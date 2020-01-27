advertisement

Jameela Jamil created the ultimate high-low blend at the 2020 Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday evening.

The 33-year-old actress wore a pair of Asos boots under a Georges Chakra dress. The strapless dress from the autumn 19th couture collection contained blue and black shingles with a metallic sheen and an accent on the skirt.

Jameela Jamil in a Georges Chakra dress and Asos boots on the red carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

CREDIT: Jordan Strauss / Shutterstock

A closer look at Jameela Jamil’s Asos boots.

CREDIT: Jordan Strauss / Shutterstock

The floor-length hem mostly hid Jamil’s shoes, but she picked up her skirt on the red carpet to take a look at the trend-oriented silhouette: a plateau bootie with block heel, croco print upper, and silver hardware. The lace-up boots cost just $ 56 at Asos.com.

Lace-up boots from Asos.

CREDIT: Asos

connected

Jamil went to Twitter to show off the boots in all their glory and shared the reasons for her choice.

“What you see and what you don’t see. My @ASOS charges under my @ GeorgesChakra couture. Because a girl has to feel good,” wrote the star “Good Place”.

The former model’s ensemble was put together with the help of the famous stylist Law Roach, who also furnished Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato for the show.

Jamil was accompanied on the red carpet by James Blake, one of the evening’s nominees. Blake’s outfit was from Yohji Yamamoto.

