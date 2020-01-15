advertisement

The desperate circumstances of a Fife woman, forced to accept emergency food distributions after being found ineligible to receive her state pension, had her fate as a WASPI woman raised in the Scottish Parliament.

© DC Thomson

Jane Barr.

advertisement

Markinch resident Jane Barr said that everyday life has become a struggle for survival, the stress of not being able to make ends meet, greatly affecting her physical and mental well-being.

The video of his case raised at Holyrood by Glenrothes and Jenny Gilruth, MSP of Central Fife, is above this article.

The 62-year-old woman is one of some 3.8 million women in the UK affected by Westminster legislation raising the retirement age for women from 60 to 66.

This currently makes her unable to claim a state pension, despite having worked all her life.

Having recently received a notice of eviction and currently waiting for the DWP to decide if she will be considered eligible for work, Jane said that she feared having to fight for another four years until she could receive a state pension.

The former Fife Council employee now has to rely on donations from food banks on several occasions and was only able to get through the Christmas period with the support of the Crisis Welfare Fund.

She said, “I knew in my retirement that I should cut my fabric accordingly, so I made major cuts in everything from getting my hair cut to changing contact lenses to glasses to cut expenses.

“I even sold my car, but despite the reduction of almost everything, I was horrified that I could not make ends meet.

“Going out has become too expensive and I often feel like I have been cut off and stuck in social isolation.

“It triggered anxiety, stress and depression despite efforts to continue.”

Jane, who had to retire early after suffering health complications from a side operation in 2016, is now surviving on a small civil service pension of £ 658 a month to cover everything from municipal tax and from rent to food, utility bills and even funeral insurance.

The pension is £ 30 above the maximum allowed, making it ineligible for more than £ 370 in support of universal credit.

Jane has now joined the Glenrothes WASPI (Women Against State Pension Inequality) group, which provides support to those who suffer the same fate.

This week, she shared her fate with Holyrood through Glenrothes and Fife MSP Jenny Gilruth, as she called for more efforts to help WASPI women who suffer a similar fate.

“I am grateful to Jenny for raising my case, but I am only one of thousands.

“I am convinced that pension laws are unfair and that the universal credit system is broken when I am exactly the kind of person she should be designed to help.”

“Insane and unjust”

Jenny Gilruth, MSP of Glenrothes and Central Fife, called for an end to what she called a “senseless and unfair” pension system faced by women born in the 1950s.

Ms. Gilruth’s statements come as she spoke about the plight of Jane Barr, resident of Markinch Waspi, in Holyrood.

She said, “Jane’s story is heartbreaking. I have been advocating for her since May of last year, when she came to me for help after living from hand to mouth, relying on the Glenrothes Food Bank for a long time.

“Jane poured into her system all her working life only for the British government to change the targets and leave her without access to her full state pension and associated benefits.

“By raising the case of Jane, I hope to increase pressure on the British government to take responsibility for the troubles they have caused to women like Jane.

“It is completely unacceptable in 2020 that our social protection system does not take care of those who need it most. But more than that, no one should depend on food banks to survive. “

© Kenny Smith

NP MSP Jenny Gilruth.

Cabinet Secretary for Social Security and the Elderly, Shirley-Anne Somerville MSP, said, “The Scottish government’s Money Talk team is here to help the elderly, but the real solution to this pension crisis is that the British government takes its responsibilities and puts an end to the misery met by the constituent of Jenny Gilruth and thousands like her. “

A spokesperson for the UK Department for Labor and Pensions (DWP) said he was unable to comment on the individual cases being assessed.

A new Waspi support group has been set up covering Levenmouth, Glenrothes and north-east of Fife.

Coordinator Rhona Cunningham said: “Until now, there has been no support group in this part of Fife.”

advertisement