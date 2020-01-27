advertisement

New York rapper 50 cents is much more than inspired by the death of Kobe Bryant. The hip-hop veteran recognized the tragic death of Black Mamba as a wake-up call for himself and the way he treats people.

Key facts: Monday, Fif published its pages on social networks to announce that it was done with public quarrels.

I feel like I have to achieve what I want in life now after that. I have to concentrate, I no longer chat with anyone, I will take care of it differently if there is a problem. #starzgetthapp #abcforlife February 11 pic.twitter.com/K41wGQmQFH

– 50cent (@ 50cent) January 27, 2020

Key details: Earlier today, 50 shared articles inspired by Kobe on its pages.

RIP to KOBE I send my sincere condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/1G32jhMkGq

– 50cent (@ 50cent) January 27, 2020

is that the woman who said that about kobe in my last post where the fuck is @Oprah when this kind of shit happens? I also know it’s movement but what the hell is that. #starzgettheapp #abcforlife 11 Feb pic.twitter.com/uiaRsCd16C

– 50cent (@ 50cent) January 27, 2020

Did this bitch just say that on the air? #starzgettheapp #abcforlife 11 Feb pic.twitter.com/6Cwm3M80Di

– 50cent (@ 50cent) January 27, 2020

wow kobe damn man, i don’t even know what to say. pic.twitter.com/cn4ze4ZhnB

– 50cent (@ 50cent) January 27, 2020

Wait, there is more: Sunday, former protégé of the 50 Cent Game thought about the death of Kobe.

See this post on Instagram

My heart is broken… .. injured. It is truly a sad day for Los Angeles, basketball and the whole world. My heart is with Vanessa, these beautiful little girls and the immediate family. Kobe, man… thanks for everything over the years, especially for the advice, the brief discussions with my boys and everything you have contributed. I love you my brother, you and GiGi rest well together #MambaMentalityForever

A post shared by The Game (@losangelesconfidential) on January 26, 2020 at 1:21 p.m. PST

Before you leave: Last weekend, Lloyd Banks of the G-Unit and Tony Yayo recalled Bryant’s legacy.

See this post on Instagram

Rest In Peace Kobe

A post shared by Lloyd Banks (@lloydbanks) on January 26, 2020 at 12:12 PST

See this post on Instagram

Rip # kobebryant rip gigi.

A post shared by Tony Yayo (@tonyyayo) on January 26, 2020 at 4:37 p.m. PST

