“It was never popular for us to win anything. Valley State College? Who the hell is that? ”

– Ron Valenti, team captain of the 1970s Division II College World Series Champions

There were no stars in the team, no highly recruited, non-state players with full scholarships. They were just a bunch of local kids who loved baseball and came together 50 years ago for a glorious season to win the College World Series for a young school that was only 11 years old and never preferred anything win.

“I’ve been in baseball for a long time and have had a lot of teams since then, but this is the first team that has had no one that really stood out,” said Bob Hiegert, a former baseball coach at Valley State renaming California State University, Northridge Two Years later in 1972.

“This team exceeded all expectations. Every game was picked up by someone else and given everything they had. They were really there for each other – and still are today. ”

Team members of the 1970s Division II College World Series champions, Skip Effler, from right, Captain Ron Valenti, coach Bob Hiegert, Dave Zall and Marvin Castellaw, meet on Friday, January 24, 2020, at the Marriott in Woodland Hills. ((Photo by Ed Crisostomo, Contributing Photographer)

Hiegert was later inducted into the Matador Hall of Fame along with the entire 1970 team, who came home for an alumni dinner this weekend with their old coach, and celebrated the 50th anniversary of their national championship season.

Many of them were last here in 2016 when one of their teammates, Dave Leveque, passed away. The boys traveled from all over the country, put on their old uniforms and red baseball caps with Dave’s name, and carried their jug ​​can to church and the cemetery to say goodbye.

“It was very emotional for everyone,” says Becky Leveque, Dave’s widow. “He loved these guys and they loved him. To be there 14 of them to carry my husband’s coffin was an act of dignity and honor for him. These are special, special men. ”

1970 Matador’s team photo. Cal State Northridge, known 50 years ago as San Fernando Valley State College, celebrates the 50th anniversary of the national baseball team’s championship. (Photo courtesy of CSUN Athletics)

Many of the boys belonged to the 1969 team who had to give up the game after the season because both catchers were injured and could not play. The team did not have an experienced catcher and was unable to comply with the NCAA safety regulations. Rules for the team to continue.

“It was very emotional to tell the children that we were not going to the region this year,” recalls Hiegert. “But the advantage was that we had a number of players who had been slapped in the previous year and now started the 1970 season with a vendetta to win everything.

“There may have been teams with more talent, but these guys beat them all. At least half of our team worked part-time and was the first member of their family to attend college. It was an experience that opened their eyes to them, especially with everything that was happening on campus at the time. ”

Anti-war protests and African-American and Mexican students holding sit-in strikes in administrative buildings are demanding more ethnic study hours that they will ultimately receive and more professors of colors to teach them.

“Chuck Stone and I were the only black ball players on the team,” says catcher Dave Ravare. “We used to avoid all demonstrations by walking around the other side of campus to get to the locker room and the ball field.”

The baseball team continued to focus this year on giving Valley State College another headline – the world champions of Division II College.

“Coach Hiegert worked very hard to get us there and we didn’t want to let him down,” said team captain Ron Valenti. “As outsiders, we only kicked until the hole was big enough to crawl through.”

After that, nobody asked who the hell Valley State College was.

Dennis McCarthy's column appears on Sunday.

