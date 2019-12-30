advertisement

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has accepted 50 Syrian refugees into the Mosney Direct Provision Center as part of the Irish refugee program.

Families are initially housed at the Mosney Center in Co Meath, where they receive English support and orientation courses before settling in communities across the country.

advertisement

Those who arrived in Mosney on Monday lived in a UN refugee camp in Lebanon and had been granted refugee status before arriving in Ireland.

They were also interviewed by Department of Justice officials as part of the resettlement of the Irish refugee protection program.

“I am delighted to have had the opportunity to meet with the families today,” said Flanagan.

“Their experiences in the past few years when they were forced to leave their homes have been traumatic and their stories have been shocking and deeply moving.

“Your long journey to find safety and refuge is now over and I know that people in Ireland will greet them with open arms and offer friendship and support.”

advertisement