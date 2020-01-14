advertisement

New York rapper 50 cents is used to finding the wildest content on the Internet. The hip-hop veteran went online this week to share some looks at pure digital gold.

Key facts: Fif published its social media pages on Monday with comments on various content, including the TV personality Steve Harvey having an ironed tie.

Look at this shit, she needs her darling little ass before accidentally hitting someone. #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac #starzgettheapp pic.twitter.com/YaOkufaTER

advertisement

– 50cent (@ 50cent) January 13, 2020

damn crazy how many have you taken. Anyone know what the bitch that turned him on looks like? #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac #abcforlife Feb 11 pic.twitter.com/k8IqzqBPwy

– 50cent (@ 50cent) January 13, 2020

Steve Harvey is feeling good this Monday, wait, don’t forget the guys stick. LOL #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac #starzgettheapp #abcforlife February 11 pic.twitter.com/eO4y2GRbRY

– 50cent (@ 50cent) January 13, 2020

On a related note: Sunday evening, 50 people visited its social media pages to seduce fans of “Power” and joked about next week’s episode.

you don’t like POWER this week, don’t worry about the worst of the next few weeks. No, for real you have to relax. You can’t just return me. #abcforlife 11 Feb 22h pic.twitter.com/wnH5bCNfDw

– 50cent (@ 50cent) January 13, 2020

Wait, there is more: After Sunday’s broadcast, social media leaked great frustration about the latest episode devoted to the character of “Power” Paz.

See this post on Instagram

For a mediocre episode, we certainly have a lot of memes coming for you. Enjoy part 2, I will drop part 3 tomorrow. You want to see more memes from previous episodes, then check out the story highlights. #healwayswins #courtneykemp #pazvaldes #elizabethrodriguez #evanhandler #jacobwarner #coopersaxe #shanejohnson #whoshotghost #powerconfidentiel #thefinalbetrayal #powermemes #powertvmemes #powerspoilers #powerfansppeappmstosmapswpphere #powers #

A message shared by famous memes (@hiphopmemesdaily) January 12, 2020 at 3:02 p.m. PST

See this post on Instagram

Ok, here is the first part. Now leave me alone so that I can work on others. You want to see more memes from previous episodes, then check out the story highlights. #healwayswins #courtneykemp #pazvaldes #elizabethrodriguez #evanhandler #jacobwarner #coopersaxe #shanejohnson #whoshotghost #powerconfidentiel #thefinalbetrayal #powermemes #powertvmemes #powerspoilers #powerfansppeappmstosmapswpphere #powers #

A message shared by famous memes (@hiphopmemesdaily) on January 12, 2020 at 11:07 a.m. Pacific time

Before you leave: The Sunday night episode paid close attention to the deceased character’s sister, Angela Valdes, Paz.

Post 50 Cent reacts to some of the wildest clips on the Internet, including Lori Harvey Flexing’s dad: “She needs her little A ** Whooped” appeared first.

advertisement