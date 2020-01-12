advertisement

Sony

“Finding Forrester” (2000)

A child prodigy finds an unlikely mentor in a retired writer played by Sean Connery in this feel-good drama that won over the audience on the first weekend.

Disney

“Remember the Titans” (2000)

The audience was delighted with the high school football drama with Denzel Washington as the talkative coach.

Pixar

“Monster Inc.” (2001)

Pixar-animated hits like this consistently score high with CinemaScore moviegoers.

“Antwone Fisher” (2002)

Denzel Washington plays a Navy Shrink that treats a troubled sailor (Derek Luke).

Fox

“Drumline” (2002)

Nick Cannon plays a Harlem drummer hired for a southern university brass band.

Warner Bros.

“Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” (2002)

The second film in the eight-film saga won a grade that Hermione would have liked – although everyone else was rated A- or better.

Pixar

“Finding Nemo” (2003)

Another popular Pixar hit.

New line

“The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” (2003)

The Oscar-winning final by Peter Jackson’s J.R.R. Tolkien Saga was the only ring that ruled them all.

“The Passion of Christ” (2004)

Mel Gibson’s biblical epic was received with passion by the film goers.

Pixar

“The Incredibles” (2004)

Another Pixar film that won over the superhero audience.

“The Polar Express” (2004)

Tom Hanks’ CG conductor looks a little creepy now, but this Christmas animated film was state of the art at the time of its release.

“Ray” (2004)

Jamie Foxx is an Oscar winner when music legend Ray Charles achieved high notes among film-goers.

DreamWorks

“Dreamer” (2005)

A heartbreaking story about a racehorse that came back after breaking a leg is a natural requirement to get good grades.

“Diary of a Crazy Black Woman” (2005)

Tyler Perry’s early Madea film won over audiences on the first weekend.

Universal

“Cinderella Man” (2005)

Ron Howard’s drama about a real boxer (Russell Crowe) blew the moviegoers away.

“The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe” (2005)

The C.S. Lewis was right for the CinemaScore audience as it appealed to both a religious and a family audience.

“Akeelah and the Bee” (2006)

A girl from South Los Angeles tries to take part in the National Spelling Bee in this feel-good drama.

Lions gate

“Tyler Perry, why did I get married?” (2007)

CinemaScore qualities tend to improve when super fans come into effect on the opening weekend – like Tyler Perry enthusiasts.

Pixar

“Up” (2009)

The film visitors’ affection held the score for this Pixar hit high.

Warner Bros.

“The Blind Side” (2009)

Sandra Bullock’s Oscar-winning feel-good drama blinded the audience with his sincere story.

TWC

“The King’s Speech” (2010)

Colin Firth’s true story of King George VI. Became the youngest Oscar winner who also spoke to the audience.

Disney

“Tangled” (2010)

Disney’s spin on Rapunzel was just one of the most popular princess yarns.

“Soul Surfer” (2011)

Film viewers watched a film about Bethany Hamilton, a surfer who was back on the board after losing her arm in a shark attack.

“Brave” (2011)

This faith-based indie about four policemen rethinking their lives after a tragedy hit the audience.

“Dolphin Tale” (2011)

The family audience turned around.

Disney

“The Help” (2011)

Tate Taylor’s civil rights drama became a huge summer hit after very positive word of mouth.

wonder

“The Avengers” (2012)

Marvel’s superhero Palooza became the first comic book to get a perfect grade.

Warner Bros.

“Argo” (2012)

Ben Affleck’s fact-based drama in connection with the audience and the voters of the academy.

“42” (2013)

Five years before his “Black Panther” landed an A +, Chadwick Boseman starred in this biography of Jackie Robinson.

Pantelion

“Instructions not included” (2013)

This Spanish-language comedy became a surprise hit – and the response from the audience meant word of mouth.

“The Best Man Holiday” (2013)

Fans of Malcolm D. Lee’s original best friends melodrama from 1999 had to wait more than a decade for this sequel – and they went home satisfied.

Disney

“Frozen” (2013)

Film visitors simply couldn’t let it go.

“Lone Survivor” (2014)

CinemaScore viewers love Peter Berg’s true stories of American heroism, this time with Mark Wahlberg as Navy SEAL fleeing the Taliban.

PureFlix

“Woodlawn” (2015)

Recipe for success for the CinemaScore audience: Faith-based soccer drama with a young African American who has to overcome obstacles to be successful.

“Selma” (2015)

Ava DuVernay’s rousing portrait of Martin Luther King Jr. marched forward with strong word of mouth.

Warner Bros.

“American Sniper” (2015)

Clint Eastwood’s scorching portrait of an American military hero (Bradley Cooper) was a hit with the public.

“Miracles from Heaven” (2016)

CinemaScore audiences loved this religious Jennifer Garner drama again.

Disney

“Queen of Katwe” (2016)

This unfortunately little-seen film about a young girl in rural Uganda who becomes an unlikely chess master was loved by those who saw him.

“Patriots Day” (2016)

Peter Berg’s drama about the Boston Marathon bombing was unsuccessful, but CinemaScore’s moviegoers were thrilled.

Fox

“Hidden Figures” (2016)

The real story of the African-American women who helped NASA’s space program was eagerly awaited by the movie goers.

“Girls Trip” (2017)

Another film with African-American women delighted the audience.

Lions gate

“Wonder” (2017)

The heartwarming story of a boy with a facial deformity checked all the right boxes for the audience on the first weekend.

Disney

“Coco” (2017)

Pixar’s animated feature captivated the audience with his shot of Mexico’s Day of the Dead.

Disney / Marvel

“Black Panther” (2018)

The Disney / Marvel blockbuster just became the second superhero film to get a perfect grade.

Sights along the road

“I can only imagine” (2018)

The latest faith film by the Erwin brothers tells the story of the eponymous hit by the Christian band MercyMe.

Fox

“Love, Simon” (2018)

Fox’s youthful romcom about a hidden high school student encountered rabid audience support on the first night, who was undoubtedly fans of the YA novel on which he was based.

“Incredibles 2” (2018)

The sequel to a superhero family, just like the original, achieved a perfect result 14 years ago.

“Spider-Man: In the Spider Verses” (2018)

Sony’s animated spin-off of his Spidey franchise has had great success with the audience.

“Avengers: Endgame” (2019)

The Russo brothers’ blockbuster becomes the latest Marvel film to delight audiences.

“Overcomers” (2019)

The “brave” director Alex Kendrick scores with another faith-based film about a high school coach and the unlikely cross country star that he trains both on and off the course.

focus features

“Harriet” (2019)

Kasi Lemmons delighted the audience with her fact-based film about the escaped slave who became the activist of abolitionist Harriet Tubman.

“Ford vs. Ferrari” (2019)

James Mangold’s fact-based car racing film with Matt Damon and Christian Bale convinced the audience on the first weekend.

“Mercy Only” (2020)

The fact-based drama with Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx about an unjustly accused man on death row convinced the audience on the first weekend.

