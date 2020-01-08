advertisement

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson advised Eminem not to return to Nick Cannon’s recent diss records, which the Masked Singer host generally regards as oppressive to bury a man who is considered the greatest battle rapper of all time ,

“I told him not to say anything to him,” Jackson told TheWrap on Wednesday at the ABC Television Critics Association press day. “The balance sheet is terrible.”

Cannon and some friends actually left two diss tracks that attacked Eminem: first “The Invitation” and then “Pray for Him”. None of the songs was particularly well received on the Internet.

For his part, Eminem contributed to this war of words (besides the old songs about Cannon’s ex-wife Mariah Carey, the verses about Fat Joe’s “Lord Above” etc.) are a few tweets.

Jackson, who plays the leading role and produces the upcoming ABC drama “For Life”, has helped keep it that way.

“You can’t argue with a fool,” said Jackson Marshall Mathers, who launched 50 Cent’s rap career in the stratosphere in 2003 with “Get Rich or Die Tryin ‘” (Shady-Aftermath-Interscope Records). “If you understand that a person doesn’t register, even if they lose, the argument is over forever, so you should just stop.”

Clever words from a man who previously spent so much time lyrically and physically arguing with Ja Rule – you know, the pebble-voice rapper who was at least partially responsible for the entire Fyre Festival disaster. It was never a fair fight, but we assume that theoretically you had to be a closer fight than Cannon against Marshall Mathers.

Hank Steinberg’s “For Life” is based on the real story of Isaac Wright Jr., a prisoner who becomes a lawyer and is struggling to save his life sentence for a crime he did not commit. “For Life” also plays Timothy Busfield and Indira Varma.

The series debuts on Tuesday February 11th at ABC at 10 / 9c.

12 Hip Hop Beef Types: From Drake v Meek Mill to Biggie v Tupac (Photos)

The game against Meek Mill

The East Coast-West Coast feud may never die, even if the fighters occasionally do. In his latest episode, The Game was disbanded at the Meek Mill in September after the Compton rapper decided that Meek had involved him in the attack and robbery of the actor Sean Kingston. The game released a diss track called “Pest Control” while Meek Mill has not yet returned the favor. This feud is still raging today – The Game likes to call his opponent “Meeky Mouse”. Getty Images

Iggy Azalea vs. Azealia Banks

The battle for the azaleas began in 2012 when Banks went to XXL magazine for putting Iggy on the “Freshman” cover after spitting out lyrics like “Runway Slave Master” on one of their tracks. In 2014, Banks urged Iggy to quickly get to an appropriate black culture and remain silent when it came to black issues – like the police shooting Mike Brown. She also called it “Igloo Australia”. Iggy struck back with a Twitter rant, calling Banks “toxic” and accusing her “piss-bad attitude” that she was unsuccessful. Getty Images

Drake vs. Meek Mill The Philadelphia-based rapper tweeted Drake in 2015, claiming the “Views” artist didn’t advertise Meek’s “Dreams Worth More Than Money” album he was featured on because Drake didn’t knock his own to write. The Canadian rapper shot back in the same week with two diss tracks, “Charged Up” and “Back to Back”. Meek Mill shot back with his own “Wanna Know”. The feud still seems to be active when Drake released “Summer Sixteen” earlier, which was perceived as another track for Meek Mill. Getty Images

The Roxanne Wars WBLS D.J. Mr. Magic made UTFO’s “Roxanne, Roxanne” a hit, but when the group made a thank you appearance on his radio show, the Marley Marl-sponsored Juice Crew cut a diss track featuring teenage girl Lolita Gooden the nickname Roxanne Shanté. U.T.F.O. replied to Shanté’s dissident who opened the door to Roxanne, Rox and Roxy to penetrate the feud they had committed with a series of unauthorized responses from actors such as Sparky D, Ralph Rolle and Dr. Freshh. Getty Images

Nicki Minaj vs. Lil Kim Lil ‘Kim, a.k.a. Queen of Hip-Hop, believed that Nicki Minaj bit her style. Shortly after Minaj’s “Pink Friday” release, Kim recorded a diss track called “Black Friday”. “I’m going to make Pink Friday Friday the 13th, okay, you little Kim clone clown,” tapped Queen Bee. Nicki threw subliminal shadows at Kim during her acceptance speech for the 2015 BET Awards. Although she never mentioned her by name, many took it as a direct slam: “Please make it your business to follow your dreams, because one day you will wake up and look around and your dreams will be gone. And then you’ll be mad at someone, but be mad at yourself, “said Minaj. Getty Images

The game v. 50 cents These two recently gathered in a strip club after 12 years, where several diss tracks were exchanged. It started when 50 The Game banned live from New York’s Hot 97 in 2005 because the Compton rapper didn’t want to be part of G-Unit’s feuds with other crews. The two staged a public reconciliation, which many dismissed as a stunt when 50 said shortly afterwards that The Game had no street loans. The game then ushered in a boycott of the G-Unit. Getty Images

50 cents against the yes rule This beef became violent, and Ja Rule claimed that 50 out of jealousy were behind a robbery by the “Holla Holla” rapper. 50 was then attacked by Ja Rule’s Murder Inc. in a New York recording studio, where he was stabbed. Investigators also believed that Murder Inc. was associated with the infamous 50 cents shoot, in which the artist “Get Rich or Die Trying” was shot nine times. Diss tracks and physical arguments followed, with rivalry last revived in a series of mocking tweets last year. Getty Images

Lil ‘Kim vs. Foxy Brown Lil ‘Kim and Foxy Brown’s careers were picking up around the same time, leading to rumors that there was tension between the two – especially when their debut albums were due to be released one week apart. Then Kim released “Notorious K.I.M.”, whereupon she implicitly shot Foxy, who then shot back with a few lines of his own. The beef finally took a violent turn when gunfire rang as Kim left Hot 97 studios after running between her entourage and Capone-N-Noreaga. It was believed to be related to Foxy’s lyrics in the CNN song “Bang, Bang”. Getty Images

Jay-Z vs. Nas With the death of Notorious BIG, Nas had risen to the top of the rap chain. But after a couple of flop albums, he made room for Jay-Z to become the new King of Rap. He cared for a beef that remained largely subliminal until Hova published an official diss track called “The Takeover” in 2001. went from Nasty Nas to Esco’s trash “and knocked:” Ask Nas, he doesn’t want Hov. “ Then hell broke loose because Nas definitely wanted Jay-Z and released “Ether” which attacked HOVA’s creed and more. Nas and Jay-Z, as the top two rap artists at the time, were essentially involved in a power struggle for hip-hop supremacy, but now the two besties are – somehow. Getty Images

N.W.A. v. ice cubes Ice Cube wrote almost all of the lyrics on N.W.A’s debut album “Straight Outta Compton” but did not reap any of the financial benefits, which is why he separated from the group that later released a dissertation track aimed at the new solo rapper. Cube of course returned with his own explicitly loaded diss track “No Vaseline” and scorched his former bandmates with a series of snapshots that spanned an entire scene in “Straight Outta Compton”. The death of group member Eazy-E resulted in the beef, which has been crushed for a long time, being shared with Cube and the other members of N.W.A. After appearing together at Coachella earlier this year. Getty Images

Tupac v. B.I.G. The feud that defined the rivalry between the east and west coasts. The two apparently had a good relationship until Tupac was shot and robbed in a Manhattan recording studio. Pac guessed that Biggie was behind it, especially after playing a track called “Who Shot Ya?” The West Coast rapper returned with numerous doctoral theses, including “Hit ‘Em Up”, which recorded with B.I.G. Biggie never came back with an “official” retaliation record, but the tension continued. Her beef technically ended when Tupac was fatally shot in a drive past in Vegas. Less than a year later, Biggie left a Soul Train Music Award after the party when he was also fatally shot while driving past. There are several theories about the death of the two legendary rappers, including Biggie’s involvement in Tupac’s murder. Youtube

MC Shan vs. KRS-One But the original east-west rivalry took place between the Bronx and Queens. “The Bridge Wars” broke out when Marley Marl and MC Shan released a track titled “The Bridge” that implied that hip-hop started in Queensbridge. KRS-One resisted this thought and deleted “South Bronx” by shooting MC Shan and praising the South Bronx. Although the feud began in 1985, the diss tracks continued well into 2001. The beef officially ended when KRS-One and Marley Marl collaborated on the Hip Hop Lives album in 2007. Getty Images

Feuds have become a kind of tradition in the genre, but while some will go down in history, others have just been crazy

