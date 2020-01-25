advertisement

New York rapper 50 cents is not there for digital threats. The executive producer of “Power” stepped forward to defend his protégé Michael Rainey Jr. after receiving hundreds of death threats.

Key facts: Last night, Fif went to his social media pages to report anyone targeting his young bull.

You better stop threatening, the young bull I told him to take the strap on. #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac pic.twitter.com/48ilpFEtJ1

– 50cent (@ 50cent) January 25, 2020

Key details: A few nights ago, Rainey – who plays Tariq St. Patrick on the show “Power” – went to Instagram and kept the 100 fans on him.

See this post on Instagram

I go through my dms tryna understand why I have 326 death threat messages

A message shared by Michael Rainey Jr. Official (@michaelraineyjr) January 22, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. PST

Wait, there is more: This week, a hilarious souvenir-style social media post went viral by paying tribute to Rainey’s fictional father on screen, James “Ghost” St. Patrick.

See this post on Instagram

Ok who all comes to fish fry ?? #RipGhost #jamesstpatrick #power

A post shared by Chef Bae (@chefbae_) on January 21, 2020 at 8:04 p.m. PST

Before you leave: Combat rap legend D.N.A. Field recently released a video summary of last Sunday’s episode and acknowledged Ghost’s death.

The power will never be the same now that we know Ghost is Dead .. So I had to make this summary when it rains, it pours RT RT pic.twitter.com/1xK05jiJ3M

– D.N.A THE CHAMP (@DNA_GTFOH) January 20, 2020

Post 50 Cent comes to the defense of Michael "Tariq" Rainey Jr. after the death threats POWER: "I told him to take the strap"

