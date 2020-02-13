New York rapper 50 cents stay with the jokes. The veteran of hip-hop has decided to cast a major shadow on his co-star “Power” Naturi “Tasha” Naughton.

Key facts: On Wednesday, Fif hit Instagram to share a wild meme targeting the final scene of Naughton’s “Power” series, removing his hair and eyelashes.

Now @ naturi4real no longer gets mad at me, but it’s funny. #starzgettheapp #abcforlife #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac

Key details: In November 2019, 50 people apologized to Naturi for doing the most for her on Instagram following hard-hitting jokes.

Wait, there is more: Fif was first in line with a meme inspired by a past “Power” show featuring the character of Naughton Tasha St. Patrick and James “Ghost” St. Patrick confronting each other.

