advertisement

New York rapper 50 cents and Snoop dogg need answers. The hip-hop pair reacted to new viral images of Kanye west appearing to fall from a horse.

Key facts: Monday, 50 years old and Snoop did not hesitate to share their thoughts on the viral clip.

LMFAO – it never ends. @ 50cent @kanyewest #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/7ag1YyyMJT

advertisement

– SOHH (@sohh) January 13, 2020

See this post on Instagram

Who is this nigga on dat nare

A message shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on ​​January 12, 2020 at 5:52 p.m. PST

Key details: Despite the savagery of the Internet, Kanye would not be the person on horseback.

Kanye west seemed to have a rough start to Sunday service this week after he fell from a horse he was riding in church, but it turns out that the viral video is NOT him. The clip went viral on social media Sunday morning, and features a person riding a horse entering a church service. (The explosion)

Wait, there is more: Various hip-hop stars traveled to Kanye’s weekly event on Sunday, including Lil Nas X and YBN Cordae.

See this post on Instagram

realistic

A post shared by Lil Nas X (@lilnasx) on January 12, 2020 at 11:22 am PST

See this post on Instagram

@lilnasx stopped at Kanye West’s Sunday service. THE #QueensAllDay Vibes

A post shared by Consequence (@constv) on January 12, 2020 at 11:10 a.m. PST

Before you leave: Recent reports have claimed that Ye plans to broadcast its Sunday service program worldwide.

TMZ has learned that the rapper plans to go global with his gospel movement in 2020, and aims to start in Europe and Africa. We are told that his muse and his sole purpose in the New Year is to bring the word of God to people through his Sunday service. Our sources in Kanye say that he no longer has any interest in traditional tours for his music, but he plans to continue recording gospel tunes with his choir … which he continues to finance by himself. (TMZ)

Post 50 Cent + Snoop Dogg reacts to the fall of Kanye West’s Sunday service: “I don’t understand, why was he on the horse” appeared first.

advertisement