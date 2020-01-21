advertisement

About two years ago or so, there was quite a hype that claimed that 2019 would be the year in which 5G took over and gave us super-fast connectivity. However, that is not exactly how things go. Thanks in part to the spotty 5G coverage – which has improved in recent months – there was even a small handful of 5G-compatible devices.

It appears that there are more and more indications that the 5G revolution can actually start this year. In fact, a new Gartner report claims that worldwide shipments of devices will grow by 0.9% in 2020 thanks to the arrival of 5G devices. That may seem insignificant, but it is a shift from previous years, with mobile phone sales declining because users held their devices longer than ever.

“2020 will witness a slight market recovery,” said Gartner senior research director. “The increased availability of 5G handsets will encourage the replacement of mobile phones, which will lead to worldwide device shipments growing again in 2020.”

Gartner estimates that by 2022, 5G models will account for 43% of all newly sold mobile devices. Acceptance will of course increase drastically as coverage improves and the price of 5G smartphones inevitably falls. By 2023, Gartner expects 5G smartphones to account for 50% of all mobile phones sent.

Although Gartner does not specifically mention the iPhone, there is no doubt that the most anticipated 5G device of the year will be the iPhone 12 from Apple. This will be released this fall – presumably in September if history is any indication – the Apple iPhone 2020 line-up will consist of no less than four 5G-compatible devices that allegedly all have sub-6 GHz and mmWave support directly from the gate.

Samsung is now also ready to unveil new smartphones with 5G support at the upcoming Unpacked event, including a trio of Galaxy S20 devices of the next generation.

All things considered, 2020 will be a huge year for upgrades across the board. Although smartphone owners are nowadays somewhat reluctant to upgrade while their devices are still working properly, the allure of 5G is likely to change that.

Image source: Ray Tang / LNP / Shutterstock

