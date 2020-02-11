advertisement

The first look at the power spin-off TV series Ghost has just fallen, but producer 50 Cent has already announced three more follow-up series.

The original crime drama didn’t end until Sunday, February 9th, but I’m sure fans won’t waste any time trying to immerse themselves in the power world again.

advertisement

The first spin-off, Power Book II: Ghost, was first announced by the Television Critics Association last July. Mary J. Blige and the rapper Method Man, also known as Cliff Smith, will play the main role in the new series.

Power Book II: Ghost is now in production. A new teaser shows some of the characters in action:

In the new series, Blige plays the iron businesswoman Monet, while Smith plays a keen lawyer named Davis MacLean.

Power inventor Courtney A. Kemp assured fans that the follow-up would “continue the journey of some of Power’s most controversial characters,” reports The Wrap.

On the go with Ghost, 50 Cent, who works as the executive producer on the show, took Twitter to announce three more spin-offs. Those behind the show know exactly how to make the most of success.

The new follow-ups are entitled: Power Book III: Raising Kanan; Book of Power IV: Influence; and Power Book V: Force.

50 Cent, also known as Curtis Jackson, insured the fans on the day of the power final with the hashtag “Power never ends”.

Each new show will focus sequentially on characters from the original series, namely Kanan Stark, Rashad Tate and Tommy Egan, reports TV Line.

Raising Kanan takes audiences back in time with a prequel from the 1990s that captures the early years of Kanan – the first roll of 50 cents.

Influence will focus on Rashad, the politician played by Larenz Tate in the original series, as he continues his tough quest for power.

Eventually Force Tommy will follow, played by Joseph Sikora when he “breaks ties and finally puts New York in his rearview mirror”.

Creator Kemp told TV Line that both Ghost and Raising Kanan “have really strong female characters,” adding:

The character of Mary [J. Blige] is very strong and interesting, and the same applies to the main characters in the next spin-off.

I think women, especially women in color, but all women will find really great inspiration when they watch us go forward.

Kemp and 50 Cent will produce the new spin-offs together with Mark Canton, Chris Salek, Danielle DeJesus, Shana Stein and Bart Wenrich.

It is unclear when the newly announced series will start, but it doesn’t look like there will be a lack of power content in the next few years!

advertisement