advertisement

The San Fernando Valley State College won the NCAA State College Division championship in 1970. Two years later, the school became known as Cal State Northridge. Photo courtesy

By David Rice, contributing author

Welcome to 1970.

advertisement

Gas is cheaper three years before the oil crisis. “Bonanza” and “Gunsmoke” are still in the air, partners. “Bridge Over Troubled Water” and “I Think I Love You” rule AM ​​Radio. Richard Nixon is President – and he will have to deal with the Vietnam War for another five years.

There is no Cal State Northridge. It’s San Fernando Valley State College, folks, and it won’t get a new nickname for a couple of years. Like other universities, the campus is struggling with political division, campus protests and changes in values.

That said, Valley School is certainly the best college baseball team in the country. Sorry, USC (more on that later).

Amid all the distractions on campus, the 1970 matador baseball players put together a year for eternity, then head coach Bob Heigert remembered and won the NCAA State College Division crown.

“This team had a lot of heart and they fought back all season,” said Heigert during an interview this week (we’re back in 2020, guys). “It was a thrill for me to be her coach and it was a great tribute to her as a player.”

On Saturday, January 25th, CSUN is holding a 50th anniversary celebration to honor the champions. There will be a midday alumni game on the CSUN baseball field and it will be open to the public. A tribute / reunion banquet will take place at 6 p.m. in the Warner Center Marriott. Former Dodgers spokesman Ross Porter will lead the race.

These events are likely to create many fond memories and a big smile on players, their families and fans. But this 1970 season wasn’t just fun and games. The matadors navigated the 1960s-style riot on campus, overcoming the difficulties on the field and learning how to play as a team to reach 45-21.

San Fernando Valley State College was honored at Dodger Stadium in 1970 after winning the NCAA State College Division championship. Two years later, the school would be known as Cal State Northridge. Photo courtesy

“The team didn’t like each other in the beginning,” said Heigert. “It will be a strong unit until the end of the season.”

“We were a group of singles at the start of the season and worked hard to score – and we became a team,” said Brian Ford, a senior pitcher in the squad. “Our trainer promoted this environment and it was great to be part of it.”

At the start of the season, the matadors knew they were good. But they didn’t know how well.

Really good, as it turned out. An outstanding regular season thwarted the State College Division championship tournament in Springfield, Missouri, on the campus of Southwest Missouri State College (now Missouri State University).

The Matadors lost their first game of the tournament to the host team and promptly fell into the loser class. Another defeat and the season was over.

“When we lost the first game of the tournament, nobody panicked,” said Hiegert, who had been training the matadors for 20 years and serving as sports director for 17 years.

Against these long chances, the Matadors faced Springfield College under the looming sky. Bob Johnson started the game and pitched well – but the match was interrupted 3-2 by the matadors after rain after six innings.

The next morning, Hiegert asked Johnson to end the game he had started the previous day. And he did.

“It was the longest overall win in history,” said Hiegert with a laugh. “About 26 hours after the start.”

The pace didn’t slow down. Later that afternoon, the SFVSC faced a rematch with the host team. The matadors earned some revenge by knocking out the bears 6-1.

This brought the Matadors into the championship round, but they would have to beat Nichols State twice – undefeated in the tournament – to win the championship.

In the first game, the Matadors achieved a 9: 5 victory.

Ford went back up the hill for the winner take-all final. He handcuffed the Colonels and allowed only one undeserved run in the sixth inning of another full game win (this started and ended on the same day).

The San Fernando Valley State College celebrates winning the NCAA State College Division championship in 1970. Two years later, the school would be known as Cal State Northridge. Photo courtesy

The Matadors achieved the winning run with an RBI ground-out by First Baseman Frank Slaton, who had just beaten the double game.

“I’m glad I had the opportunity to play this final, especially after losing the tournament opener,” said Ford. “I remember that I was stuck in the seventh and coach Hiegert came to the hill and I thought I was would be finished, but coach stayed with me and I was able to get out of the traffic jam and end the game. ”

It turned out to be more than a game for Ford. “The experience of believing in me changed my life,” he said, “and strengthened my confidence. It was a very special moment. ”

So the Matadors returned to California as national champions. At that time, however, there was actually more than one national title. And the other champions were only 33 miles away.

USC took the crown of the NCAA University Division with a 2-1 win over Florida State (15-1). Seven Trojans coached by the legendary Rod Dedeaux traveled to the big leagues, including slugger Dave Kingman and pitcher Jim Barr and Steve Busby.

The Matadors and Trojans played twice during the season – and everyone won a game. At the end of the year, fans asked the SFVSC to play the rubber match, a crucial third game with USC.

But time didn’t allow this third game. Players of both teams Players who were drawn in by MLB teams had to hurry to be accepted into the minor league.

“We sometimes talk to some members of the USC team,” said Ford with a laugh, “and joke about which team was better.”

advertisement