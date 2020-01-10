advertisement

Netflix is ​​a leader in both the film and television categories and has received a total of 42 nominations.

The 51st NAACP Image Award nominations were announced today, with Netflix leading in both the film and television categories, receiving 12 cinema nominations and 30 television nominations for a total of 42 nominations.

Ava DuVernay’s Central Park 5 mini-series, “When They See Us”, made up nine of the Netflix nominations, including “Outstanding TV Movie”, “Limited Series” or “Dramatic Special” and “Outstanding Actor in a TV Movie”, “Limited Series “Or“ Dramatic Special “, a category in Which three main actors of the series are nominated?

On the film side, Eddie Murphy’s “Dolemite is My Name” makes up seven of Netflix’s 12 nominations, including “Outstanding Motion Picture” and “Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture”.

Universal Pictures leads the film categories with 15 nominations, supported by Lena Waithes “Queen and Slim” and Jordan Peeles “Us”, both with seven nominations, including “Outstanding Motion Picture”, “Actor” and “Actress”.

Angela Bassett, Billy Porter, Lizzo, Regina King and Tyler Perry compete against each other in the “Entertainer of the Year” category.

The nominees were announced this morning at a joint press conference in Beverly Hills with Derrick Johnson, President and CEO of NAACP, and Connie Orlando, EVP and Program Manager at BET Networks.

The Image Award recognizes the achievements of colored people in the fields of television, music, literature and film, and recognizes people or groups who work for social justice through creative efforts. The voting is now open to the public to determine the winners.

The winners will be announced as part of a two-hour live TV special from BET Networks on February 22nd at 8:00 p.m. CET.

Here is the full list of nominees:

Entertainer of the year

Angela Bassett

Billy Porter

Lizzo

Regina King

Tyler Perry

Outstanding comedy series

“Ballers” (HBO)

“Black-ish” (ABC)

“Dear Whites” (Netflix)

“Adult” (Freeform)

“The Neighborhood” (CBS)

Outstanding actor in a comedy series

Anthony Anderson – “black” (ABC)

Cedric The Entertainer – “The Neighborhood” (CBS)

Don Cheadle – “Black Monday” (Showtime)

Dwayne Johnson – “Ballers” (HBO)

Tracy Morgan – “The Last O.G.” (TBS)

Outstanding actress in a comedy series

Logan Browning – “Dear Whites” (Netflix)

Jill Scott – “First Wives Club” (BET +)

Tiffany Haddish – “The Last O.G.” (TBS)

Tracee Ellis Ross – “Black Ish” (ABC)

Yara Shahidi – “adult” (free form)

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

Andre Braugher – “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (NBC)

Deon Cole – “black” (ABC)

Laurence Fishburne – “black” (ABC)

Terry Crews – “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (NBC)

Tituss Burgess – “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” (Netflix)

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

Halle Bailey – “adult” (free form)

Loretta Devine – “Family Reunion” (Netflix)

Marsai Martin – “black” (ABC)

Regina Hall – “Black Monday” (Showtime)

Tichina Arnold – “The Neighborhood” (CBS)

Excellent drama series

“Godfather of Harlem” (EPIX)

“Greenleaf” (OWN)

“Queen Sugar” (OWN)

“The Chi” (Showtime)

“Guardian” (HBO)

Outstanding actor in a drama series

Billy Porter – “Pose” (FX networks)

Forest Whitaker – “Godfather of Harlem” (EPIX)

Kofi Siriboe – “Queen Sugar” (OWN)

Omari Hardwick – “Power” (Starz)

Sterling K. Brown – “That’s Us” (NBC)

Outstanding actress in a drama series

Angela Bassett – “9-1-1” (FOX)

Regina King – “Guardian” (HBO)

Rutina Wesley – “Queen Sugar” (OWN)

Simone Missick – “All Rise” (CBS)

Viola Davis – “Get Away With Murder” (ABC)

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

Delroy Lindo – “The Good Fight” (CBS All Access)

Giancarlo Esposito – “Godfather of Harlem” (EPIX)

Harold Perrineau – “Claws” (TNT)

Nigél Thatch – “Godfather of Harlem” (EPIX)

Wendell Pierce – “Tom Clancys Jack Ryan” (Prime Video)

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

CCH Pounder – “NCIS: New Orleans” (CBS)

Lynn Whitfield – “Greenleaf” (OWN)

Lyric Ross – “That’s Us” (NBC)

Susan Kelechi Watson – “That’s Us” (NBC)

Tina Lifford – “Queen Sugar” (OWN)

Outstanding television film, limited series or dramatic special

American son (Netflix)

Mary Jane (BET Networks)

Local son (HBO)

True Detective (HBO)

If you see us (Netflix)

Outstanding actor in a television film, limited series or dramatic special

Caleel Harris – “When You See Us” (Netflix)

Ethan Henru Herisse – “When They See Us” (Netflix)

Idris Elba – “Luther” (BBC America)

Jharrel Jerome – “When You See Us” (Netflix)

Mahershala Ali – “True Detective” (HBO)

Outstanding actress in a television film, a limited series or a dramatic special

Aunjanue Ellis – “When You See Us” (Netflix)

Gabrielle Union – “Being Mary Jane” (BET Networks)

Kerry Washington – “American Son” (Netflix)

Niecy Nash – “When They See Us” (Netflix)

Octavia Spencer – “The Truth Is Told” (Apple TV +)

Excellent film

“Dolemite is my name” (Netflix)

“Harriet” (focus functions)

“Just Mercy” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

“Queen & Slim” (Universal Pictures)

“We” (Universal Pictures)

Outstanding actor in a movie

Chadwick Boseman – “21 Bridges” (STX Films)

Daniel Kaluuya – “Queen & Slim” (Universal Pictures)

Eddie Murphy – “Dolemite is my name” (Netflix)

Michael B. Jordan – “Mercy Only” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Winston Duke – “We” (Universal Pictures)

Outstanding actress in a movie

Alfre Woodard – “Grace” (Neon)

Cynthia Erivo – “Harriet” (focus functions)

Jodie Turner-Smith – “Queen & Slim” (Universal Pictures)

Lupita Nyong’o – “We” (Universal Pictures)

Naomie Harris – “Black and Blue” (Screen Gems / Sony Pictures)

Outstanding supporting actor in a film

Jamie Foxx – “Mercy Only” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Leslie Odom, Jr. – “Harriet” (Focus Features)

Sterling K. Brown – “Waves” (A24)

Tituss Burgess – “Dolemite is my name” (Netflix)

Wesley Snipes – “Dolemite is my name” (Netflix)

Outstanding supporting actress in a film

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – “Dolemite is my name” (Netflix)

Janelle Monáe – “Harriet” (focus functions)

Jennifer Lopez – “Hustlers” (STX Films)

Marsai Martin – “Little” (Universal Pictures)

Octavia Spencer – “Luce” (neon)

Outstanding breakthrough performance in movies

Cynthia Erivo – “Harriet” (focus functions)

Jodie Turner-Smith – “Queen & Slim” (Universal Pictures)

Marsai Martin – “Little” (Universal Pictures)

Rob Morgan – “Just Mercy” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Shahadi Wright Joseph – “We” (Universal Pictures)

Excellent ensemble in one film

“Dolemite is my name” (Netflix)

“Harriet” (focus functions)

“Just Mercy” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

“Queen & Slim” (Universal Pictures)

“We” (Universal Pictures)

Excellent independent film

“Grace” (neon)

“Dolemite is my name” (Netflix)

“Luce” (neon)

“Queen & Slim” (Universal Pictures)

“The boy who used the wind” (Netflix)

Outstanding documentary

“Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool” (Eagle Rock Entertainment)

“The Black Godfather” (Netflix)

“The Apollo” (HBO)

“Toni Morrison: The Pieces That I Am” (Magnolia Pictures)

“True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality” (HBO)

Outstanding documentary (TV series or special)

“Free Meek” (Prime Video)

“Hitsville: The Creation of Motown” (Showtime)

“Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé” (Netflix)

“Martin: The Legacy of a King” (BET Networks)

“ReMastered: The Two Murders of Sam Cooke” (Netflix)

Excellent writing in a comedy series

Cord Jefferson – “The Good Place” – Crafts, Tailors, Demon, Spy (NBC)

Gloria Calderon Kellett, Mike Royce – “One Day at a Time” – Ghosts (Netflix)

Jason Kim – “Barry” – Past = Present x Future over Yesterday (HBO)

Karen Gist, Peter Saji – “Mixed-ish” – Let Your Hair Down (ABC)

Trevor Noah – “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” – Steve King’s Comments Meet Trevor Noah: Racism Detective (Comedy Central)

Excellent writing in a drama series

Ava DuVernay, Michael Starrbury – “When They See Us” – Part 4 (Netflix)

Damon Lindelof, Cord Jefferson – “Guardian” – The Extraordinary Being (HBO)

Nichelle Tramble Spellman – “The Truth Is Told” – Monster (Apple TV +)

Nkechi Okoro Carroll – “All Americans” – Hussle & Motivate (The CW)

Pat Charles – “Black Lightning” – The Book of Secrets: Chapter One: The Prodigal Son (The CW)

Outstanding writing in a film (television)

Cas Sigers-Beedles – “Twas the Chaos Before Christmas” (BET)

Melissa Bustamante – “A Christmas Winter Song” (Lifetime)

Patrik-Ian Polk – “Being Mary Jane” (BET Networks)

Suzan-Lori Parks – “Local Son” (HBO)

Yvette Nicole Brown – “Always a Bridesmaid” (BET Networks)

Excellent writing in a film

Chinonye Chukwu – “Grace” (neon)

Destiny Daniel Cretton, Andrew Lanham – “Just Mercy” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Doug Atchison – “Brian Banks” (Bleeker Street and ShivHans)

Jordan Peele – “We” (Universal Pictures)

Kasi Lemmons, Gregory Allen Howard – “Harriet” (focus functions)

Outstanding director in a comedy series

Anya Adams – “GLOW” – externally bound (Netflix)

Justin Tipping – “Black Monday” -7042 (Showtime)

Ken Whittingham – “Atypical” – Road Rage Paige (Netflix)

Randall Winston – “Grace and Frankie” – The Pharmacy (Netflix)

Shaka King – Shrill Pool (Hulu)

Excellent direction in a drama series

Ava DuVernay – “When You See Us” – Part 4 (Netflix)

Carl H. Seaton Jr. – “Snowfall” Hedgehog (FX Networks)

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson – “Power” – forgotten about Dre (STARZ)

Debbie Allen – “Grays Anatomy” – Silent All These Years (ABC)

Jet Wilkinson – “The Chi” – The Scorpio and the Frog (Showtime)

Excellent director in a film (television)

Codie Elaine Oliver – “Black Love” (OWN)

Janice Cooke – “I’m Somebody’s Child: The Regina Louise Story (Lifetime)

Kenny Leon – “American Son” (Netflix)

Rashid Johnson – “Local Son (HBO)

Russ Parr – “The Bobby Debarge Story” (TV One)

Excellent direction in a film

Chiwetel Ejiofor – “The boy who used the wind” (Netflix)

Jordan Peele – “We” (Universal Pictures)

Kasi Lemmons – “Harriet” (focus features)

Mati Diop – “Atlantics” (Les Films du Bal Presente and co-production with Cinekap and Frakas Productions and co-production with Arte France Cinema and Canal + International for Netflix)

Reginald Hudlin – “The Black Godfather” (Netflix)

