New York rapper 50 cents has time this week. The hip-hop veteran reacted to a big smoke intended for the personality of the television Gayle king courtesy of a very upset Snoop dogg and Boosie Badazz.

Key facts: Thursday, 50 people went on Instagram and did not hesitate to add their thoughts on the digital drama.

Key details: A few hours ago, Snoop and Boosie went to their Instagram pages with uncensored frustrations.

Wait, there is more: On Wednesday, 50 people asked Gayle about the need to Kobe BryantSince then dismissed the case in a TV interview.

“What is it, wait for someone to help me understand why he keeps doing this.” I apologize for my language in advance, let’s talk about it. pic.twitter.com/zpKu58SQwc

Before you leave: The now infamous incident happened in the mid-20s of Bryant.

In 2003, when he was 25, Bryant was charged with raping a 19-year-old woman in a Colorado hotel. His accuser ultimately refused to testify, and the criminal case was dropped; she and Bryant later settled an amicable civil action. After the case was closed, the NBA player made a public apology, saying, “Although I really think this meeting between us was consensual, I now recognize that she did not see and sees not this incident the same way I did. ”(Decision maker)

