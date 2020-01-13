advertisement

A Masaka man was sentenced to 14 years for defilement (PHOTO / File).

MASAKA – The Masaka High Court sentenced a 50-year-old man to 14 years in prison for defiling his granddaughter.

Last Friday, the court presided over by judge Winfred Nabisinde learned that on January 6, 2019,

Deus Mukasa, a resident of Nabwaata in Kalungu district, defiled his five-year-old daughter.

Prosecution by Ivan Nkwasibwe alleges that the victim was living with his grandfather at the time of the incident where he dragged her to a house, stripped her and defiled her.

The convict however asked him not to tell anyone, but the minor then informed one of his neighbors who had alerted the police.

Mr. Nkwasibwe told the court that the accused had pleaded guilty by pre-negotiation in the presence of his lawyer, Mr. Lawrence Yaweh. The trial judge agreed with both parties and sentenced Mukasa to 14 years in prison.

Meanwhile, Lwengo District Police detain the 45-year-old man for desecrating a 4-year-old girl.

The suspect is a resident of the village of Lwetamu in the rural sub-county of Lwengo in the district of Lwengo.

Preliminary police investigations indicate that the suspect sexually assaulted the minor when the parents went into the garden behind her.

The victim’s father, Peter Kiwanuka, said he was shocked to see the minor walking with difficulty and revealed that the suspect had sexually assaulted her.

Mr. Felix Mugizi, the police commander of the Lwengo District, confirmed the arrest, saying that the police will take the suspect and the minor for a medical examination to determine whether the minor has contracted HIV / AIDS.

“We will accuse the suspect of defilement when our investigations are completed,” he said.

