunami Warning Center, no tsunami warning is currently in effect.

The quake occurs one day after a 5.8 earthquake in the southern region of the United States, where a number of quakes have occurred in recent days.

The Monday earthquake, according to the Associated Press, broke five homes, damaged many other buildings, and also resulted in stone chips and power outages.

