New York rapper 50 cents gives fans of “Power” all the ammo necessary to believe that more spinoffs are in the works. STARZ executive producer has hinted at the possibility of regular series Joseph “Tommy Egan” Sikora land your own show.

Key facts: On Thursday, Fif posted on social media to reveal that he had been playing the character of Tik from Sikora for the past few seasons and shared a photo hinting at his own solo series.

Key details: Earlier in the week, Sikora raised his eyebrows when he used the same photo in an Instagram post.

On a related note: A few nights ago, creator of “Power” Courtney kemp seemed to be saying goodbye to the Sikora series after its mind-boggling first episode thirteen of season six.

Before you leave: The scream also triggered a sincere greeting from Sikora in Kemp’s Instagram comments section.

I love being able to say the same thing in return. YOU gave me life and opportunity, encouragement and love … thank you Courtney. Eternally grateful 🔥🔥🔥❤️ @ josephsikora4

