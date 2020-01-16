advertisement

What the hell happened to Philips Hue during Black Friday and Cyber ​​Week? The brand usually offers the best prices of the year during that period, which is important because the smart lights are so expensive. This past holiday season, however, there were almost no deals to be found. It’s a shame, but we have good news for everyone who is still disappointed: you can now save a lot of money on the company’s two most popular smart LED lights. Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 LED Smart Bulbs cost $ 50 each when you buy them new, but you can get them for only $ 33.45 each if you buy updated lights on Amazon. If you don’t care about colors, you can get Philips Hue White A19 LED Smart Bulbs for $ 10 renewed each. These refurbs are guaranteed and guaranteed, but they are only available until they are sold out.

Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 LED Smart Bulbs

Choose between millions of colors and shades of white light to illuminate your home, operate wirelessly with your smartphone or tablet and impressively synchronize your light with music, games and films.

This lamp requires the Hue Bridge (available separately) for the full Hue experience and fits standard table and floor lamps. Enjoy richer shades of green, cyan and blue with improved design.

Install the LED lamp as you would install normal lamps and then connect them to the Hue Bridge, which allows you to control lamps and overhead lights equipped with smart incandescent lamps via the Philips Hue app.

Easily expand your lighting system with accessories (sold separately), such as a Hue Dimmer Switch, Hue Tap or Hue Motion Sensor. Connect it for automation with your existing Nest or SmartThings system.

Philips Hue White A19 LED smart lamps

Automate your lighting with Philips Hue and control your lighting at home or on the road. Make light schemes with the Philips Hue app and never come home to a dark house.

These lamps require the Hue Bridge (available separately) for the full Hue experience and fit in standard-sized table lamps.

Install the LED lamps as you would install normal lamps and connect them to the Hue Bridge, which allows you to control lamps and overhead lights equipped with smart light bulbs via the Philips Hue app.

Easily expand your lighting system with accessories (sold separately), such as a Hue Dimmer Switch, Hue Tap or Hue Motion Sensor. Connect it for automation with your existing Nest or SmartThings system.

